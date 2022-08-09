What was supposed to be a typical shift on Wednesday night for some IHOP employees turned into a nightmare. Hermsen thought it was a Tornado at the time of destruction. However, it was a rare event called a Gustnado or a Gust Front Tornado. A Gustnado is an intense, short-lived, vertical whirlwind that can cause damage to people or properties in its path.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO