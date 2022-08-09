ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

NBC12

Gustnado in Chesterfield County causes minor damage

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Strong winds from Wednesday night’s thunderstorm caused minor damage to a business in Chesterfield County. Several drivers caught video of what looks like a tornado, but NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Frieden says it’s a gustnado. “When you see it, it’s like, that’s a tornado, but...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield closed due to pavement issues

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 in Chesterfield are closed due to pavement issues. The left and center lanes are closed northbound near Route 288. As of Thursday morning, VDOT says these lanes will remain closed until further notice. The right lane is still open. Drivers should...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Police search for suspect involved in Hopewell gas station robbery

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a gas station armed robbery Thursday afternoon. Shortly before 2 p.m., officers responded to the Citgo Gas Station located in the 3900 block of Oaklawn Blvd. for the report of commercial armed robbery. The victim...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Lanes of I-95N in Chesterfield remain closed for emergency repairs

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 in Chesterfield remained closed Thursday due to emergency repairs. The left and center lanes are closed northbound near Route 288. The right lane is still open. “Last night’s heavy rainfall caused a quarter-mile section of the pavement to break down and...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Richmond inmates receive cold case playing cards to generate new leads

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Sheriff Antionette Irving and Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith unveiled a new tool to crack cold cases - playing cards. Each of the 52 cards features an unsolved homicide or death investigation with the victim’s name, picture and some details. “The goal is...
RICHMOND, VA

