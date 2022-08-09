Read full article on original website
Gustnado in Chesterfield County causes minor damage
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Strong winds from Wednesday night’s thunderstorm caused minor damage to a business in Chesterfield County. Several drivers caught video of what looks like a tornado, but NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Frieden says it’s a gustnado. “When you see it, it’s like, that’s a tornado, but...
Williamsburg man dies after tree branch falls on moving car, Jamestown Road closed
A man in Williamsburg has died after a large tree branch fell on his vehicle as he was driving on Wednesday.
Chesterfield Police Investigate Fatal Crash
1 dead, 1 injured after truck flips over guardrail onto I-295 in Chesterfield
One person is dead and another is fighting for their life after a crash on Meadowville Road Thursday morning.
Passenger dies, driver critically injured after truck falls down embankment onto I-295 in Chesterfield
According to the Chesterfield Police Department, at around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, a 2020 Toyota Tundra was towing a trailer on Meadowville Road when the driver tried to pass a 2015 Freightliner on a double-yellow line.
Is there a reason why severe storms continue to hit near Hull Street Road in Chesterfield?
Heavy winds hit a Chesterfield IHOP leaving damage to the property. This happens not too long after a deadly storm hit a neighboring area.
‘Gustnado’ breaks glass, rips shingles off roof at Chesterfield IHOP
What was supposed to be a typical shift on Wednesday night for some IHOP employees turned into a nightmare. Hermsen thought it was a Tornado at the time of destruction. However, it was a rare event called a Gustnado or a Gust Front Tornado. A Gustnado is an intense, short-lived, vertical whirlwind that can cause damage to people or properties in its path.
Multiple animals found dead, more rescued by Hanover County Animal Control
Hanover County Animal Control is currently investigating an alleged animal cruelty incident involving agricultural animals in Mechanicsville.
Former Envigo beagle puppy enjoys new life at home with Henrico couple
After 4,000 beagles were successfully removed from an Envigo-owned breeding facility in Cumberland County that was exposed for numerous animal welfare violations, finding homes for the newly freed dogs has become a primary concern for many animal activists and care providers.
Police: Man found dead on Shore Street in Petersburg
Petersburg officers were called to the area for a report of a person down. The man they found was pronounced dead at the scene.
Driver dies in crash on I-64 in James City County
The local commonwealth's attorney's office will review a crash that killed a man Wednesday morning on Interstate 64 in James City County.
PHOTOS: Severe weather damages IHOP in Chesterfield County
Severe weather has caused power outages and damage to buildings in Chesterfield County. One viewer reported serious wind damage to a local IHOP.
Driver charged with reckless driving after deadly crash in Isle of Wight County
It was determined that the driver of a 2022 Indian Challenger motorcycle, 57-year-old Richard Wayne Hillis of Smithfield, was heading east on Nike Park Road, when the driver of a 2014 Acura TSX heading west made an unsafe lane change and hit Hillis head-on.
Lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield closed due to pavement issues
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 in Chesterfield are closed due to pavement issues. The left and center lanes are closed northbound near Route 288. As of Thursday morning, VDOT says these lanes will remain closed until further notice. The right lane is still open. Drivers should...
Owner in Hanover alleged animal cruelty case had previous charges, records show
A spokesperson for the county confirmed that Animal Control had received 160 calls for service to the property on Mattawan Trail since 2019.
Police search for suspect involved in Hopewell gas station robbery
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a gas station armed robbery Thursday afternoon. Shortly before 2 p.m., officers responded to the Citgo Gas Station located in the 3900 block of Oaklawn Blvd. for the report of commercial armed robbery. The victim...
Fredericksburg Police looking for suspects in Home Depot shoplifting incident
The incident occurred on Monday, August 1, at a Home Depot, according to police. The two suspects were reportedly driving a black sedan -- possibly a Hyundai Equus -- with temporary Virginia tags.
Lanes of I-95N in Chesterfield remain closed for emergency repairs
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 in Chesterfield remained closed Thursday due to emergency repairs. The left and center lanes are closed northbound near Route 288. The right lane is still open. “Last night’s heavy rainfall caused a quarter-mile section of the pavement to break down and...
Man killed in James City Co. crash, police investigating
Virginia State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64, westbound near the James City County and New Kent line.
Richmond inmates receive cold case playing cards to generate new leads
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Sheriff Antionette Irving and Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith unveiled a new tool to crack cold cases - playing cards. Each of the 52 cards features an unsolved homicide or death investigation with the victim’s name, picture and some details. “The goal is...
