(New London MN-) More than 40 antique cars are participating in The 36th Annual New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run. They will be leaving from the Peace Lutheran Church parking lot in New London at 7 a.m. Saturday. They will be traveling 120 miles to Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton, with stops in Grove City, Litchfield, Kingston, Buffalo and Crystal along the way. Car run board member Greg Lundeen of Champlin has been participating in the event since 1989, and says it emulates the annual London to Brighton car run in England. Lundeen says the first car run was held in 1896 to celebrate the revocation of so-called "Red Flag Laws"...

NEW LONDON, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO