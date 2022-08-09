Read full article on original website
Investigators say improper water heater installation led to fatal blast in Hopkins
(Hopkins, MN) -- A gas leak resulted in a Hopkins house explosion that killed a husband and wife in their 80s last month. The victims – Herb and Sharon Vassar – had lived in the home since the 1960s. Family members say the Vassars had replaced a water heater the night before the explosion because the original one was leaking. Investigators determined that a gas line was not reattached following the installation.
Body Recovered From St. Croix River
(Stillwater Township, MN) -- Washington County Sheriff's deputies recovered a body in the St. Croix River Monday after discovering an empty fishing boat upstream. The victim is believed to be a 43-year-old man from White Bear Lake. His family says the man frequently fished that stretch of the river. Deputies say he was recovered without a life jacket.
New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run takes place Saturday
(New London MN-) More than 40 antique cars are participating in The 36th Annual New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run. They will be leaving from the Peace Lutheran Church parking lot in New London at 7 a.m. Saturday. They will be traveling 120 miles to Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton, with stops in Grove City, Litchfield, Kingston, Buffalo and Crystal along the way. Car run board member Greg Lundeen of Champlin has been participating in the event since 1989, and says it emulates the annual London to Brighton car run in England. Lundeen says the first car run was held in 1896 to celebrate the revocation of so-called "Red Flag Laws"...
