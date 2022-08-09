Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvua23.com
Stillman hosts back-to-school supply drive
Mister and Miss Stillman along with The Pride of Tuscaloosa hosted a Back to School Supply Drive at the college Sunday afternoon. School supplies were collected throughout the summer in anticipation for this event so Stillman students could give back to the community. “It just feels good knowing that we...
wvua23.com
Spirit of Alabama: Motorcycle club supports baby in need
Premature babies often require extensive care even after they get home from the hospital. Baby Gabriel Rickman is no exception, but he’s got some unique friends helping out that his family will never forget. When Gabriel was born, he weighed 3 pounds, 9 ounces, required heart surgery and was...
wvua23.com
United Way kicks off annual fundraising campaign
Businesses and nonprofits from around West Alabama gathered at the Bryant Conference Center in Tuscaloosa Tuesday for the United Way of West Alabama‘s annual campaign kickoff. This year’s campaign goal? $4,375,000. The United Way helps ensure residents around West Alabama have better resources through partnering with local agencies.
wvua23.com
Family focused on recovery in wake of devastating crash
Life looks a whole lot different for the Martin family a month after a devastating crash on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Kara Martin shattered her foot in the incident and two of her children are recovering from their injuries at home. Her 7-year-old twins Malcolm and Miracle, however, remain hospitalized in Birmingham.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvua23.com
Arrangements announced for Donna Aaron memorial
Longtime Tuscaloosa County educator and former Northport Mayor Donna Aaron died earlier this week. Aaron was the first woman elected as mayor of Northport in 2016. She served a single term, but before being mayor she served two terms on the Northport City Council. Former Northport City Council President Jay...
wvua23.com
Tider Insider: Aug. 9, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the Tide’s second week of fall practice. Also, we got to hear from Alabama’s offensive and defensive coordinators for the only time this year and hear their thoughts on this season’s team. We discussed four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins of Gardendale...
wvua23.com
Deputies welcome students back to school Wednesday
Wednesday marked the end of summer break for many students around Tuscaloosa County, as Tuscaloosa City and Tuscaloosa County students headed back to their classrooms. At Englewood Elementary School in south Tuscaloosa County, there were lots of smiles and only a few tears that morning. The welcoming committee was extra-large...
wvua23.com
Brookwood football hosts 4th annual spectators clinic
Brookwood High School football held its fourth annual spectators’ clinic on Monday. More than 30 Panther parents got coached up on the game of football and the techniques coaches teach players ahead of the season. “We had all of our assistant coaches in, and took a few minutes to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvua23.com
Bikers honor fallen officers with memorial ride Saturday
Law enforcement officers around West Alabama who have been killed or injured in the line of duty were honored in a big way over the weekend. On Saturday, nearly 100 bikers took part in the Back the Blue ride in honor of Tuscaloosa native Officer Kennis Croom, who was killed in the line of duty in June in Mississippi, and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies Brad Johnson and Christopher Poole.
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa Academy makes jump to AHSAA
Longtime Alabama Independent School Association member Tuscaloosa Academy has officially joined the Alabama High School Athletic Association in Class 2A Region 5. This is Tuscaloosa Academy head coach Josh Wright’s second season at TA. Wright led the knights to a 7-5 record last year in his first season, but now the Knights are playing in the much more competitive AHSAA.
wvua23.com
2nd suspect arrested in Spades shooting
A second person is now facing assault charges in the wake of a shooting at Spades Restaurant and Lounge last month. Timothy Powell, 39, of Eutaw was arrested Aug. 5 on a charge of first-degree assault. During his arrest, investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said illegal narcotics and numerous firearms were also found.
Comments / 0