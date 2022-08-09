ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KIMT

Latest Drought Monitor shows improvements to drought conditions in Minnesota and Iowa.

Recent heavy rainfall has led to some improvements in the drought conditions affecting parts of the Upper Midwest. All of southern Minnesota and parts of North Iowa are no longer in drought conditions. Areas west of I-35 in Iowa and near the Twin Cities in Minnesota still need some rain to improve conditions. Thankfully, rain is in the forecast for parts of Iowa and Minnesota on Thursday and Friday.
Bring Me The News

Minnesota Harvest apple farm to open under new owners this month

One of the largest pick-your-own apple orchards in Minnesota will reopen this month under new owners. Ferguson's Orchards — which boasts being the largest apple producer between the Rocky Mountains and Lake Michigan — has acquired Minnesota Harvest, a longtime orchard and fall attraction on the outskirts of the Twin Cities metro in Jordan.
drydenwire.com

Gov. Evers, Minnesota Gov. Walz Seek Federal Funds For Major Duluth-Superior Bridge Project

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, today announced their departments of transportation will seek $889.5 million in federal funding, available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to rebuild the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin.
Bring Me The News

6 transportation projects in Minnesota get $100M federal funding

Minnesota will receive $99.4 million for six transportation infrastructure projects from a round of funding confirmed by the Biden Administration Thursday. The funds are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, funding for which has been boosted by President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed in a bipartisan vote last year.
WJON

Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota

Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
WJON

DNR Announces Deer Hunting Regulations

The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.
voiceofalexandria.com

Heavy rain falls across Minnesota over the weekend, We Fest impacted by storms

(Undated)--Heavy rain fell across parts of Minnesota over the weekend. In Martin County, 3.87 inches of rain fell in Odin. Willmar reported 3.15 inches, Mankato picked up 3.14 inches, New Ulm received 2.46 inches, and Bird Island had 1.46 inches. Here locally, Kensington Friday night into Saturday received 1.33 inches...
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota consumers will pay $600M in extra costs from February 2021 storm

Minnesota utility regulators Thursday faulted the state's gas providers for their response to a February 2021 storm, prohibiting them from passing down nearly $60 million in costs to consumers. The decision still means about $600 million of wholesale gas costs can be passed onto consumers, who already have started to...
CBS Minnesota

Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases

MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
boreal.org

VIDEO: Why Wild Rice Harvesting in Minnesota is Endangered (America Outdoors - PBS)

Wild rice harvesting along the edges of Lake Superior has been a part of Anishinaabe tradition for centuries. Baratunde is invited to learn the process and tradition of gathering wild rice (manoomin) and also learns of the threats to the land faced by climate change and a potential pipeline project.
CBS Minnesota

With inflation rising, Mike's Discount Foods seeing bump in business

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Family-owned grocery chain Mike's Discount Foods is seeing a bump in business as inflation continues to have food prices climbing month over month.July Consumer Price Index figures showed food prices increased at an annual rate of 10.9 percent, the fastest rise since 1979.Mike's Discount Foods first opened in 1989, priding itself on selling the lowest prices on brand-name foods.The business model allows it to sell groceries at deep discounts for several reasons:The food is near or past its "best if used by" dateThe item is seasonal or the packaging is datedThe item is part of a store closeoutThe food was salvaged from truck wreckThe food was mislabeledThe food was part of a manufacturer overstockThe discount grocery chain is held to the same inspection and regulation standards by the government as grocery stores.There are five stores in Minnesota with locations in Fridley, Anoka, Braham, Comfrey, Hilltop and its newest sixth location just opened last November in Princeton.Tuesdays, customers can receive an additional 10 percent discount on their purchase.For more information on Mike's Discount Foods, click here. For updates on products available click here.
FRIDLEY, MN

Community Policy