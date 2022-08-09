Read full article on original website
1 dead after motorcycle crash in North St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — An Oakdale man is dead after striking the center median of Highway 36 with his motorcycle Wednesday night, authorities say. Minnesota Safety Patrol (MSP) said in a statement that 41-year-old Cameron Lee Dahm was traveling along Highway 36 at McKnight Road North around 6:42 p.m. before striking the center median.
Motorcyclist found dead behind guardrail 6 hours after crashing in Twin Cities
Minnesota Department of Transportation workers prepared to repair a damaged guardrail on Highway 36 in North St. Paul wound up finding a dead motorcyclist who had crashed hours earlier. According to the State Patrol, the MnDOT crew arrived at a guardrail on Hwy. 36 near McKnight Road just before 1...
Body recovered from St. Croix river Monday, authorities investigating
STILLWATER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Washington County are investigating after a body was recovered from the St. Croix River in Stillwater Township on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9 a.m. police were alerted to an abandoned fishing boat along the Minnesota shoreline near the St. Croix Boom Site.
18-year-old from Zumbrota dies in Goodhue County crash
An 18-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County, Minnesota on Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the collision happened on Hwy. 60 at County 1 Blvd. in Wanamingo Township at about 8:48 a.m., with an 18-year-old from Zumbrota killed in the crash. She has been identified...
Zumbrota woman, 18, killed in Goodhue County crash
GOODHUE CO., Minn. – An 18-year-old woman is dead following a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning in southeastern Minnesota.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 60 and County Road 1 in Wanamingo Township.The victim, from Zumbrota, was traveling southbound on 1 when she collided with a semi heading westbound on Hwy. 60.The driver of the semi, a 62-year-old Lewiston man, was not hurt. The victim's identity has not been released.
Man's body found near empty fishing boat on St. Croix River
A body was found in the St. Croix River within the Stillwater Township on Monday. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they found an unoccupied fishing boat along the shoreline near the St. Croix boom site just after 9 a.m. Deputies went to the area and determined that the abandoned...
Historic steamboat on Lake Minnetonka looking for new place to launch
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - In the land of 10,000 lakes, few are as popular as Lake Minnetonka. On a typical day, you'll find boats of all shapes and sizes, but recently, one of the most recognizable has been conspicuously absent. "She really is an icon for this community and...
Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified
A boy who drowned in a south Minneapolis pool in June has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the seven-year-old as Bryce Washington. His cause of death was officially ruled as a "freshwater (swimming pool) drowning." His death was also ruled an accident by the medical examiner. The...
Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
Body of Minnesota Fisherman Recovered from River
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rescue teams recovered the body of a 43-year-old White Bear Lake man from the St. Croix River Monday afternoon. A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an abandoned boat floating along the Minnesota shoreline north of Stillwater around 9 a.m. Monday. Investigators identified the man through the boat’s registration information and were able to confirm the man went out fishing Sunday night and did not return home.
Man, 79, killed in ATV rollover near Faribault
A 79-year-old man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Rice County last weekend. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the crash on a property at 11876 140th St. W. in rural Montgomery, northwest of Faribault, just before 6 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find...
UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in Goodhue County crash identified
(ABC 6 News) - An 18-year-old Zumbrota woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County early Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at 8:48 a.m. at the intersection of Co. Road 1 and Highway 60 just east of Bombay in Goodhue County. MSP...
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash
North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases
MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
MnDOT worker finds motorcyclist dead hours after crash on Highway 36
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities say a motorcyclist who died in a crash Wednesday evening wasn't discovered until hours later when a worker came to repair a guardrail damaged in the crash.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 41-year-old Cameron Dahm hit the center median on Highway 36 near McKnight Road in North St. Paul around 6:45 p.m.No 911 calls came in about the crash, the patrol said. A Minnesota Department of Transportation worker found Dahm around 1 a.m. when they arrived to fix the guardrail.Dahm died at the scene. The state patrol said he was not wearing a helmet.
Investigators say improper water heater installation led to fatal blast in Hopkins
(Hopkins, MN) -- A gas leak resulted in a Hopkins house explosion that killed a husband and wife in their 80s last month. The victims – Herb and Sharon Vassar – had lived in the home since the 1960s. Family members say the Vassars had replaced a water heater the night before the explosion because the original one was leaking. Investigators determined that a gas line was not reattached following the installation.
Video: Driver goes wrong way on Hwy 65 to escape Anoka County deputies
HAM LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Wednesday after a chase stemming from a shooting at motorcyclists ended in the driver crashing into a squad car and tree. Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired from a BMW toward three motorcyclists...
18-year-old woman killed in crash involving semi-truck on Highway 60
WANAMINGO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old woman died from a crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday morning in Goodhue County. Minnesota State troopers responded to a crash just before 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Rachel Nesseth, 18, was driving a Saturn Vue heading southbound on County Road 1 while the semi-truck was heading westbound on Highway 60, and the two vehicles collided at the intersection in Wanamingo Township.
Department of Corrections offering $10K bonus for new Minnesota corrections officers
STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000 to recruit new corrections officers for facilities in Stillwater, Rush City and Oak Park Heights.The bonus would be only for C.O.s at those three locations and will apply for recruits signing on in September in October. The DOC says the bonus will be split between two years.The offer comes as Oak Park Heights deals with a 20-percent shortage of corrections officers – prison staff who ensure safety in every aspect of the penitentiary.Veteran corrections officer Scott Roemer says the shortages have other officers, including himself,...
PHOTOS: Spectacular St. Croix River property for sale in Hudson
The property offers private access for the six homes that share the beach front, which comes with the potential for a boat slip. There is also an additional 12 shared acres. The home has exquisite southwest views of the St. Croix River and beautiful trails to take it all in.
