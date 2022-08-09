ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Smiley: Why Mom got her daisy tattoo

Stories about tattoos are pouring in. Here's one from Marsha R., of Baton Rouge:. "My friend Sylvia G. was a shining star of single motherhood. She raised a wonderful son with firmness and compassion and humor. "As a young teenager, he begged to be allowed to get a tattoo. After...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: An evening with 80,000 first graders

With college football looming, it's time for some nostalgia:. Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, says, "I’ve gone to LSU games with my friend Frank for over 30 years. "He says his most memorable game was the time he took his first-grade daughter Betty to her first game, the 1997 contest against No. 1 Florida.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
City
Marrero, LA
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Gleason
theadvocate.com

Even before joining LSU, its new provost used Houma shipyard to advance education

Even before he started his job as LSU's executive vice president and provost this month, longtime Oregon State University administrator Roy Haggerty had experience tapping Louisiana resources to benefit higher education. While interim dean of OSU's College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, the school selected Gulf Island Shipyards in...
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

After breakouts, riot, Baton Rouge's youth jail to get big security upgrade

Baton Rouge's aging Juvenile Detention Center, which has been the focus of growing criticism after a riot and high profile escapes, will get new security doors and other safety improvements, parish officials said Thursday. The city-parish will use $2 million to install as many as 50 metal security doors throughout...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

HGTV's 'House Hunters': Here's which house Baton Rouge couple picked on Tuesday's show

"We picked house number 1!!!," Baton Rouge resident Chris Fiore posted on Facebook. And house No. 1 is an Acadian cottage in Mid City built in 1977. Fiore and husband Zach Fiore were featured on HGTV's "House Hunters" Tuesday night in an episode titled "Southern Charm in Baton Rouge." Viewers watched as the couple toured a house and a condo, both in Mid City, and another house in the Garden District in their quest to purchase their first home together.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

65-acre site in Broussard earns certification as development-ready by LED

Another site in Broussard has been certified for economic development under the state’s certified sites program. The 65-acre site between St. Etienne Road and U.S. 90, referred to as Loul’s Landing, will put the total amount to 22 certified sites in Acadiana and seventh in Lafayette Parish, One Acadiana president and CEO Troy Wayman said. The certification helps agencies connect companies who are interested in locating in Louisiana find potential sites, which leads to job growth and investment in the region.
BROUSSARD, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idleness#Vegan#Retirement Age#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Italian#Procrastinate
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: 5 awarded scholarships in program sponsored by Simien & Miniex law firm

Five high school graduates from Acadiana were awarded scholarships as part of the Virginia Miniex and Margo St. Julian Simien Scholarship. Winners were Danielle Williams, a graduate of Teurlings Catholic who will attend Tulane University; Daija Bickham, a graduate of Lafayette High School who will attend LSU; Celeste George, a graduate of Apostolic Christian School who will attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Blair Bernard, a graduate of Beau Chene High School who will attend LSU; and Kaitlyn Kemper, a graduate of Acadiana High School who will attend UL.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
theadvocate.com

See what retailer is moving into the old Burlington store space in Lafayette

A Floor & Décor store will move into the former Burlington store space in the Ambassador Way shopping center at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Ridge Road. Store officials were issued a building permit with Lafayette Consolidated Government recently to open at 3310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway following an extensive remodel of the building.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what's under construction on Drusilla Lane

A new Lake Urgent Care | Lake After Hours and Total Occupational Medicine clinic is under construction on Drusilla Lane, across the street from its current location. The 12,000-square-foot clinic at 3282 Drusilla Lane is expected to open in December and will feature 14 exam rooms and curbside express care. Lake Urgent Care has eight locations in Baton Rouge. Salco Construction is the contractor.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy