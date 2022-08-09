Read full article on original website
Smiley: Why Mom got her daisy tattoo
Stories about tattoos are pouring in. Here's one from Marsha R., of Baton Rouge:. "My friend Sylvia G. was a shining star of single motherhood. She raised a wonderful son with firmness and compassion and humor. "As a young teenager, he begged to be allowed to get a tattoo. After...
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
In 1955, Elvis drove his pink Cadillac to Baton Rouge High and stole the show
There he stood at center stage, looking out at the audience. And Shirley Underwood Fleniken remembers every moment, because she was there, sitting near the Baton Rouge High School auditorium stage. That was May 2, 1955, when the young man's star was on the verge of a meteoric rise. Before...
Smiley: An evening with 80,000 first graders
With college football looming, it's time for some nostalgia:. Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, says, "I’ve gone to LSU games with my friend Frank for over 30 years. "He says his most memorable game was the time he took his first-grade daughter Betty to her first game, the 1997 contest against No. 1 Florida.
Photos, video: Looking back at May 2, 1955, when Elvis Presley played Baton Rouge High
With the popularity of Baz Luhrmann's hit movie, "Elvis," and the observance of the 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death on Tuesday, Aug. 16, we're looking back at a time when a 20-year-old Presley took command of the Baton Rouge Magnet High School auditorium stage. He was traveling with Faron...
Chef Collin Cormier coaxes out every bit of flavor to build his growing restaurant group
Chef Collin Cormier, 38, of Lafayette, has built a growing restaurant group that includes a variety of restaurants in Lafayette — Central Pizza, Tula Tacos, Pop's Poboys and Viva La Waffle. Pop's Poboys was named in Bon Appetit's Top 50 Best New Restaurants in 2016. Cormier answered a few...
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
Plants for sale, to swap and use as medicine; free classes and a new jam: Around Baton Rouge
PERSEID METEOR SHOWER VIEWING: after dark, Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Note that viewing may be shifted by one day. For updates, call (225) 768-9948 or email observatory@brec.org. SPOOF NIGHT! WITH "BEETLEJUICE": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe pokes fun at the...
Even before joining LSU, its new provost used Houma shipyard to advance education
Even before he started his job as LSU's executive vice president and provost this month, longtime Oregon State University administrator Roy Haggerty had experience tapping Louisiana resources to benefit higher education. While interim dean of OSU's College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, the school selected Gulf Island Shipyards in...
After breakouts, riot, Baton Rouge's youth jail to get big security upgrade
Baton Rouge's aging Juvenile Detention Center, which has been the focus of growing criticism after a riot and high profile escapes, will get new security doors and other safety improvements, parish officials said Thursday. The city-parish will use $2 million to install as many as 50 metal security doors throughout...
HGTV's 'House Hunters': Here's which house Baton Rouge couple picked on Tuesday's show
"We picked house number 1!!!," Baton Rouge resident Chris Fiore posted on Facebook. And house No. 1 is an Acadian cottage in Mid City built in 1977. Fiore and husband Zach Fiore were featured on HGTV's "House Hunters" Tuesday night in an episode titled "Southern Charm in Baton Rouge." Viewers watched as the couple toured a house and a condo, both in Mid City, and another house in the Garden District in their quest to purchase their first home together.
65-acre site in Broussard earns certification as development-ready by LED
Another site in Broussard has been certified for economic development under the state’s certified sites program. The 65-acre site between St. Etienne Road and U.S. 90, referred to as Loul’s Landing, will put the total amount to 22 certified sites in Acadiana and seventh in Lafayette Parish, One Acadiana president and CEO Troy Wayman said. The certification helps agencies connect companies who are interested in locating in Louisiana find potential sites, which leads to job growth and investment in the region.
Under pressure: How a Port Allen company makes industrial shut-off valves that handle 20,000 PSI
In a nondescript warehouse off La. 1 on the west side of the Mississippi River, a Louisiana company produces the first line of defense for emergencies on offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. A family-owned and -operated business, CORTEC — which manufactures emergency shut-off valves, chokes and similar devices...
Acadiana newsmakers: 5 awarded scholarships in program sponsored by Simien & Miniex law firm
Five high school graduates from Acadiana were awarded scholarships as part of the Virginia Miniex and Margo St. Julian Simien Scholarship. Winners were Danielle Williams, a graduate of Teurlings Catholic who will attend Tulane University; Daija Bickham, a graduate of Lafayette High School who will attend LSU; Celeste George, a graduate of Apostolic Christian School who will attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Blair Bernard, a graduate of Beau Chene High School who will attend LSU; and Kaitlyn Kemper, a graduate of Acadiana High School who will attend UL.
Letters: Raining cinderblocks? Why does it take New Orleans so long to heed safety?
When the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, collapsed, the remaining structure was demolished in less than three weeks, due to safety concerns. In New Orleans, it took 17 months for the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel to be officially demolished. And the Plaza Tower, 20 years after being reported...
Robin Fambrough: Ascension Christian coach finds multiple ways to serve, give back
Some people may not think high school coaches are in a service profession. Their roles are not the same as those working in law enforcement, the military or medical industries. Every now and then, you find a story that flips the script. Ascension Christian coach Joshua Puryear is a case...
See what retailer is moving into the old Burlington store space in Lafayette
A Floor & Décor store will move into the former Burlington store space in the Ambassador Way shopping center at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Ridge Road. Store officials were issued a building permit with Lafayette Consolidated Government recently to open at 3310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway following an extensive remodel of the building.
Last parcel of land owned by jailed Zachary businessman sold for $8.7 million
A 1,100-acre tract of undeveloped land near the intersection of Plains-Port Hudson Road and La. 964 that belonged to former Zachary businessman Mike Worley has been sold for $8.7 million. LJG Land Company LLC and Ascension Commerce Center LLC, which are both controlled by L.J. Grezaffi of New Roads, bought...
LSU's Latanna Stone, U.S. Amateur co-medalist, falls in first round of match play
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — LSU's Latanna Stone, who shared top medalist honors in the stroke play portion of the U.S. Amateur, was eliminated Wednesday in the first round of match play. Stone, a senior from Riverview, Florida, and the No. 1 seed in the 64-player field, lost 2 &...
See what's under construction on Drusilla Lane
A new Lake Urgent Care | Lake After Hours and Total Occupational Medicine clinic is under construction on Drusilla Lane, across the street from its current location. The 12,000-square-foot clinic at 3282 Drusilla Lane is expected to open in December and will feature 14 exam rooms and curbside express care. Lake Urgent Care has eight locations in Baton Rouge. Salco Construction is the contractor.
