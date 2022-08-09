ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Hagerstown advances to LLWS with extra-inning walk-off win

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — For the first time in 10 years, an Indiana team will play in the Little League World Series. Graham Vinson's two-out single in the seventh inning scored Jaykob Troutwine with the winning run to give Hagerstown a 4-3 win over North Laurel Little League from London, Kentucky Thursday in Whitestown.
WHITESTOWN, IN
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg one win away from Little League World Series

BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star team is one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series after defeating Washington D.C. again Thursday. Hollidaysburg defeated D.C. after 3 1/2 innings after scoring 13 runs, one in the first, four in the second, and eight in the third. The team was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pony League World Series#The Johnstown Pit Bulls#Irons
i70sports.com

New Coach for Ramsey HS Volleyball

Ramsey High School volleyball has a brand new coach for this year. Tina Otto is the new head coach for the Lady Rams and she talks about her team. Ramsey Volleyball will get their season started on August 23rd versus South Central.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WTVF

Nolensville baseball squad advances to LLWS for 2nd straight year

WARNER ROBBINS, Ga. (WTVF) — Nolensville's Little League baseball team is heading back to Williamsport. The squad defeated a team from Virginia to win the Southeast Regional Championship. The team didn't lose a game on their way to the title. Nolensville scored four runs in the top of the...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After taste of playoff success, Fox Chapel back for more

Fox Chapel won five games in the 2021 football season — and one of those victories was quite significant. The Foxes won their first WPIAL playoff game since 1997, a 13-10 victory at Upper St. Clair, a school with one of the highest winning percentages in WPIAL history at .702, a 473-193-9 overall mark.
Lexington Progress

Minutemen Come Away with Tie in Jamboree

This past Saturday, August 6, 2022, the Lexington Middle School football team headed to McKenzie, Tennessee to participate in the annual jamboree held each year before the first week of the regular season. Both the junior varsity and varsity teams of LMS took on Paris Inman. The varsity Minutemen team came away with a tie with Paris Inman, as the junior varsity team of Lexington Middle School was victorious over the junior varsity team of Paris Inman, 6-0.
LEXINGTON, TN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Strong junior class aims to carry Belle Vernon across finish line

The past five seasons of Belle Vernon football have been equal parts scintillating and frustrating. The Leopards proved they were one of the best teams in Class 4A, reaching the WPIAL title game twice and the semifinals three times. The down side? There are no gold trophies in the case...
BELLE VERNON, PA
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Johnson Central, P’burg sweep matches

Johnson Central’s Brayden Staniford scored a pair of goals and added an assist as the Eagles went on the road and beat Greenup County, 4-1, in the season opener on Tuesday night. Sawyer Crum and Shawn Arms added one goal each. Goalkeeper Tate Cox had eight saves and assisted...
PRESTONSBURG, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy