Hagerstown advances to LLWS with extra-inning walk-off win
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — For the first time in 10 years, an Indiana team will play in the Little League World Series. Graham Vinson's two-out single in the seventh inning scored Jaykob Troutwine with the winning run to give Hagerstown a 4-3 win over North Laurel Little League from London, Kentucky Thursday in Whitestown.
Hollidaysburg to play for Little League Mid-Atlantic Region title; Friday game on ESPN
Pennsylvania Little League champion Hollidaysburg has advanced to the Mid-Atlantic Region final after dropping Northwest Washington LL 13-0 Thursday. Chase Link and Jackson Boob belted home runs and Caleb Detrick went 2-for-2 with three RBIs vs. the Washington D.C. franchise that managed a single hit off pitchers Brody Dull and Link in the four-inning game.
Hollidaysburg one win away from Little League World Series
BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star team is one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series after defeating Washington D.C. again Thursday. Hollidaysburg defeated D.C. after 3 1/2 innings after scoring 13 runs, one in the first, four in the second, and eight in the third. The team was […]
Nolensville headed to Little League World Series after winning Southeast Regional
The Nolensville Little League baseball program will make its fourth appearance at the Little League World Series. After defeating Loudon South Little League (Team Virginia) 5-2 on Tuesday night, the Nolensville Little League program will advance to compete in the 2022 Little League World Series hosted in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. MORE...
D9Sports.com
PREVIEW: Punxsutawney Hopeful Experience Will Help Chucks Finish Off Games and Turn Fortunes Around
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — There’s one word being spoken a lot around the Punxsutawney football team these days. (Above, from left: Justin Miller, Quinton Voelkel, Landon Peterson and head coach Alan Nichol) That was something the Chucks didn’t do last season during a disappointing 2-7 campaign. There’s...
i70sports.com
New Coach for Ramsey HS Volleyball
Ramsey High School volleyball has a brand new coach for this year. Tina Otto is the new head coach for the Lady Rams and she talks about her team. Ramsey Volleyball will get their season started on August 23rd versus South Central.
D9Sports.com
Chasing Championships: Clarion Senior McKayla Kerle Looking to Defend D9 Girls Golf Title With Revamped Short Game
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — McKayla Kerle swung her putter like a pendulum and watched the ball roll over the slope of the green, finally dropping into the cup with a satisfying rattle. Then she did it again. And again. When she was content with her work on the practice...
WDEL 1150AM
Bases-loaded strikeout sends Naamans to Little League regional final
Josh Stiebel threw a bases-loaded strikeout to end the game as Naamans Little League hung on for a 5-4 win over the Pennsylvania champions to earn a spot in the Mid-Atlantic Championship Game. Naamans put three runs across in the top of the top of the 6th inning, but starter...
WTVF
Nolensville baseball squad advances to LLWS for 2nd straight year
WARNER ROBBINS, Ga. (WTVF) — Nolensville's Little League baseball team is heading back to Williamsport. The squad defeated a team from Virginia to win the Southeast Regional Championship. The team didn't lose a game on their way to the title. Nolensville scored four runs in the top of the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After taste of playoff success, Fox Chapel back for more
Fox Chapel won five games in the 2021 football season — and one of those victories was quite significant. The Foxes won their first WPIAL playoff game since 1997, a 13-10 victory at Upper St. Clair, a school with one of the highest winning percentages in WPIAL history at .702, a 473-193-9 overall mark.
Lexington Progress
Minutemen Come Away with Tie in Jamboree
This past Saturday, August 6, 2022, the Lexington Middle School football team headed to McKenzie, Tennessee to participate in the annual jamboree held each year before the first week of the regular season. Both the junior varsity and varsity teams of LMS took on Paris Inman. The varsity Minutemen team came away with a tie with Paris Inman, as the junior varsity team of Lexington Middle School was victorious over the junior varsity team of Paris Inman, 6-0.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Strong junior class aims to carry Belle Vernon across finish line
The past five seasons of Belle Vernon football have been equal parts scintillating and frustrating. The Leopards proved they were one of the best teams in Class 4A, reaching the WPIAL title game twice and the semifinals three times. The down side? There are no gold trophies in the case...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Johnson Central, P’burg sweep matches
Johnson Central’s Brayden Staniford scored a pair of goals and added an assist as the Eagles went on the road and beat Greenup County, 4-1, in the season opener on Tuesday night. Sawyer Crum and Shawn Arms added one goal each. Goalkeeper Tate Cox had eight saves and assisted...
