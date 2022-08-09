This past Saturday, August 6, 2022, the Lexington Middle School football team headed to McKenzie, Tennessee to participate in the annual jamboree held each year before the first week of the regular season. Both the junior varsity and varsity teams of LMS took on Paris Inman. The varsity Minutemen team came away with a tie with Paris Inman, as the junior varsity team of Lexington Middle School was victorious over the junior varsity team of Paris Inman, 6-0.

