Killers in stolen cars cornered victim on Florida Boulevard; 15-year-old arrested in ambush shooting
BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old is one of two people facing murder charges after they allegedly bragged on social media about killing a woman in an ambush on Florida Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the unidentified teen and another suspect, 20-year-old Naquez Preston, were booked for first-degree murder in the May 18 shooting.
Suspect found in fatal hit and run crash in Livingston, police say
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police arrested a suspect that was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Aug. 5. According to LSP, 26-year-old Kyle Rowland was operating a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle eastbound on LA 1019 and 23-year-old Kyle Manno was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 westbound on LA 1019. Initial investigation shows the Ford F-150 crossed the center line, striking the motorcycle. The crash caused Rowland and his passenger to be thrown from their seats. Rowland and his passenger were taken to a local hosptial to be treated for their injuries.
Man accused of driving accomplice to set fire to Baton Rouge house late last month
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly driving someone to set fire to a house late last month. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Antonio Allen, 23, was arrested Thursday following an act of arson at a home on Davenport Drive on July 25. The...
Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. HPD […]
WANTED; LPSO searching for domestic abuse suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on domestic abuse and other charges. Joshua Phillips, 35, is wanted on charges of child endangerment, violation of protective order, felon in possession of firearm, domestic abuse and improper telephone communications, according to LPSO.
'It feels like a burden's left me,' victim's mother says after 2nd guilty verdict in Gretna murder
A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated more than seven hours Wednesday before convicting a second defendant of murder in a 2016 Gretna shooting that claimed the life of a Marrero man. Steven "Bubba" Tate, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Ethan Allen. Tate was acquitted...
Suspect found in Subway armed robbery, police say
WALKER, La (BRPROUD) — The Walker Police Department have charged a 20-year-old suspect in the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant dating back to July 26, 2022. According to the Walker Police Department, 20-year-old Steven A. Langlois was initially arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and later charged by Walker detectives after admitting to his role in the armed robbery at a Subway on Florida Boulevard.
Detectives attempt to ID alleged convenience store robbery suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the individuals responsible for an alleged early morning robbery. Police say the incident happened on July 8, 2022 at a convenience store located in the 8900 block of Jefferson Highway, near Drusilla Lane. The...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Other Charges for Hit-and-Run Crash After One Victim Succumbs to His Injuries
Louisiana Man Arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Other Charges for Hit-and-Run Crash After One Victim Succumbs to His Injuries. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 11, 2022, that on August 5, 2022, soon after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a hit-and-run crash on LA 1019 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish. Kyle Rowland, 26, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
Daughter of fallen BRPD officer given police welcome on her first day of school
BATON ROUGE - A girl who was just a baby when her police officer father was killed in an on-duty crash was greeted by her dad's fellow officers as she started her first day of school. Officers lined up outside Central Private School on Thursday morning, giving Peyton Totty high-fives...
Greenwell Springs man faces vehicular homicide count in Denham Springs hit-and-run fatality
Louisiana State Police have again arrested a Greenwell Springs man, now on a vehicular homicide count, in the Aug. 5 hit-and-run fatality in Denham Springs. Kyle Manno, 23, is accused of being the driver of the Ford F-150 that crashed into a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle on La. 1019 east of La. 16 shortly after 11:30 that night, State Police said in a news release issued late Thursday.
New Orleans teens accused in carjacking death of Linda Frickey ask for bond reduction
Four teenagers accused and charged in the carjacking death of a 73-year-old woman are expected in court Friday. Linda Frickey was dragged to death during a carjacking in Mid-City back in March. The teens facing charges in her death are expected to ask for their bond to be reduced. The...
Theft suspect accused of taking purse out of another’s vehicle at Walmart
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is seeking a theft suspect accused of taking another’s purse and using debit and credit cards found inside at Walmart in July. The sheriff’s office said the theft took place at the Walmart on College Drive....
LaPlace man accused of stealing 10K in equipment from Paulina business
PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office (SJPSO) arrested a LaPlace man after he allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of tools and equipment from a local business. SJPSO detectives arrived at a business under construction in Paulina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and discovered equipment...
Traffic stop in BR ends with arrest of two including convicted felon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department recently executed a traffic stop on Renoir Ave. The stop was made around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, after the detectives noticed the 2005 Honda Accord did not have a license plate. Three people were...
Police seize trunkload of promethazine during traffic stop
Donaldsonville community group holds town hall amid recent spike in murders, shootings. If there’s one thing long-time Donaldsonville resident Kurt Mitchell isn’t used to, it’s the sound of gunshots. EBR Metro Council approves new penalties for stunt drivers and spectators. Updated: 1 hour ago. New penalties are...
Police: Baton Rouge man who robbed Subway also tied to burglary spree at storage facility
WALKER - A man suspected of robbing a Subway restaurant at gunpoint is also facing charges in a string of burglaries that happened that same evening at a nearby storage facility. The Walker Police Department announced Wednesday that Steven Langois, 20, of Baton Rouge was arrested in the July 26...
Police: Shots fired from car put one victim in hospital late Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting late Wednesday night that allegedly happened near Choctaw Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was called to a local hospital after a reported shooting victim had arrived there. Police said a car had pulled up next to the victim's and fired at them, inflicting reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
One person injured in shooting on Choctaw Drive Wednesday night, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured after a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police say authorities responded to a local hospital around 11 p.m., when a victim arrived with gunshot wounds. Authorities believe the incident happened in the area...
Two people hurt in Gonzales shooting Monday afternoon; one victim in serious condition
GONZALES - Two people were hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon when someone jumped out of a car and started firing toward them, authorities said. According to the Gonzales Police Department, four people were walking down Abe Street around 7:30 p.m. when someone driving a 4-door sedan sped toward them, jumped out of the car and started shooting.
