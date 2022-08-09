ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

brproud.com

Suspect found in fatal hit and run crash in Livingston, police say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police arrested a suspect that was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Aug. 5. According to LSP, 26-year-old Kyle Rowland was operating a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle eastbound on LA 1019 and 23-year-old Kyle Manno was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 westbound on LA 1019. Initial investigation shows the Ford F-150 crossed the center line, striking the motorcycle. The crash caused Rowland and his passenger to be thrown from their seats. Rowland and his passenger were taken to a local hosptial to be treated for their injuries.
LIVINGSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. HPD […]
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

WANTED; LPSO searching for domestic abuse suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on domestic abuse and other charges. Joshua Phillips, 35, is wanted on charges of child endangerment, violation of protective order, felon in possession of firearm, domestic abuse and improper telephone communications, according to LPSO.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Suspect found in Subway armed robbery, police say

WALKER, La (BRPROUD) — The Walker Police Department have charged a 20-year-old suspect in the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant dating back to July 26, 2022. According to the Walker Police Department, 20-year-old Steven A. Langlois was initially arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and later charged by Walker detectives after admitting to his role in the armed robbery at a Subway on Florida Boulevard.
WALKER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Other Charges for Hit-and-Run Crash After One Victim Succumbs to His Injuries

Louisiana Man Arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Other Charges for Hit-and-Run Crash After One Victim Succumbs to His Injuries. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 11, 2022, that on August 5, 2022, soon after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a hit-and-run crash on LA 1019 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish. Kyle Rowland, 26, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Greenwell Springs man faces vehicular homicide count in Denham Springs hit-and-run fatality

Louisiana State Police have again arrested a Greenwell Springs man, now on a vehicular homicide count, in the Aug. 5 hit-and-run fatality in Denham Springs. Kyle Manno, 23, is accused of being the driver of the Ford F-150 that crashed into a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle on La. 1019 east of La. 16 shortly after 11:30 that night, State Police said in a news release issued late Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Public Safety
brproud.com

LaPlace man accused of stealing 10K in equipment from Paulina business

PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office (SJPSO) arrested a LaPlace man after he allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of tools and equipment from a local business. SJPSO detectives arrived at a business under construction in Paulina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and discovered equipment...
PAULINA, LA
WAFB.com

Police seize trunkload of promethazine during traffic stop

Donaldsonville community group holds town hall amid recent spike in murders, shootings. If there’s one thing long-time Donaldsonville resident Kurt Mitchell isn’t used to, it’s the sound of gunshots. EBR Metro Council approves new penalties for stunt drivers and spectators. Updated: 1 hour ago. New penalties are...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Shots fired from car put one victim in hospital late Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting late Wednesday night that allegedly happened near Choctaw Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was called to a local hospital after a reported shooting victim had arrived there. Police said a car had pulled up next to the victim's and fired at them, inflicting reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Community Policy