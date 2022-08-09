ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCBD Count on 2

Charleston PD investigating 2 overnight homicides

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that happened overnight. Charleston Police on Thursday responded to woods behind the 1200 block of Folly Road, around 8:22 p.m. “They located a 34-year-old woman suffering from trauma resulting from an assault. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is […]
live5news.com

One killed in shooting at downtown apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at a downtown apartment complex Friday morning. Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to Bridgeview Apartments on North Romney Street in reference to a shooting. Wolfsen says officers arrived...
live5news.com

North Charleston Police searching for teen missing since May

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing boy. Christopher Vargas, 16, was last seen in May near 6520 Dorchester Rd. Vargas’ mother believes he was staying at a friend’s house and may be traveling in a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder with Texas tags.
live5news.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Thursday night assault on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person was killed and another person was injured in a Thursday night assault on James Island. Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded to the woods behind 1231 Folly Road around 8:22 a.m. Thursday night. Officer located a 34-year-old...
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead, 1 injured following assault on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an assault that left one person dead and another injured in a wooded area off Folly Road late Wednesday evening. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department said officers responded to woods behind a Walmart off Folly Road just before 8:30 p.m. where they located a 34-year-old […]
live5news.com

Couple searches for answers after wheel falls on car on I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Margaret Holseberg and her husband were driving west on I-26 on the morning of July 27 when something terrifying happened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the vehicle was struck by a tire. “This wheel just bounced in front of the car and crashed into...
WCBD Count on 2

Father recalls fighting armed man out of West Ashley home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies arrested a man after he attempted to carjack two people and then forced his way into a family’s home with a gun. News 2 spoke with the father of the family who helped stop the suspect. The man, identified as Deangelo Brown (28) on charges of first-degree burglary, […]
The Post and Courier

Woman dead in arson at Pineville house in Berkeley County, authorities say

MONCKS CORNER — A woman was killed earlier this week as a result of arson at a home in the Pineville area of Berkeley County, authorities say. Berkeley County sheriff's deputies responded early Aug. 8 to an alarm at the woman's house on Pineville Circle, a sparsely wooded residential street off S.C. Highway 45, Cpl. Carli Drayton said.
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO deputies seeking information in deadly 2013 kidnapping

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD)- Thursday marked the nine-year anniversary of the day a 35-year-old Ravenel man was found beaten to death. In the afternoon of Aug. 10, 2013, Charleston County deputies responded to reports of a dead body found by a resident on Pine Hill Road. When law enforcement arrived, they found Nathanial Forbes lying in […]
live5news.com

Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The owner of a downtown Charleston horse carriage business says a horse falling Thursday afternoon was due to a “freak accident.”. Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street. Thomas Doyle, the owner of Palmetto Carriage Works, says the horse...
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville man accused of inappropriately touching 9-year-old girl

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing criminal charges after he is accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl. Jason Thomas, 34, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened about six months ago while the girl was sleeping […]
live5news.com

Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man was arrested following a downtown Charleston shooting on Wednesday. James Anthony Jones, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.
FireRescue1

S.C. fire captain suffers heart attack at scene of multi-vehicle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fire captain was reportedly in stable condition after having a heart attack while responding to a three-vehicle crash Friday, according to WCSC. Sandridge Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Doug Delk became ill at the scene of a crash involving a charter bus, a pickup and an SUV that injured nine people, Berkeley Central Assistant Fire Chief Colt Roy said. The bus caught fire, but was put out quickly.
The Post and Courier

Coroner identifies MUSC employee killed in electrical accident at research building

Officials have identified a 41-year-old man killed in an electrical accident last month while working at the Medical University of South Carolina's campus. Jeremiah Wiggins died the morning of July 8 at the Strom Thurmond/Gazes research building, 114 Doughty St., while working on an electrical panel, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car crash on Highway 61 Thursday morning. Malik Antonio Mixon, from Summerville, died at the scene after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
counton2.com

CPD: Man arrested for Downtown Charleston assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday arrested a man for an assault in Downtown Charleston that left one person injured. Brandon Simmons (19) was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the August 1 incident. CPD said...

