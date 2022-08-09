Read full article on original website
12news.com
3 suspects pretended to be US Marshals and invaded an Arizona home, police say
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Three Arizona men have been arrested for allegedly impersonating federal officers and invading a residence in Mohave County. The incident took place early Wednesday morning in Golden Valley after three men identified themselves as with the U.S. Marshals Office and demanded entry inside a home on Santa Maria Road.
‘He was going to kill us all’: Utah samaritan allegedly shot after helping man retrieve truck stuck in mud
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a person who helped dislodge his truck after it was stuck in mud. The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Eric Delynn Burns, 31. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a home in Unincorporated Duchesne County. When […]
ksl.com
Utah couple shot in back by tribal game officer had no weapons, law enforcement says
FORT DUCHESNE, Uintah County — No weapons were found in the area where a tribal fish and wildlife officer shot two people in the back last month, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office. On July 17, a man and woman were shot by a Ute Tribe Fish and...
ksl.com
Southern Utah sees uptick in stolen vehicles. Here's what most of them have in common
ST. GEORGE — More than 810,000 vehicles were reported stolen last year in the United States, an upsurge that also has been seen in Southern Utah, prompting authorities to urge residents to protect their property from thieves. A car is stolen every 48 seconds in the United States, according...
AMBER Alert suspect remains at-large following parking lot shooting
A Utah AMBER Alert issued late Tuesday night for a child out of American Fork was canceled overnight as the child was found. The search for the suspect is ongoing.
New video, documents shed light on 2 people shot by officer on Ute Tribe land
FOX 13 News has obtained body-worn camera video from a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the scene where a Ute Tribe Fish and Wildlife officer shot a man and a woman who were on a UTV.
Florida woman drowned pet chihuahua in pool, live-streamed its body: sheriff
A Florida woman is facing a charge of felony animal cruelty after she was recorded drowning and beating her pet Chihuahua. In a video posted to social media on Thursday, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivy described 32-year-old Erica Black as a "sorry individual." "This woman, Erica Black, is without question...
Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Wisconsin has convicted a man accused of intentionally targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim’s race, in a two-phase trial that will eventually determine the defendant’s mental state at the time. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime in the July 3, 2020 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen, who was white, in Fond du Lac County. He was also convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a hate crime. Thiessen, 55, was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.
East Idaho man arrested for reportedly threatening hotel guests with gun
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a hotel room and threatened the occupants with a gun. The arrest of 56-year-old Bruce Murray was his second in a month for a gun-related crime. Murray reportedly admitted to police that he entered the hotel with a gun. He was later arrested July 28 for an incident that took place eight days after the hotel room incident. ...
Search for 16-year-old believed abducted near Nevada state line
Investigators, including the FBI, are searching the Interstate 80 corridor near the California-Nevada state line for a 16-year-old who went missing on Friday and is believed to have been abducted.
Two vehicles stopped by UHP for traveling 145, 154 miles per hour
On Aug. 10, Utah Highway Patrol stopped two vehicles for going well over the speed limit. One vehicle caught going 145, another vehicle going 154.
kjzz.com
PETA wants cruelty charges for man accused of starting fire by trying to burn spider
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — An animal rights group wants the man accused of trying to burn a spider in Springville to face animal cruelty charges. People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA sent a letter to Utah County Attorney David Leavitt on Tuesday. The letter...
St. Paul police recover 8 guns in search for drive-by shooting suspect
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say they recovered eight guns in the course of searching for and arresting a suspect in a drive-by shooting Monday.The 22-year-old suspect was also wanted in connection with vehicle thefts, fleeing police, assault and possessing a firearm without a permit, police said. He has not yet been charged.While executing a search warrant on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East, police recovered seven handguns and an AR-15. One of the handguns was stolen, and another had an illegal automatic switch on it, police said.Officers also recovered "multiple boxes of ammunition," police said, as well as marijuana and keys to four rental vehicles.
Police: East Idaho man arrested after admitting to punching pregnant woman in the face
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to punching a woman who is six months pregnant. According to the probable cause affidavit, Isaac Bale, 19, told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he punched the victim in the face, giving her a black eye. Police responded to a report of the incident around 6 p.m. Sunday. The caller said he saw a man, later identified...
agdaily.com
Utah reports an uptick in dead and missing livestock
The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food has received an increasing rate of reports of missing and harmed livestock in the state over the past year. This alarming trend has become increasingly common over the past few years, with the UDAF issuing a request for increased vigilance by producers and the public.
Utah reports alarming increase in suspicious livestock deaths and disappearances
The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food says it has received reports of a large number of reported missing and harmed livestock in the state this year, adding to an alarming trend that has been increasing over the past few years. “Our department has been investigating a substantial amount of cases of missing livestock and suspicious livestock deaths this year,” said Leann Hunting, UDAF animal industry director, in a press release issued last week. “While we don’t know the exact cause of the increase in...
WOWT
Two Nebraskans face drug charges for allegedly selling close to a school
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are in Gage County Jail Tuesday. Authorities say one of them sold drugs not far from a school. The Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Wymore police say they executed a search warrant at a home. Police arrested Alyssa Kearn, 24. Kearn is...
Colorado couple find a miracle or two inside the missing candy van
The Enstroms got their Golden Ticket. Rick and Linda Enstrom were reunited with their candy delivery van Tuesday, just over a week after thieves broke into it, drove it while committing a series of crimes and then dumped it near a homeless encampment along the Platte River. The white GMC...
upr.org
Utah hiker critically-injured by volleyball-sized rock
A Utah hiker was left critically injured after being hit by a volleyball-sized rock last Friday. 25-year-old Jessie Liddiard was hiking in the Hellgate area of Little Cottonwood Canyon where she was knocked unconscious after being struck in the head by a rock. Despite wearing a helmet to protect herself, Liddiard started bleeding heavily after the volleyball-sized rock had fallen an estimated 120 feet.
Georgia officers catch bus driver dropping migrants at rural truck stop: 'It's just not humane'
A Georgia sheriff intervened when a bus driver attempted to leave migrants at a rural truck stop in his county, instead of taking the passengers to their original destination of Washington D.C. Dade County Sgt. Chad Payne joined "Fox & Friends" to share the details of how officers rerouted the...
