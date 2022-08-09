ID Sought For Suspect In Lehigh Valley Vandalism Spree (PHOTOS)

Suspect Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department via Facebook

Recognize him? Authorities are attempting to identify a suspect in a vandalism spree in the Lehigh Valley area.

The man pictured above is a suspect in a string of vandalism incidents that occurred in the center city of Bethlehem overnight between Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, Bethlehem Police said in a release on Tuesday, August 9.

Scroll down to view additional footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or additional surveillance footage is asked to contact Det. Kratochvil #476 at 610-997-7683 or send an email to akratochvil@bethlehem-pa.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.