ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, CT

ID Sought For Suspect In Lehigh Valley Vandalism Spree (PHOTOS)

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KT1oQ_0hArsF8800
Suspect Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department via Facebook

Recognize him? Authorities are attempting to identify a suspect in a vandalism spree in the Lehigh Valley area.

The man pictured above is a suspect in a string of vandalism incidents that occurred in the center city of Bethlehem overnight between Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, Bethlehem Police said in a release on Tuesday, August 9.

Scroll down to view additional footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or additional surveillance footage is asked to contact Det. Kratochvil #476 at 610-997-7683 or send an email to akratochvil@bethlehem-pa.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

NJ Daughter Beat Mom Dead With Broomstick: Report

A 65-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including manslaughter after she beat her 80-year-old mother dead with a broomstick, CBS reports. Florence Dicriscio was rushed to the hospital after police responded to Woodmont Circle in Washington Township for a dispute on Aug. 6, various outlets say citing the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Neighbors told CBS they heard screams.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Bethlehem, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bethlehem Police
Daily Voice

Missing Massachusetts Teen Possibly In Philadelphia Area: Police

Massachusetts State Police said a 16-year-old girl who vanished from her home in Alford, Mass., last month could be in the Philadelphia area. Nevaeh Mack disappeared from Berkshire County on July 29, and no one has seen her since. State police said there is reason to believe she left the state for Pennsylvania, though they did not say if there were any sightings of her there.
ALFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Missing Yorktown Teen Found Safe, Police Say

A missing Westchester teen who had been gone for more than a week has been found by police. Northern Westchester resident Kristan “John John” Lee, age 15, of Yorktown, went missing on the night of Thursday, Aug 4. After receiving the notice, Yorktown detectives immediately began an intensive...
YORKTOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

Burglary in Enfield leaves 1 in custody, 1 still at large

ENFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is in custody and another is still on the loose after a burglary in Enfield Wednesday afternoon surprised one homeowner. According to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Weatherby Road in the Town of Enfield at 1:37 p.m. on Wednesday for a reported burglary […]
NEWFIELD, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
336K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy