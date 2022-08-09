Woman arrested for DUI, after crashing into post with 2 children in car

A woman was arrested after crashing into a post with two children in the car while driving under the influence, according to Collier County deputies.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a witness said she was in her home when she heard a crash outside. The witness said she ran out to see what happened and saw the SUV had driven over the curb stop and into a handicap signpost. The witness then saw two children get out of the car.

The driver, who the witness says was ‘visibly impaired,’ was identified as Bessy Bonilla Guiterrez, 31.

The witness said that she would not let the kids get back in the car or allow Guiterrez to leave the scene. Guiterrez then reportedly scratched and hit the witness.

The witness said she will not press charges.

When CCSO deputies arrived at the scene, Guiterrez failed her drug and alcohol test and was arrested.

According to CCSO, there were no injuries.

Guiterrez faces charges of BAC over .15 or with a person under 18 and DUI property damage.

