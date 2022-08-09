ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Football Commit Kenny Minchey Lands at No. 80 in SI99

By Stephen Thompson
 2 days ago

Sports Illustrated considers the Pitt Panthers quarterback of the future one of the best players in his class.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers already had every reason to believe that 2023 commit Kenny Minchey was their quarterback of the future. He was the first to give a verbal pledge to the Panthers and impressed scouts on a national stage at the Elite 11 Finals last month. He can add another impressive line to his resume - a member of the SI99, a ranking of the top high school players in the country assembled by Sports Illustrated's recruiting experts.

Minchey, who committed to Pitt in April, was slotted at No. 80 and was the only Panther pledge on the list. He is the 10th highest-ranked quarterback. Jalen Rashada (Miami) and Chris Vizzina (Clemson) are the only other signal-callers on the list that made the top-99 cut.

Minchey - a native of Hendersonville, Tennesee who attends Pope John Paul II High School, is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports. Since announcing his commitment, Minchey's added Notre Dame to his offer sheet and heard from the Ohio State staff.

