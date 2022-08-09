ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Teen missing in Dover, Delaware found safe, Amber Alert canceled

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKf0w_0hArrwbo00 Police in Dover, Delaware say a missing teen has been found safe and an Amber Alert has been canceled.

No further details were released.

