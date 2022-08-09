Apple expert reveals ‘release date’ of highly anticipated metaverse headset but predicted price is eye-watering

AN Apple expert has revealed when the company's mixed reality headset will come out, the price may turn consumers away.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an insider at Apple, said that the company "is expected to release AR/MR (Augmented Reality/Mixed Reality) headsets as soon as January 2023," in a report.

The Apple AR/MR headsets may be released as early as January 2023, an apple expert has said Credit: Future

Consumers could potentially pay around $2,000 for a headset, according to an Apple insider Credit: Getty

Kuo believes this headset could be Apple's next big thing after the iPhone,

reported.

That's not to say there aren't doubts about the success of the product, which is why the company may only make 1.5 million headsets, a number provided by Kuo.

This is nothing compared to the 240 million iPhones that Apple made in 2021.

While Apple products are known to be on the pricey side, the expense of the headset might be more than consumers are ready to bear.

Kuo said: "The current market expects Apple AR/MR headsets to sell at $2,000-2,500 or more."

This price seems to be in the ballpark of other estimates.

The Information, a tech news site, has said the headset could cost $3,000, while Bloomberg said it will be upwards of $1,000.

One of the headset's key features will be eye tracking, according to Kuo.

In a previous report, Kuo said, the headset will use a specialized transmitter and receiver to detect eye movements, Apple Insider reported.

This means that Apple could potentially make onscreen content move in sync with a user's eyes as they look at their natural surroundings.

With eye tracking, users could potentially access different menu options by using different eye movements, like when you tap on your AirPod to change a song.

Screen resolution can also be changed depending on the object the user is immediately focusing on, by monitoring the position of the user's eye.

Apple could also incorporate a form of iris recognition, so that the headset can verify who's using it or it could potentially be used for easy Apple Pay transactions, according to Kuo.

There are tons of innovative possibilities, but the headset might not be gaming-focused, according to sources from iMore.

Some of the challenges when building this headset include making the headset comfortable, immersive displays, and heat dissipation, to prevent users from passing out while wearing it, according to the new report by Kuo.