ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Two vehicle crash near turnpike in Bedford County, injuries reported

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash in Bedford Count on Thursday morning. According to dispatch, at 7:36 a.m. crews were called to I-99 in Bedford Township at the end of the PA Turnpike exit/entrance ramp near the former Ed’s Steak House for a two vehicle crash, according to dispatch. […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash caused lane restriction on I-81 North near Carlisle

CARLISE, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash caused delays near Carlisle on Interstate 81 North Thursday afternoon. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 Northbound 1.9 miles south of Exit 52A- US 11 North- New Kingstown. There was a lane restriction. Get daily news, weather,...
CARLISLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, PA
City
Chambersburg, PA
Franklin County, PA
Accidents
Franklin County, PA
Crime & Safety
Chambersburg, PA
Accidents
Chambersburg, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27.com

York County crash involved cow in roadway

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York report that an Aug. 5 vehicle accident involved a cow in the roadway. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. On Aug. 5 around 9 p.m.,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Juniata County man charged with aggravated assault of State Troopers

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a man has been charged after starting a “physical altercation” with Troopers in Juniata County. State Police say on August 10, Troopers attempted to serve a warrant issued for Brian Baumgardner, 56, in Fermanagh Township. Troopers say Baumgardner attempted...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Fatal Bedford County Accident

State police say one person in Bedford County died in a car accident that occurred late last week. They say on August 4th 21-year-old Corey Yatsky of South Fork was driving on Burnt House Road in Lincoln Township. Troopers say around 6:45 in the morning Yatsky drifted out of his...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Accident
abc23.com

Fatal Huntingdon County Accident

Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum has confirmed that a 20-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash involving a tractor and an ATV. 911 dispatchers say the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Tuscarora Creek Road in Tell Township. Sharum says an autopsy was conducted...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
abc27.com

Early morning fire that damaged vacant Enola bar ruled arson

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire that damaged a vacant bar early Sunday morning in Enola, Cumberland County, has been ruled arson, Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch said. According to fire officials, the call came in around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a fire in the...
ENOLA, PA
abc27.com

One killed in Cumberland County Amazon warehouse accident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed after a forklift accident at an Amazon fulfillment center in Cumberland County. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a 22-year-old man was injured in a forklift accident on August 1 at the fulfillment center. Get daily news, weather,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Chambersburg Police say Facebook serial killer post is false

Franklin County — FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. - Chambersburg Police Department confirmed on social media that the serial killer information posted on a local Facebook page was false. The message, now deleted, read about an alleged serial killer and abductor in the Chambersburg area who drove a truck with LED...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for illegally purchasing 18 guns

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man from Harrisburg was sentenced for making false statements while purchasing multiple guns in three Pennsylvania counties, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Eseyuiel Caraballo, age 37, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to five years of probation for attempting […]
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy