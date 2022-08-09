Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two vehicle crash near turnpike in Bedford County, injuries reported
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash in Bedford Count on Thursday morning. According to dispatch, at 7:36 a.m. crews were called to I-99 in Bedford Township at the end of the PA Turnpike exit/entrance ramp near the former Ed’s Steak House for a two vehicle crash, according to dispatch. […]
abc27.com
Silver Spring Township Police investigating home burglary caught on video
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police investigating a burglary caught on home surveillance video. Police say on Monday, August 1, at approximately 8:45 p.m., three suspects entered a residence on Harpers Ferry Way in Silver Spring Township. According to police, the suspects immediately went to...
abc27.com
Dozens scammed in Harrisburg car seller’s multi-million mile odometer tampering scheme; PSP
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of car buyers in the Harrisburg area were allegedly scammed in an odometer tampering scheme that involved over four million miles rolled back on vehicles sold online. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a family in Harrisburg was involved in unlicensed car sales on Facebook...
abc27.com
Crash caused lane restriction on I-81 North near Carlisle
CARLISE, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash caused delays near Carlisle on Interstate 81 North Thursday afternoon. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 Northbound 1.9 miles south of Exit 52A- US 11 North- New Kingstown. There was a lane restriction. Get daily news, weather,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
York County crash involved cow in roadway
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York report that an Aug. 5 vehicle accident involved a cow in the roadway. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. On Aug. 5 around 9 p.m.,...
abc27.com
Juniata County man charged with aggravated assault of State Troopers
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a man has been charged after starting a “physical altercation” with Troopers in Juniata County. State Police say on August 10, Troopers attempted to serve a warrant issued for Brian Baumgardner, 56, in Fermanagh Township. Troopers say Baumgardner attempted...
Baltimore man charged with shooting in western MD is arrested after chase
An 18-year-old Baltimore man accused of shooting a man in western Maryland was arrested in the city this morning after a chase during which he crashed into an off-duty police officer's car.
abc23.com
Fatal Bedford County Accident
State police say one person in Bedford County died in a car accident that occurred late last week. They say on August 4th 21-year-old Corey Yatsky of South Fork was driving on Burnt House Road in Lincoln Township. Troopers say around 6:45 in the morning Yatsky drifted out of his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc23.com
Fatal Huntingdon County Accident
Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum has confirmed that a 20-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash involving a tractor and an ATV. 911 dispatchers say the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Tuscarora Creek Road in Tell Township. Sharum says an autopsy was conducted...
Dauphin County crews respond to Jeep in swimming pool
Londonderry Fire Company and Middletown Fire Department were dispatched to a reported accident that involved a vehicle that went into a swimming pool.
Man left mom with dementia alone, stole $88K because ‘times were tough’: police
A 63-year-old man stole more than $88,000 from his elderly mother, who has Alzheimer’s, and left her to fend for herself in a hotel room after their home burned down, Cumberland County prosecutors said. The district attorney’s office charged David Bilbay, of Bellefonte, Centre County, with financial exploitation of...
Central Pa. man killed in single-vehicle crash on Sunday identified by coroner
The man killed in a single-vehicle crash in East Manchester Twp. on Sunday has been identified by York County Coroner Pam Gay as Kyle A. Denny. According to the coroner’s office, Denny, 22, of the 200 block of Greenfield Street, Manchester, died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
Autopsies completed on man, woman who died under suspicious circumstances in York
YORK, Pa. — The York County coroner says autopsies have been completed ontwo people who died under suspicious circumstances in York. The coroner said she is awaiting toxicology results before giving an update. Police said they responded around 7 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 600 block of...
abc27.com
Early morning fire that damaged vacant Enola bar ruled arson
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire that damaged a vacant bar early Sunday morning in Enola, Cumberland County, has been ruled arson, Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch said. According to fire officials, the call came in around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a fire in the...
Police looking for suspect who caused ‘several thousand dollars’ of damage at construction site
Carlisle police are looking for a suspect who caused "several thousand dollars worth of damage" at a construction site.
abc27.com
One killed in Cumberland County Amazon warehouse accident
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed after a forklift accident at an Amazon fulfillment center in Cumberland County. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a 22-year-old man was injured in a forklift accident on August 1 at the fulfillment center. Get daily news, weather,...
local21news.com
Chambersburg Police say Facebook serial killer post is false
Franklin County — FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. - Chambersburg Police Department confirmed on social media that the serial killer information posted on a local Facebook page was false. The message, now deleted, read about an alleged serial killer and abductor in the Chambersburg area who drove a truck with LED...
Man sentenced for illegally purchasing 18 guns
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man from Harrisburg was sentenced for making false statements while purchasing multiple guns in three Pennsylvania counties, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Eseyuiel Caraballo, age 37, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to five years of probation for attempting […]
Amazon worker dies after crash at Cumberland County warehouse
A 22-year-old man has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse outside Carlisle, authorities said. Alex Carrillo, of New Oxford, died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. Carrillo’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.
Enraged PA Women Jump On Chipotle Counter Throwing Things Over 'Incorrect Order': Police
We've all had a takeaway order go awry and sure it's frustrating, but two central Pennsylvania women decided to confront workers over it, police say. Camp Hill police were called to "a disturbance" at the Chipotle restaurant at 3216 Trindle Road around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, according to a release by the department.
Comments / 3