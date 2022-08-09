Read full article on original website
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming
REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
Public Asked For Help In Finding Missing Wyoming Teenager
The Rock Springs Police Department is asking people to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old boy who is believed to be a runaway. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, Connor Hanson was last seen on Monday evening. He's described as standing...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 9
DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9959, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT.
wyo4news.com
Rally in the Alley going on this Saturday
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Ponderosa Bar and Embassy Tavern are proud to host the 20th annual The Rally in the Alley, going on this Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Green River, Wyoming on bar row (77 E Railroad Ave.). This event starts at 9 a.m. and lasts all day. All money and proceeds will go to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of Sweetwater County.
