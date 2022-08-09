Howard County Executive Responds To White Power Flyers Distributed At Lake Kittamaqundi

Lake Kittamaqundi Photo Credit: Sebwite (talk) (wikipedia)

Officials are addressing yet another bias incident as hate crimes sweep through Maryland, often sharing the same disturbing message: "white power".

After "white power" flyers were found distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball released a statement, claiming these crimes are "not an isolated occurrence".

"Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated," said Ball.

Howard County Police are investigating the incident and have identified similar fliers in various states.

