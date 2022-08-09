ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Public's Help Sought In Crackdown On Burlington County Gun 'Shooting Galleries': Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EEJEY_0hArrTCr00
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

Authorities in Burlington County said they have stepped up efforts to eliminate gun violence in the community of Riverside and seek the public's help.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Riverside Township Police Chief H. David Jaensch said the recent rise in gun violence in Riverside has prompted an ongoing investigation into the shootings by several law enforcement agencies.

“We will not permit the neighborhoods of Burlington County to be treated as shooting galleries and war zones,” Bradshaw said. “We are committed to apprehending armed, violent offenders who terrorize our towns through their disregard for the safety of innocent residents.”

The initiative, which has resulted in search warrants being executed in Riverside, Camden and Trenton, stems from recent shootings on Cleveland Avenue and Taylor Street. Two guns have been seized, and multiple suspects have been identified and are being investigated.

Additional surveillance cameras and license plate readers are being deployed in the township to assist in the effort, Jaensch said.

“Our police department is committed to keeping Riverside a safe community, and gun violence will not be tolerated,” Jaensch said. “We will continue to investigate these incidents until those responsible are charged and held accountable.”

The investigation is being led by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Riverside Township Police Department, with assistance from the Delanco Township Police Department, Delran Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anyone with information about these shootings or illegal firearms activity is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, send an anonymous tip at https://riversidepolicenj.org/tip-411/, or an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us

Daily Voice

