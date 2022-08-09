ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bernard, OH

WKRC

Easy shrimp dinner from Luken's at Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chili Time abruptly closed its doors Tuesday, leaving customers and employees scrambling for answers. The Vine Street restaurant’s parking lot sat empty Tuesday. Those who did show up expecting to eat were greeted by a sign which read: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we will...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
Thrillist

7 Must-Visit Outdoor Spaces in the Cincy Region

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have a lot to offer visitors who haven’t been before — especially when it comes to food and culture. What first-time visitors also might not know is that the area is surprisingly walkable. Neighborhoods like Mt. Adams plus downtown hubs clustered around the river make for an easily-explored city, especially when compared to other Midwestern cities. That, combined with an extensive parks system, means there are plenty of opportunities for getting outside when visiting this hidden gem. To help you figure out where to stop when checking out the Cincy Region, here are our picks for the must-see outdoor spaces:
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fountain Square's newest restaurant just opened

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the most important corners of downtown Cincinnati just saw the opening of its first restaurant tenant. Royce, the second Cincinnati restaurant by prolific Nashville restaurateur Terry Raley, opened its doors at 501 Vine St. inside the Foundry – a $51 million redevelopment of the former Fountain Place by Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) – on Aug. 9.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Kroger announces locations that will offer sports betting in 2023

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Starting next year, sports betting will be legal in Ohio. With that in mind, grocery stores like Kroger, bars, casinos, restaurants and other locations around the state are sending in their applications, hoping to take advantage of the opportunity. In 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

Rebuilt McDonald’s is open

The rebuilt and modernized Hillsboro McDonald’s location reopened for business on Tuesday after more than a three-month hiatus when the old building, which had stood on North High Street for half a century, was razed and a new building sporting an updated, contemporary architectural design and interior was built in its place, according to owner Leigh Chamness.
HILLSBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Blue Ash

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Blue Ash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Cincinnati Water Works twitter, a watermain break was reported in the 4300 block of Glendale Milford Road. This...
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

Great Inland Seafood Festival returns to Newport August 11

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Whole Maine lobsters, shrimp and grits and so much more. You can get it starting August 11 along the Ohio River. David Wertheim from Cold Iron Events and Alfio Gulisano from Alfio's Buon Cibo in Hyde Park share deatils of the Great Inland Seafood Festival at Newport Festival Park.
CINCINNATI, OH

