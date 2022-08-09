Read full article on original website
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 2:56 P.M. UPDATE.: Nevada State Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash on U.S. 395 near Lemmon Drive. They say the accident occurred around 11:00 a.m. and involved a gray four-door 1992 Mazda traveling southbound from Red Rock. Nevada State Police said one person died in the crash and one was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Police investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Lovelock
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred July 23 on Interstate 80 near Mile Marker 129 near Lovelock. They say a blue Toyota Rav4, driven by Geoffrey Williams, was traveling west on IR-80 when it failed to stay in its lane, struck the guardrail and overturned.
1 Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Reno Police and Fire, a pedestrian crash took place in the area of 2nd Street/ I-580 northbound off-ramp early Tuesday morning. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries after multiple efforts taken to revive him stated the officials. The Police closed both directions between I-580 and Galletti Way...
Rollover crash shuts down traffic in South Meadows
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A rollover collision closed eastbound traffic for over two hours in South Meadows Tuesday afternoon. According to the Reno Police Department, one car pulled out of a private driveway and ended up hitting another car shortly before 1:00 p.m. Crews had...
Reno Woman Dies in Rollover Crash on SR 278 North of Eureka
A Reno woman is dead after a rollover crash on State Route 278 about 45 miles north of Eureka. Nevada State Police says the crash happened on July 25th, just before 7 p.m. near mile marker 43 in Eureka County. NSP says 59-year-old Lori Coffield was driving a Ford F-450...
Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back. The Yuba City Police Department said 29-year-old Janette Pantoja and 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala headed to Hot August Nights, an annual car show in Reno, but planned to come back that same Saturday. But they never came back.
Apartment fire at South Meadows Pkwy under investigation
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Fire Department responded to a fire in the bedroom of an apartment at 1205 South Meadows Pkwy on Tuesday morning. The fire happened around 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 9. Authorities say fire sprinklers contained the fire to point of...
2 Hospitalized after Rear-End Crash on Caughlin Parkway [Reno, NV]
Two Injured in Rollover Accident on South McCarran Boulevard. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m., near the intersection of South McCarran Boulevard and Caughlin Parkway on July 26th. As per reports, one driver was heading south on McCarran and attempted to turn right when they were rear-ended by a Range...
Surveillance photos of missing Truckee teen released as search continues
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser […]
Reward offered for arrest in case of stolen wallet, phone
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet and phone in Carson City. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify the suspect who...
No leads for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni as search continues with dogs, by boat, by divers, by air and by foot
3:10 p.m. update: There are no new leads in the search for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. During a media briefing on Wednesday, now five days into the search for the 16-year-old, Nevada County Sheriff's Captain Sam Brown said they are gathering information. ...
Police release surveillance photo of missing Tahoe teen before disappearance
Detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office have released a surveillance photo of a missing Tahoe teenager before she disappeared over the weekend.
Update: Police join plea from family, friends for info on Prosser party where Truckee teen last seen
3 p.m. update: On Tuesday law enforcement from around Truckee and the FBI gave brief statements on the search for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, who was last seen at a party of hundreds of young people at a nearby campsite. There was little new information in the search for the 16-year-old who was last...
Navy Investigating Homicide-Suicide in Fallon
The Navy is investigating a homicide-suicide between two sailors in Fallon. Naval Air Station Fallon tells 2 News the incident happened two weeks ago. We know one of the sailors was a man – the other a woman. The details of the incident are not known at this time,...
Search for missing teen in Placer County investigated as an abduction, sheriff’s office says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, 16, as an abduction, the agency’s public information officer confirmed to FOX40. “We are treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle,” read a statement provided to FOX40. Kiely was last seen […]
Hundreds of tips but no new leads in search for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
Quiet, seasonal weather is in the forecast through the weekend. Expect cooler mornings, with warm, breezy afternoons. T-storms will start to pop back into the sky early next week. -Jeff. Vehicle Crash Round Up. Updated: 14 hours ago. .There were minor injuries in a crash on South Meadows Parkway and...
16-year-old girl missing from Tahoe-area campground may have been kidnapped, sheriffs say
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A 16-year-old girl is missing after attending a party at a campground in theTahoe area, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said. It's possible she may have been abducted, the sheriff's office told FOX40. Kiely Rodni was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on August 6 near the...
Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say bats have infested a Nevada fire station for the second time in seven years, forcing its temporary closure. A spokesperson for the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the bats have been flying around the living quarters of the small fire station between Reno and Carson City. And dead bats have been found in a bay where an ambulance has parked. Officials in 2015 managed to get bats out of the fire station but they have since returned and generated health and safety concerns. Bats can transmit rabies and other viruses to humans and their feces can transmit viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections.
Troy Driver ordered to competency hearing, dismissal motion found 'premature'
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The State of Nevada has ordered Troy Driver to participate in a competency evaluation before a trial into the kidnapping, murder and sexual assault of Naomi Irion begins. Fernley Justice Court Bailiff Ted Bolzle released a set of documents Wednesday detailing...
The Aug. 11, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. ‑ Owners of the 1,020 Virginia Ranch subdivision south of Gardnerville are planning to start work on the 1.6-mile southern leg of Muller Lane Parkway as early as this fall, four lanes, roundabouts and all, according to Don Smit, who spoke at Tuesday’s school board meeting. Smit said they hope to start building houses next year.
