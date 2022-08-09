Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Accused Of Selling Fentanyl To Woman Who Died of Fentanyl Poisoning
DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 36-year-old man was accused Thursday of selling fentanyl to a woman in Desert Hot Springs who died as a result in August 2021. Chad Michael Hill was in custody for several narcotics sales related offenses when he became the suspect of selling fentanyl to Noel Roscoe, 32, who died of acute fentanyl toxicity on Aug. 12, 2021, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Norco Man Arrested on Suspicion of Shooting Family Member
A 78-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of shooting a family member in Norco. Gary Roy Haneline was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of assault with a firearm, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Haneline was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside and...
foxla.com
Woman arrested for attempted murder of ex-boyfriend in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A woman was one of the two suspects arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend, the San Bernardino Police Department said. On July 18, officers were called to the 1500 block of East Date Street after reports of a shooting. During the investigation,...
Desert Hot Springs man facing murder charge after fentanyl overdose death
A Desert Hot Springs man is facing murder charges after being accused of supplying the fentanyl that killed a woman one year ago. The death happened on Aug. 12, 2021. Police were called to the 66000 block of Flora Avenue to respond to a 32-year-old female who was having a medical emergency from a possible The post Desert Hot Springs man facing murder charge after fentanyl overdose death appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Convicted Felon Arrested For Allegedly Firing Gun in Coachella
A 38-year-old convicted felon was behind bars Thursday for allegedly firing a gun in Coachella and possessing narcotics. Fernando Luis Ruiz was arrested Wednesday evening on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, a non-serialized handgun, narcotics while armed, methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He was also arrested for the alleged negligent discharge of a firearm.
40 people detained during raid at illegal casino in Pomona, police say
Forty people were detained during an early morning gambling raid in Pomona, police said.
mynewsla.com
Inmate Dies in Cell at Murrieta Jail
An inmate at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in his cell, and the cause was under investigation Thursday. The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was found unconscious about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, prompting correctional personnel to administer CPR, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. David Holm.
Woman suspected of deadly shooting in Coachella charged with murder
A 37-year-old woman suspected of fatally shooting a man in Coachella pleaded not guilty today to murder and other counts. Cindy Gicela Parra was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon to cause great bodily harm and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse. She pleaded not guilty to all counts Wednesday afternoon at The post Woman suspected of deadly shooting in Coachella charged with murder appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Supplying Two Victims with Fatal Doses of Fentanyl
A 36-year-old man accused of supplying two Riverside County residents with lethal doses of fentanyl was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder. Christopher Michael Koppa of San Diego was arrested Monday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the deaths of 30-year-old Devahn Reed of Canyon Lake and 34-year-old Patrick Schwab of Lake Elsinore.
Fontana Herald News
Police seek suspect who committed armed robbery at Fontana store on Aug. 9
Police are looking for the suspect who committed an armed robbery at a store in Fontana on Aug. 9. Officers responded to a call from the victim, who had locked herself in the freezer, after the robbery had occurred at 8:49 p.m. at the AM/PM at 7325 Sierra Avenue, according to the Fontana Police Department.
davisvanguard.org
Trial for 2 Brothers Charged with Murder 6 Years Ago Begins in Riverside County
INDIO, CA – The trial for Moses Olaez and his brother Manuel Olaez began Tuesday here in Riverside County Superior Court, nearly six years after the murder of a 25-year-old man. Moses Olaez is charged with murder and attempted murder, alongside other felonies and misdemeanors including gang membership, concealed...
Fontana Herald News
Police seize weapons from convicted felon
A convicted felon was found to be in possession of weapons in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 9, members of the narcotics unit partnered with the San Bernardino County Probation Department and conducted a probation compliance check at a residence in the 1200 block of N. Belle Street, police said in a Facebook post.
Hemet man arrested for allegedly killing elderly mother
A 57-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his elderly mother last week at a home in Hemet, according to the Hemet Police Department. Ricardo Tucker was arrested after his 81-year-old mother, Lee Tucker, was found dead inside a home with “visible assault injuries.” Police initially responded for a request of a welfare check […]
z1077fm.com
SUSPECT IN BRAZEN WALMART ARMED ROBBERY STILL AT LARGE
Staff at the Yucca Valley Walmart was threatened by an armed robber on Sunday, according to a County Sheriff’s report. Sheriffs said that around 3:45, an unidentified male, dressed as a female, filled a shopping cart with $950 worth of merchandise and began to walk out of the store without paying.
foxla.com
1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash
COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 10, 2021)…Man Accused of Assaulting Romantic Rival in Palm Springs Pleads Guilty
One Year Ago Today (August 10, 2021)…A 24-year-old man accused of assaulting a romantic rival with two other men, one of whom allegedly stabbed the victim outside a Palm Springs nightclub, pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced to 180 days in custody followed by two years of probation. Aaron...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death Near Nuevo
A 57-year-old man was shot to death just south of Nuevo, but it was unclear Tuesday whether any suspects had been identified. Darryl Williams of Romoland was gunned down about 2 p.m. Monday in the 24300 block of Gunther Road, near Mountain Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool
A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
sgvcitywatch.com
Crack Attack: Suspect Allegedly Jettisons 22 Kilos of Coke after Pomona Crash
POMONA – A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested August 3, accused of dumping a substantial amount of crack cocaine out of the vehicle he drove after a fender bender, according to the Pomona Police Department. Oscar Dimas, 26, was involved in a traffic collision at South Garey Avenue and...
