ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Accused Of Selling Fentanyl To Woman Who Died of Fentanyl Poisoning

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 36-year-old man was accused Thursday of selling fentanyl to a woman in Desert Hot Springs who died as a result in August 2021. Chad Michael Hill was in custody for several narcotics sales related offenses when he became the suspect of selling fentanyl to Noel Roscoe, 32, who died of acute fentanyl toxicity on Aug. 12, 2021, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Norco Man Arrested on Suspicion of Shooting Family Member

A 78-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of shooting a family member in Norco. Gary Roy Haneline was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of assault with a firearm, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Haneline was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside and...
NORCO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs man facing murder charge after fentanyl overdose death

A Desert Hot Springs man is facing murder charges after being accused of supplying the fentanyl that killed a woman one year ago. The death happened on Aug. 12, 2021. Police were called to the 66000 block of Flora Avenue to respond to a 32-year-old female who was having a medical emergency from a possible The post Desert Hot Springs man facing murder charge after fentanyl overdose death appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hemet, CA
City
Murrieta, CA
Hemet, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Convicted Felon Arrested For Allegedly Firing Gun in Coachella

A 38-year-old convicted felon was behind bars Thursday for allegedly firing a gun in Coachella and possessing narcotics. Fernando Luis Ruiz was arrested Wednesday evening on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, a non-serialized handgun, narcotics while armed, methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He was also arrested for the alleged negligent discharge of a firearm.
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Inmate Dies in Cell at Murrieta Jail

An inmate at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in his cell, and the cause was under investigation Thursday. The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was found unconscious about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, prompting correctional personnel to administer CPR, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. David Holm.
MURRIETA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman suspected of deadly shooting in Coachella charged with murder

A 37-year-old woman suspected of fatally shooting a man in Coachella pleaded not guilty today to murder and other counts.    Cindy Gicela Parra was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon to cause great bodily harm and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse. She pleaded not guilty to all counts Wednesday afternoon at The post Woman suspected of deadly shooting in Coachella charged with murder appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Murder#Violent Crime#A Hemet Police Department
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Supplying Two Victims with Fatal Doses of Fentanyl

A 36-year-old man accused of supplying two Riverside County residents with lethal doses of fentanyl was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder. Christopher Michael Koppa of San Diego was arrested Monday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the deaths of 30-year-old Devahn Reed of Canyon Lake and 34-year-old Patrick Schwab of Lake Elsinore.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police seek suspect who committed armed robbery at Fontana store on Aug. 9

Police are looking for the suspect who committed an armed robbery at a store in Fontana on Aug. 9. Officers responded to a call from the victim, who had locked herself in the freezer, after the robbery had occurred at 8:49 p.m. at the AM/PM at 7325 Sierra Avenue, according to the Fontana Police Department.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police seize weapons from convicted felon

A convicted felon was found to be in possession of weapons in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 9, members of the narcotics unit partnered with the San Bernardino County Probation Department and conducted a probation compliance check at a residence in the 1200 block of N. Belle Street, police said in a Facebook post.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Hemet man arrested for allegedly killing elderly mother

A 57-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his elderly mother last week at a home in Hemet, according to the Hemet Police Department. Ricardo Tucker was arrested after his 81-year-old mother, Lee Tucker, was found dead inside a home with “visible assault injuries.” Police initially responded for a request of a welfare check […]
HEMET, CA
z1077fm.com

SUSPECT IN BRAZEN WALMART ARMED ROBBERY STILL AT LARGE

Staff at the Yucca Valley Walmart was threatened by an armed robber on Sunday, according to a County Sheriff’s report. Sheriffs said that around 3:45, an unidentified male, dressed as a female, filled a shopping cart with $950 worth of merchandise and began to walk out of the store without paying.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash

COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death Near Nuevo

A 57-year-old man was shot to death just south of Nuevo, but it was unclear Tuesday whether any suspects had been identified. Darryl Williams of Romoland was gunned down about 2 p.m. Monday in the 24300 block of Gunther Road, near Mountain Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
NUEVO, CA
mynewsla.com

Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool

A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
BEAUMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy