The Independent

Mississippi grand jury declines to indict white woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till lynching

A Mississippi grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict an 88-year-old white woman whose accusations of sexual misconduct against Black teenager Emmett Till drove his infamous 1955 lynching.Jurors in Leflore County passed up on charging Carolyn Bryant Donham with manslaughter and kidnapping, despite newly uncovered evidence that changed the nature of the historic case.In June, a team of investigators, including members of Till’s family, discovered an unserved warrant for Ms Donham’s arrest buried in a courthouse basement. The documents charged her with aiding the kidnapping of the 14-year-old from the home of his relatives in Money, Mississippi. In an...
The Detroit Free Press

Jury hung in Flint water crisis civil trial, mistrial declared

A federal judge declared a mistrial in the Flint water crisis civil trial Thursday when jurors informed the court they could not reach a unanimous verdict after weeks of deliberations.  Federal Magistrate Judge David Grand declared the mistrial after jurors presented a note saying “For the physical and emotional health of the jurors, we don’t believe...
