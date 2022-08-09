Read full article on original website
ESPN
Baker Mayfield impressing Carolina Panthers OC Ben McAdoo, once one of QB's biggest critics
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo wasn't as critical of quarterback Baker Mayfield on Tuesday as he was in 2018, when he expressed concerns over the Heisman Trophy winner's height, hand size and style of play heading into the NFL draft. Mayfield seems to have won over...
Could Deshaun Watson be suspended for Browns’ preseason opener vs. Jaguars?
The number of games Deshaun Watson will be suspended for is still being decided. The Cleveland Browns may need to start going on a game-by-game basis as the NFL appeals the six-game suspension he originally received. As the Browns prepare to open their preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, they are still unsure if […] The post Could Deshaun Watson be suspended for Browns’ preseason opener vs. Jaguars? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns mulling Jimmy Garoppolo trade if Deshaun Watson suspension increases
The Cleveland Browns are bracing themselves for the NFL’s final decision regarding the suspension to star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently suspended for six games, but there’s a chance that his punishment could be increased to a full year after Roger Goodell and the NFL appealed the decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson. If Watson does get suspended for the full season, the Browns are reportedly mulling a big trade to fill his void. According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Browns will consider trading for 49ers’ outcast Jimmy Garoppolo if Watson ends up serving a one-year suspension.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Ben McAdoo makes odd comment when asked about QB competition between Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold
It was certainly weird, but Ben McAdoo's answer regarding the Carolina Panthers' quarterback competition makes sense. The Panthers offensive coordinator was asked to assess the Panthers' position battle between quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. Matt Corral, the fourth quarterback selected in this past year's NFL Draft, is not in the running to be the Panthers' starting quarterback.
Frank Reich makes Matt Ryan decision for Colts’ preseason opener vs. Bills
The Indianapolis Colts are getting ready to start their preseason against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon. For the fans hoping to see new quarterback Matt Ryan, they are in luck. Head coach Frank Reich announced that he will play briefly. “[Ryan will] play maybe a quarter, maybe a little less,” Reich said, via the […] The post Frank Reich makes Matt Ryan decision for Colts’ preseason opener vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Adam Shaheen trade from Dolphins to Texans is off after failed physical
In need of a reinforcement at the tight end position, the Houston Texans agreed to trade for Adam Shaheen from the Miami Dolphins earlier this week. The framework of the deal had the Texans acquiring Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft. Now, Texans general […] The post Adam Shaheen trade from Dolphins to Texans is off after failed physical appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold still competing for Carolina Panthers' QB1 spot
The Hall of Fame Game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars was a tasty appetizer last week, but now comes the main course. With a full schedule of preseason games on the menu beginning Thursday, teams are readying to put some of what they've been practicing on display for fans across the country.
Rhule: Mayfield, Darnold will play 1 series vs. Washington
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will each play one series Saturday night when the Carolina Panthers face the Washington Commanders in their preseason opener, according to coach Matt Rhule. Rhule would not say who’ll start at quarterback. “We are trying to get each guy six to eight plays,” Rhule said following the team’s annual Fan Fest practice Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium. Rookie Matt Corral and P.J. Walker are expected to see most of the reps at quarterback.
Browns Announce Official Decision On WR Jakeem Grant
After fearing the worst, the Browns have officially placed Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant on the injured reserve. The team announced the move following Grant's Achilles injury at Tuesday's practice. By all accounts, Grant was enjoying an incredible camp before he went down. Not only in the return game, but...
Carolina Panthers Coaches Share Progress of Quarterback Baker Mayfield in Training Camp
The Cleveland Browns had telegraphed a Baker Mayfield trade dating back to the team’s Week… The post Carolina Panthers Coaches Share Progress of Quarterback Baker Mayfield in Training Camp appeared first on Outsider.
