FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inhabitat.com
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway shuts down due to monsoons
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway in California is scheduled to reopen on Monday after the facility was shut down by a heavy storm, leaving over 200 people stranded. Officials have said that they will be carrying out extra cleanup efforts, pushing the reopening date to Monday contrary to the expectations of the public.
215 Fwy closed north of Perris due to ‘unidentified leak’: RCFD
Update: Officials spoke Friday morning on the still “critical situation” near Perris. Updates to this story can be found at the following link: Homes evacuated after railcar leak near Perris Original post: A possibly hazardous spill led to the closure of both directions of the 215 Freeway north of Perris, the Riverside County Fire Department […]
spectrumnews1.com
Lane closures planned Thursday evening on I-15 south of Corona
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — Lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 15 between Corona and Temescal Valley will be shut down Thursday evening to finalize work on a roughly mile-long expansion project, and officials asked motorists to plan ahead to avoid travel delays. Crews have largely completed the “I-15...
N Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater Wash due to flooding
N Indian Canyon Drive has been shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Road due to flooding. At this time, there have been no announcements for road closures at any of the other major roadways along the Whitewater Wash. There is no word on when Indian Canyon could be back open. Earlier today, rain caused The post N Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater Wash due to flooding appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Groundbreaking held for 330-acre Legado community
MENIFEE -- City of Menifee officials, community leaders, and representatives from Newport Pacific Land and IHP Capital Partners joined together Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Menifee’s newest master-planned community, Legado. The 330-acre Legado community will include 1,000 new homes with an exciting array of design choices and numerous...
The Acrisure Arena’s concrete floor is in process, and the first two seats are bolted down
The officials with the Acrisure Arena had a very intimate event with the Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez to bolt down the first arena seats. Over 400 construction workers were working on the Acrisure Arena, said Bill Dieter, the Project Executive. They were laying down the concrete ice floor with tons of heavy machinery, The post The Acrisure Arena’s concrete floor is in process, and the first two seats are bolted down appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
As home sales inventory increases, have rents started falling?
Earlier this year, we did a deep dive on rent prices in Palm Springs and elsewhere in the Coachella Valley. At the time, data showed average monthly rent in the city had doubled in the past seven years and crossed the $2,000 mark for the first time at the start of 2022.
Government Technology
Analyzing Water Line Leaks, Jurupa Community Services District
The Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) provides water and sewer services to the southern California city of Eastvale and portions of the nearby city of Jurupa Valley. JCSD uses geographic information system (GIS) software to predict leaks and potential replacement costs for polyethylene water service lines used during the construction of some Eastvale housing developments several decades ago.
Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station
More than 200 people were left stranded at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway following a storm. Greg Purdy, vice president of marketing and public affairs at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, told News Channel 3 that approximately 234 customers are stuck at the bottom and top of the tram. The tram was operational, however, the road to The post Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station appeared first on KESQ.
iecn.com
Carousel Mall redevelopment in San Bernardino moving forward
Two recent high-profile actions by the San Bernardino City Council have signaled that progress continues to occur in the redevelopment of the 43-acre Carousel Mall site, a project envisioned to revitalize San Bernardino’s downtown. This activity has also spiked interest in other downtown properties. On August 3rd, the City...
Thursday forecast: Heat advisory in place
Look for another round of hot temperatures around SoCal as high pressure remains in control Thursday. A heat advisory remains in place for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Saturday at 8 p.m. Conditions are expected to remain dry Thursday but thunderstorms could return to the region over the weekend.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
News of Record: August 11, 2022
The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Aug. 1 to 7. (IFPD has a new system of reporting and is working to include times in its logs.) • Aug. 1 — Public service assist. Maranatha Dr. • Aug. 2 — Traffic crash, no...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Flood Watch Issued for Parts of Riverside County
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A flood watch has been issued for parts of Riverside County starting at noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The flood watch is in effect until Tuesday evening in the Riverside County mountains, Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. The cities...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 16:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 413 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles southeast of Desert Center, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
nbcpalmsprings.com
Water Negotiations Continue for Southern California Water Districts Amid Drought
The drought continues to grip the west with no signs of letting up. One of the hardest hit places is the Colorado River, which serves about 40 million people, including right here in the Coachella Valley. But action is being taken. “We’re here to highlight with renewed sense of urgency,”...
Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project
The city of Palm Springs says a contractor who was paid millions of dollars to construct the Downtown Park has "abandoned" the project, which remains incomplete nearly a year after its grand opening. With much fanfare last October, Palm Springs celebrated the grand opening of its new downtown park – but 9 months later, city documents The post Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Heat Advisory issued August 10 at 1:02PM PDT until August 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 90s to 104 degrees. expected. Low temperatures will remain elevated, only falling to. * WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland. Empire County. * WHEN…From noon Thursday to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur....
Gas prices are dropping – here’s where to pump the cheapest gas in the valley
Gas prices continue to fall across Riverside County. Prices have dropped for the last 35 consecutive days, and have reached the lowest they've been since March 7. There are a handful of spots around the Coachella Valley where drivers can fill up for under $5 per gallon. Use News Channel 3's Gas Gauge to track The post Gas prices are dropping – here’s where to pump the cheapest gas in the valley appeared first on KESQ.
spectrumnews1.com
Report: Consumer prices, minus gas costs, rise throughout Riverside area
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Prices for goods and services climbed 1.1% throughout the Riverside metropolitan area in the last two months, with pocketbook pressure up 9.2% locally over the last year, driven by rent, food and energy costs, federal officials said Wednesday. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' bimonthly...
