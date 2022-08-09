ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
103.9 The Breeze

Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
localsyr.com

A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
localsyr.com

Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
newyorkupstate.com

Ray LaMontagne to perform 3 concerts in Upstate NY

Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is coming to Upstate New York this fall. The Grammy-winning voice behind hits “You Are the Best Thing” and “Trouble” will perform at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater in Syracuse on Wednesday, Nov. 2, plus Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo on Nov. 5 and Proctor’s Theatre in Schenectady on Nov. 6. Special guest Lily Meola will open all three shows at 7 p.m.
flackbroadcasting.com

Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days

BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
WIBX 950

The Newest, Crazy New York State Fair Food You Need To Try For 2022

It's another year of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and another year of memorable foods to look forward to for 2022. You'll always find something great when you spend the day at the Fair, between gyros, sausage, chicken, and those crazy meats like alligator, kangaroo, and more.
WIBX 950

Popular CNY Restaurant and Bar Is Now Closing Its Doors For Good

One of your favorite spots for amazing BBQ and drinks is officially closing in Utica. The owners of Boneyard BBQ have made the decision to permanently close their Utica location. There are several reasons that lead to this, but it was a choice that wasn't easy for the owners to make.
localsyr.com

Dogs rescued with porcupine quills making some progress

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Animal rescues around the region are overwhelmed and at capacity. Tanya Semchenko, the board president of the Oswego County SPCA, which is a foster-based organization says they have a waitlist. This week the organization worked with New York State Police to rescue two yellow labs...
