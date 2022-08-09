Read full article on original website
Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York
Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
Ray LaMontagne to perform 3 concerts in Upstate NY
Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is coming to Upstate New York this fall. The Grammy-winning voice behind hits “You Are the Best Thing” and “Trouble” will perform at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater in Syracuse on Wednesday, Nov. 2, plus Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo on Nov. 5 and Proctor’s Theatre in Schenectady on Nov. 6. Special guest Lily Meola will open all three shows at 7 p.m.
Axe: Jim Boeheim makes a plea to Syracuse fans to step up their NIL donation game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hearing Jim Boeheim ask Syracuse fans to donate money to a foundation is not a strange sound to the ears. Boeheim has devoted thousands of hours to charitable causes, including for his own Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars for charities in Central New York.
Kenny Chesney is Helping Save CNY Dogs at Syracuse Concert
Kenny Chesney is hoping to find fur-ever homes for adoptable dogs at his concert in Syracuse. Chesney loves dogs. So he's teamed up with Central New York shelters to help get as many adopted as he can when he comes to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Thursday, August 11.
He’s donating $1 million to renovate team lounge for Syracuse football facility: ‘I don’t want my name on anything’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Not only did former Syracuse football defensive edge David Tate pledge a generous sum to a prominent Syracuse University building project Tuesday, he’s challenging others to do the same. Tate, the founder and CEO of healthcare company Healthgram, committed $1 million to the transformation of...
See Syracuse House Rod Serling of The Twilight Zone Once Called Home
You have entered the Twilight Zone that began in Syracuse, New York. Rod Serling, a six-time Emmy award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and television producer, and the man behind the famous television series, The Twilight Zone, was born on December 25, 1924. He lived in Syracuse for two years before his family moved to Binghamton.
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
The Newest, Crazy New York State Fair Food You Need To Try For 2022
It's another year of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and another year of memorable foods to look forward to for 2022. You'll always find something great when you spend the day at the Fair, between gyros, sausage, chicken, and those crazy meats like alligator, kangaroo, and more.
The Largest Farm Animal Sanctuary in New York State is a Must-Visit
Many people are unaware that New York state is home to one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the entire country. This 300-acre park is home to more than 800 rescued farm animals and is an absolute must-visit for any and all animal lovers. Keep reading to learn more.
Summer breezes at NYS Fair, ballpark should be free of tobacco, vaping scents (Your Letters)
Recently in the news was the decision for smoking to be allow in several designated areas at the New York State Fair. “Any product that is legal to smoke in New York state can be smoked in the designated area,” and that will include medical marijuana and vaping.
Hidden Gems of CNY: A tiny slice of Key West somewhere between Liverpool and Baldwinsville (video)
(This is part of an ongoing series that showcases some of the best food and drinks in Central New York that you probably don’t know about. Do you have a hidden gem? Share your favorite by emailing me at cmiller@syracuse.com or texting me at 315-382-1984. I might even buy you a meal.)
This Star From “The Office” Will Be In Syracuse, New York This Friday
I remember the first time I started watching "The Office" was well after the series had ended. I met my now husband who said: "You need to watch this show. It will change your life forever." And I think it's safe to say that's accurate. The show has definitely not...
‘Absolutely unbelievable’ violence leads Syracuse judge to compare city to Wild West
Syracuse, NY — Draquan McDonald was murdered by a random bullet to his back on July 26, 2020. No one can say why the 24-year-old was killed. He just happened to be the fatal victim of 44 bullets sprayed into a North Side crowd of hundreds around 6 p.m. on a warm summer evening. Another woman was struck by gunfire, but survived.
Popular CNY Restaurant and Bar Is Now Closing Its Doors For Good
One of your favorite spots for amazing BBQ and drinks is officially closing in Utica. The owners of Boneyard BBQ have made the decision to permanently close their Utica location. There are several reasons that lead to this, but it was a choice that wasn't easy for the owners to make.
Joseph Estrella wants a second family; that’s what Syracuse basketball is
Syracuse basketball fanatics, myself included, will have a long couple of weeks to sweat out before the top-20 prospect and ultra-talented big man Joseph Estrella announces his future collegiate home. The four-star Estrella, a 6-foot-11 power forward/center, recently said via social media that he expects to unveil his college choice...
Dogs rescued with porcupine quills making some progress
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Animal rescues around the region are overwhelmed and at capacity. Tanya Semchenko, the board president of the Oswego County SPCA, which is a foster-based organization says they have a waitlist. This week the organization worked with New York State Police to rescue two yellow labs...
