(Minneapolis, MN)--Though cases of COVID are down, relatively speaking, the cumulative psychological impact of two-and-a-half years of dealing with the pandemic is taking a toll. Doctor Kaz Nelson with the University of Minnesota says there’s tremendous fatigue from people taking steps to manage living in a pandemic. For that reason, she says there’s “a very strong urge” to adopt pre-pandemic patterns and behaviors.Nelson also says it's important for our health -- both physical and mental -- that we continue to follow the advice of public health officials and infectious disease experts when it comes to being vigilant about protecting from the virus.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO