ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roberts, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Spectacular St. Croix River property for sale in Hudson

The property offers private access for the six homes that share the beach front, which comes with the potential for a boat slip. There is also an additional 12 shared acres. The home has exquisite southwest views of the St. Croix River and beautiful trails to take it all in.
HUDSON, WI
WJON

$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire

UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
stcroix360.com

Petition to protect Osceola park from new bridge receives 5,000 signatures

Citizen effort seeks to prevent one of the possible designs that would have big impacts on beloved area. An online petition urging officials not to obliterate a special site along the St. Croix River has received overwhelming support. Osceola resident Tyler Norenberg started the signature campaign to convince the Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation to pick an option for bridge alignment that protects Cascade Falls and Wilke Glen.
OSCEOLA, WI
boreal.org

DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 8, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Roberts, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Denmark, WI
Roberts, WI
Business
The Associated Press

Norhart creates a big Impact in Oakdale, Minnesota as it unveils its latest modern apartments

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Norhart broke ground on Impact, their new 7-story, 328-unit apartment building. The modern apartment complex, which will be the tallest building in the city of Oakdale, includes a wide assortment of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, plus four luxurious two-story penthouse residences on the top level overlooking the beautiful Minneapolis - St. Paul skyline. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005033/en/ Norhart’s Impact Apartments in Oakdale, MN (Photo: Business Wire)
OAKDALE, MN
fox9.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Explosions#Renewable Natural Gas#Hazardous Chemicals#Urban Construction#Nature Energy
Hudson Star-Observer

Weekend planner: Festivals, music and nature on tap for week

On Saturday, Aug. 13, the annual Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day will celebrate the historic Yellowstone Trail in Hudson and across St. Croix County. Auto enthusiasts and history lovers are in for a treat with three different car shows and history displays. Come see the autos at Lakefront Park and on...
HUDSON, WI
Bring Me The News

Famous Dave's, Granite City owner sold for $200 million

The Minnesota-based owner of restaurant chains including Famous Dave's and Granite City is being sold to a Montreal-based franchisor. On Tuesday, MTY Food Group said it purchased BBQ Holdings for around $200 million. BBQ Holdings is headquartered in Minnetonka, and has more than 200 franchised and 100 corporate-owned restaurants across...
MINNETONKA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Industry
voiceofalexandria.com

U of M doctor says pandemic is taking its toll on people

(Minneapolis, MN)--Though cases of COVID are down, relatively speaking, the cumulative psychological impact of two-and-a-half years of dealing with the pandemic is taking a toll. Doctor Kaz Nelson with the University of Minnesota says there’s tremendous fatigue from people taking steps to manage living in a pandemic. For that reason, she says there’s “a very strong urge” to adopt pre-pandemic patterns and behaviors.Nelson also says it's important for our health -- both physical and mental -- that we continue to follow the advice of public health officials and infectious disease experts when it comes to being vigilant about protecting from the virus.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads

Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota Primary Election results: Rep. Ilhan Omar wins close race

(FOX 9) - U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has been declared the winner of the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, after a stiff challenge from Don Samuels. Omar secured 50.5% of the vote, while Samuels won 48% of the vote, as of 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, with 96.8% of votes counted. The race was separated by a few thousand votes.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary

(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
MINNESOTA STATE
drydenwire.com

Polk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Aug. 11, 2022

POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Polk County. The names listed on the Warrant Status Report do not indicate that the person is guilty of a crime, only that there...
POLK COUNTY, WI
wcmpradio.com

One Dead Following Drowning in Burnett County Wisconsin

A 38-year-old St. Paul man is dead following a drowning on Warner Lake in Burnett County, Wisconsin. According to Burnett County Sheriff Tracy Finch, Patrick R. Theiler was swimming on the lake on Monday when the group he was with noticed that he was missing. A first responder launched a drone and found the missing swimmer approximately 10 to 15 feet from the end of a dock.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
Y-105FM

Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
BLAINE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy