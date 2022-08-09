ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

WCNC

Mecklenburg County offering vaccines ahead of upcoming school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials are offering opportunities for students to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year. Immunization appointments are available at the following locations by calling 704-336-6500:. Southeast Public Health Department (249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte):. Northwest Health Department (2845 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte):. Valerie...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte girls turn into scientists with Project Scientist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several girls in Charlotte became "scientists" for the day as a part of Project Scientist, which offers summer STEM programs and after-school STEM clubs. Project Scientist partnered with school districts, individual schools, non-profits, and library systems to offer the programs. The organization said each program focuses on a theme, like climate change, brain science or materials engineering.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Governor, White House make climate announcement in Gastonia Friday

GASTONIA, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will join representatives from the Biden administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make a climate announcement in Gastonia Friday. Mitch Landrieu, who is a White House senior advisor to the president and infrastructure coordinator, along with FEMA Administrator Deanne...
GASTONIA, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
WCNC

Experts stress adding routine doctors visits to back-to-school checklist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Believe it or not, summer is coming to an end and soon kids across the Carolinas will be heading back to the classroom. For many parents, that means long to-do lists to get everything ready to start the new year. Doctors are stressing regular check-ups should be a back-to-school priority.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

5 things to know about the new school year as COVID numbers climb again in N.C.

College students are starting to move back into their dorms. Younger students in North Carolina's traditional-calendar schools are getting ready to start a new year in a couple short weeks. North Carolina's coronavirus case numbers have seen a bump in recent weeks, fueled by yet another new variant. But...
COLLEGES
WCNC

SC gov. sues OSHA for increasing penalties to federal level

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A change requiring penalties against companies violating labor standards to be charged with higher penalties has prompted a lawsuit from the governor of South Carolina. On Monday, Governor Henry McMaster filed a lawsuit against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on behalf of South Carolina...
POLITICS
WCNC

North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria and it's all due to aging infrastructure. say they're seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in the ocean water. It's because several coastal cities are dealing with high tide issues. The tide sends saltwater into nearby storm drains,...
SCIENCE
WNCT

Potato chip gift basket becomes latest shot fired in North Carolina Senate race

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The daily back and forth of emails that deliver criticisms and touts from candidates for various offices can be head-spinning and issue-numbing. The greatest battle of the inboxes is between the two prime candidates for North Carolina's open Senate seat, Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance) of the 13th District and Democratic former […]
WCNC

Person shot in Uptown, Medic reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting unfolded in the Uptown Charlotte area Thursday evening. Medic said around 6 p.m. they were responding to a scene along Montford Point Street near North Tryon Street. From there, the agency said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Paramedics described the victim's injuries as life-threatening.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

