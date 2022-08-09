Read full article on original website
Related
wrrnetwork.com
Kifaru Open House this weekend in Riverton
One of Riverton’s newest businesses is being honored with a “Welcome to Wyoming” party and grand opening this Saturday, August 13th at 10 a.m. Kifaru International moved from the Denver area to the former Linton’s BIG R building at 511 East Sunset Drive. Despite the street still being under construction, arrangements have been made to allow traffic from the East end of Sunset to travel the two blocks to the Kifaru location for the special event, which is being sponsored by Kifaru and the local chapter of Muley Fanatics Foundation. There will be music from the Low Water String Band, refreshments from local ventors, raffles and games.
wrrnetwork.com
Clyde Allen Ray
Longtime former Fremont County resident Clyde Ray passed away on August 9, 2022 at the age of 84, in Smyrna, Tennessee. Clyde Allen Ray was born January 5, 1938 in Smith County, Tennessee to Wirt and Bonnie Betty Ray. He was the youngest of his six siblings. He graduated from Gordonsville High School in Gordonsville, Tennessee in May 1956. He went on to enlist in the US Army and was first stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia, Company D. He was honorably discharged and later met his future wife Ivora Jean Murray. They were married on July 28, 1961 in Oklahoma City and would eventually move to the Wind River Indian Reservation to ranch and raise a family.
wrrnetwork.com
Betty Jo “BJ” Maloney
Betty Jo “BJ” Maloney, 84 of Riverton passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. A Celebration of Life/Open House will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Sweet Surprises Gourmet, 221 A East Main Street, Riverton, WY from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
wrrnetwork.com
Clarification: Fremont County’s 911 Center is the 4th Busiest in the State
The following is a news release from Sheriff Ryan Lee that clarifies how busy the county’s 911 dispatch center is, compared with the 32 other state dispatch centers:. “Yesterday, August 9, 2022, I shared information with the Fremont County Commissioners during my monthly briefing regarding the status of the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center. The information I shared was prepared by and provided to me from the Wyoming Chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communication Officials and the National Emergency Number Association. This information showed that our Dispatch Center was ranked number one as the busiest center in the State of Wyoming for 911 calls. The information I was provided and shared was not correct, the numbers for our center were recorded high while the numbers for the Laramie County Dispatch Center were recorded low.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrrnetwork.com
Black Bear Spotted in Lander City Limits; Be Bear Aware
A recent black bear sighting within the city limits of Lander has prompted the City of Lander and Wyoming Game and Fish Department to remind citizens to be bear aware. Lander lies on the edge of wild spaces and securing attractants from wildlife is one way that residents can be wildlife-friendly.
wrrnetwork.com
2017 Flood Infrastructure Repairs in Lander Nearly Complete
2017 FEMA National Flood Disaster Infrastructure Repairs Nearly Complete The 2017 flood restoration project is nearly complete at City Park Drive and work will begin this month in the area of Jaycee Park by the Lander Chamber of Commerce. This is the last and final site to finish the water and sewer damages and streambank failures that were caused by the 2017 flood disaster. The project will be completed by the end of August 2022.
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton’s Teter Park Restrooms Vandalized, Flooded
According to a police report received on Wednesday morning, vandals had broken the floats off in the toilets there so that the water would not shut off. Additionally the vandals had wedged the sink faucets open so that water there would not shut off. If that was not enough, they had then plugged all of the drains with toilet paper, effectively flooding the area. Finally, they had marked the walls with graffiti with a permanent marker.
wrrnetwork.com
RPD: Twenty arrests, Six Cited; Asleep Driver Crashed on River Lane; Man injured when kicked in the head
Riverton Police Blotter, 8-5-22 to 0700 hours on 8-11-22 All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Raquel Shakespeare, 22, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 7:28 a.m. in t he 1500 block of North Federal on 8/10. Stephanie Behan, 36, arrested...
RELATED PEOPLE
No, You Can’t Skinny Dip In This Wyoming Hot Spring
Are you ever at work juggling 10 to 12 different projects at once, or at least in the middle of one significant project and you get a phone call that throws off your entire day? I mean, not even in a bad way, but it just throws you for a loop?
wrrnetwork.com
Former Riverton Coach Inducted in Hall of Fame
Former Riverton girls basketball coach Gary Lee was inducted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame this week. Lee coached the Lady Wolverines in the 80’s where they won two state championships In the 1982-83 and the 1983-84 seasons, Lee’s teams in total were a combined 46-1 which included the two state titles. He coached the Riverton girls program from 1981 through 1992 and made the state tournament 11 years in a row. In that 11 year span the Lady Wolverines held a record of 185-76. Lee also coached football and golf as well. Golf was always a passion for Lee. He headed up the girls and boys programs at Torrington in his career. He also spent time in Spearfish, South Dakota and Loveland, Colorado. We want to send a congratulations to Coach Lee on this big honor.
wrrnetwork.com
Legislative Select Committee on Tribal Relations to meet in Riverton
On Monday, August 29, there will be a meeting of the Select Committee on Tribal Relations, held at the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming Campus. The purpose of this meeting is to begin the Committee’s interim work. The Committee will welcome any updates that the Eastern Shoshone Business Council, the Northern Arapaho Business Council, or both, would like to share, as well as hearing updates from the Governor’s Office. The Committee will hear testimony concerning enforcement options for Tribal and State Fish and Game departments and information on collections of state internet sales tax on purchases from the Reservation and will consider whether statutory changes may be necessary. The Committee will receive updates about missing and murdered indigenous persons, feral horse management, and St. Stephens School. The Committee will revisit a bill draft carried over from the last legislative session about including Tribes in livestock infectious disease control.
wrrnetwork.com
Council Splits Vote on Air Service Funding; Okayed equipment purchases
In a rare split vote among the Riverton City Council members, a measure to allocate $140,000 from the half-percent Economic Development Tax to the cost of air service at Central Wyoming Regional Airport passed by only one vote at the council’s August 2 meeting. The tally was four in favor and three against with Mayor Richard Gard breaking the tie. While the three councilors who voted against the allocation, Karla Borders, Kristy Salisbury and Lindsey Cox, expressed their support for the airport, they individually said they were concerned that the tax revenue distribution was excluding smaller applicants for community events. They expressed a concern if more local events were not funded, the tax might not be passed the second time around. The recommendation to fund air service was a unanimous vote by the City’s EDGE Committee, the group who recommends how to spend the tax funds to the council. The total amount of the allocation was 11.67 percent of the tax collections up to the end of July.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrrnetwork.com
Sports Update 08/11/22
This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest. schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com. I’m Travis...
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton PD: Multiple Assaults, Thefts reported; Eight Arrests, Six Cited
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Louis Yellowfox, 308, arrested at 7:56 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing on 8/3/22 for Public Intoxication and Assault and Battery after allegedly striking a 30-year-old man in the head with something inside of a bandana causing injury. The wounded man was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. Yellowfox’s BAC level was .227. Note: O.08 is the legal limit of intoxication.
wrrnetwork.com
Wolverine fall golf tees off today
The fall season for Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines golf kicks off today. Riverton is taking part in the Snake River Shootout today and tomorrow. Day 1 is going to take place in Valley View while day two will be in Jackson. Stay tuned to the Wyotoday Sports Update to hear Coach Lars Flanagan thoughts on the upcoming season and the difficulty that the fall season brings. Below is the schedule for this six week fall season.
wrrnetwork.com
LPD Police Blotter from the Weekend
All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Richard Kingston, 75, Lander, arrested at 10:40 a.m. on the 5th for Public Intoxication on South 2nd Street. Fabian Alcoser, 28, Arapahoe, arrested at 2:33p.m. on the 7th for Public Intoxication at Mr. D’s Food Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
wrrnetwork.com
A Fort Washakie Man Charged with Violent Crime
Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Tuesday that KOBE CURTIS TILLMAN, age 20, of Fort Washakie, was charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury, assault with a dangerous weapon, and using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Tillman appeared...
Comments / 0