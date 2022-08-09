ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

One Generation Away to hand out free groceries at drive-thru food pantry Saturday in Hazel Green

While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Hazel Green on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Hazel Green High School from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given out.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
lavacacountytoday.com

How will you be remembered?

In for the long haul, Moulton eatery looks to be remembered 100 years after it’s gone. “I hope people are still talking about Bryan’s 100 years after I’m gone,” he said to no one in particular, not so long ago. I glanced at the empty tables to my left. Then shot a quick look to the tables at my back. Only then did I realize my buddy Ignacio Morales was talking to me. We’re the only two left. But honestly, how do you respond to a statement like that? C’mon, just a couple bites…
MOULTON, AL
AL.com

‘Floating in the air’: Huntsville skybridge anchors major downtown project

This being Huntsville, an elevated pedestrian bridge over a busy highway is not merely an effort to get from here to there. This being Huntsville, it’s also to dazzle and amaze. It’s to make eyebrows arch and jaws drop. It’s to address a problem and make it an asset, to give Alabama’s largest city one more layer to its prosperous personality.
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman PD holds in-house Rock the South debriefing

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday held an in-house debriefing, reviewing the good, the bad and the ugly of last weekend’s Rock the South (RTS) music festival and the CPD’s coverage. This was only the first of the debriefings, the predecessor to next Monday’s multi-department meeting that will include the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cullman City Council members David Moss and Brad Smith were in attendance. The good: The CPD reported that teamwork within the department and with other organizations, including Cullman County Dispatch, the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency and Cullman...
CULLMAN, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Overnight rolling lane closures along Governors Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will continue installing LED street lights along Governors Drive this evening. This will involve rolling lane closures from Bassett Street to Covemont Drive with additional work at the Dug Hill Road/Governors Drive intersection. The installation will begin at 8:00 p.m. and is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
realtysouth.com

1608 Ridge St NW

Mature trees and a very unique Mid Century modern home in the City limits of Cullman. It's like having the county setting in the city. The home is 3 bd/ 2 ba with dark hardwood floors throughout with a partially finished basement. When you walk in you are greeted with two sided gas fireplace. Both bathroom's have been updated with tile, and one host a large walk in shower. Kitchen offers farm house sink and gas stove with quartz countertops. This house offers so much that you have to see it for yourself. Call and set up your appointment today.
CULLMAN, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Progressive Union Church Community Block Party and Back to School Jam

Story and photos submitted by Greg Miley, SON staff writer. The Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church hosted a Community Block Party and Back to School Jam on Saturday, August 6, 2022, 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. The event was held on the campus of Progressive Union Church, located at 1917-1919 Brandontown Road in Huntsville. The theme for the event was “It’s A Family Affair.” Various events were held throughout the day which was filled with food, fun, and fellowship. The church normally hosts a ‘Back to School Jam’ each year prior to the start of the school year. This year, under the leadership of the new Pastor of Progressive Union, Rev. Dion Jamar Watkins, the event expanded to a Block Party for the community and the Back-to-School Jam. Mother Nature did cause the event to shutdown about 30 minutes early due to heavy rain. Due to the generosity of the community and church sponsors a magnificent event was held for the Huntsville community. A prayer station was available for those in need of prayer and the Progressive Union Praise Team provided gospel music. Some of the participants were the Lee High School Cheerleaders, Columbia High School Band, the Huntsville Community Drum Line, the Huntsville Fire Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department SWAT and K-9 Unit, various community service organizations, car clubs and more. Student gift bags were available for the first 300 students in K-4 through 12th grades, drawings for gift card were held throughout the day. Bouncy houses, a dunking booth, ice cream and snow cone trucks, hot dogs, hamburger, popcorn, horse and buggy rides, and games were available for the young and young at heart. Free haircuts and hair braiding were available. Progressive Union is located at 1917-1919 Brandontown Road in Huntsville, Rev. Dion Jamar Watkins is the Pastor.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Construction beginning on $45.62 million Athens apartment development

Birmingham’s Capstone Building Corp has broken ground on a $45.62 million luxury apartment project in Athens, along with with developer Centerpointe Athens Partners. Gateway Village will have 256 units across 263,351 square feet, with 136 single-bedroom, 88 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom apartments. The project is expected to be completed...
ATHENS, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Digital version of The Madison Record – Aug. 10, 2022

You can now download a digital copy of The Madison Record each week. Look for it every Wednesday morning right here. You can read it online or download a PDF copy of it for later. Click the link below to read this week’s issue.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Hunstville Utilities responding to power outage in Downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is currently responding to a power outage in Downtown Huntsville. Clinton Avenue south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from 4th Street east to Monroe Street is being impacted by the power outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the cause is unknown at this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Military tribute night on deck at Toyota Field

The Rocket City Trash Pandas will salute the armed forces next month with their Military Tribute Night. The Sept. 10 event will be celebration to pay tribute to our armed forces. In partnership with the Association of the U.S. Army, the evening will feature pregame festivities such as a parachute team, large flag presentation, color guard and more.
MADISON, AL

