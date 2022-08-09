ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial, CO

OutThere Colorado

1 dead in small plane crash near Colorado airport

One person is dead after a single-engine plane crashed into an open field near Centennial Airport, according to officials from South Metro Fire District (SMFR). Crews from the SMFR and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene near the 14200 block of Greasslands Drive. According to officials, the...
