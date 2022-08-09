A statistical breakdown of New York Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown. The New York Jets have signed offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year, $22 million deal (additional terms are yet to be disclosed). Brown will be replacing the injured Mekhi Becton in New York’s starting lineup. It remains unknown whether the Jets plan to start him at left or right tackle, but either way, Brown is set to be an every-down starter for this Jets team in 2022.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO