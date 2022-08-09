Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Rumors Fly as Russell Wilson's Agent Spotted at Broncos HQ with Walton-Penner Group
Englewood, Colo. — Wednesday marked the first official practice launched under the Denver Broncos' new ownership team — the Walton-Penner group. While the Broncos sale became official on Tuesday afternoon, fans poured into UCHealth Training Center to get a glimpse of the star-studded ownership group led by Walmart heir Robert Walton and his son-in-law Greg Penner.
'They're Great Athletes': Seahawks Pete Carroll Gives Sound Approval Of Rookie Tackle Duo
Both rookies Charles Cross and Abe Lucas have the chance to start Week 1 against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.
Pete Carroll Names Leader In Seahawks Quarterback Battle
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. The team's starting job is up in the air for the first time since 2011 — the year before it selected now-Broncos QB Russell Wilson. As it stands right...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: D.K. Metcalf’s new contract is a stepping stone
The Seattle Seahawks made good on their word about working on getting a deal done with rising start D.K. Metcalf. Let’s review the details and look toward Metcalf’s future with the team. The Seattle Seahawks and D.K. Metcalf agreed to an extension last month. Thus making Seattle true...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pete Carroll Praised 1 Seahawks Rookie Today
Pete Carroll is often optimistic, but it's still tough to ignore a head coach glowingly gushing over a rookie. Per ESPN's Brady Henderson, Carroll said first-year running back Kenneth Walker has "turned the page" in pass-protecting situations to grow as a complete player during training camp. "He could play all...
FOX Sports
Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again
The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
Cowboys at Broncos: Injury Status for Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs & Jayron Kearse
You might be ready for some (preseason) football ... but Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs and Jayron Kearse might not be.
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pete Carroll Still Going Strong, Setting Seahawks’ Culture
The 70-year-old coach doesn’t look to be slowing down, and he sees familiar signs around him in Seattle.
Pete Carroll Played Quarterback Thursday: NFL World Reacts
It's not every day that you see a head coach playing quarterback at an NFL practice. That's exactly what Seahawks fans saw on Thursday when Pete Carroll was playing as the scout-team quarterback against the first-team defense. According to a report, Carroll was running around doing play-action and rollouts, despite...
NFL World Reacts To The Pete Carroll Practice Video
Pete Carroll is 70 years old, but the Seattle Seahawks head coach sure doesn't look it. This week, a video of the Seahawks head coach sprinting down the field went viral on social media. Carroll looks ready for the season. "The fastest 50 ever ran in a pair of Air...
A breakdown of Jets OT Duane Brown’s pass and run-block ranks
A statistical breakdown of New York Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown. The New York Jets have signed offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year, $22 million deal (additional terms are yet to be disclosed). Brown will be replacing the injured Mekhi Becton in New York’s starting lineup. It remains unknown whether the Jets plan to start him at left or right tackle, but either way, Brown is set to be an every-down starter for this Jets team in 2022.
NFL・
Comments / 0