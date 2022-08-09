ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

STACK

Stop Pressuring Your Child Athlete to be the Next Pro

In our results-now culture, it can be easy to get caught up in the idea that more is better. We’re simply investing in our child’s future. 2-a-day practices. Private lessons. What about that speed and agility coach that Suzy down the street has her 7-year-old seeing? More, more, more! It has got to be better, right?
SPORTS
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for knee pain?

People of all ages can experience knee pain, which may begin suddenly or following physical activity or injury. Several medication options are available to treat knee pain, including over-the-counter drugs, prescription options, and injections. Knee pain can start slowly and gradually worsen over time. The medication a person takes to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Ankylosing spondylitis and spinal stenosis

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a form of arthritis that typically affects the spine, lower back, and sacroiliac joints. People with the condition have an increased risk of developing other spinal problems, such as spinal stenosis. Spinal stenosis occurs when the spaces inside the spinal canal become narrow. This can result...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Cervical Spondylosis (Arthritis of the Neck)

Cervical spondylosis, sometimes called cervical arthritis or arthritis of the neck, refers to changes due to wear-and-tear arthritis (osteoarthritis) that occur over time and affect the bones, disks, and joints of the neck. This condition affects over 85% of people over age 65. The most common symptoms of cervical spondylosis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Foods to Avoid to Prevent Psoriatic Arthritis Flare-ups

Is your diet affecting your arthritis? Although there isn’t a specific diet that can cure psoriatic arthritis, modifying what you eat can help reduce the frequency of flare-ups. Psoriatic arthritis is a type of arthritis that affects some people living with psoriasis. It causes the major joints of your...
FITNESS
Sports Illustrated

Pain in the Knee

We all know the feeling. Creaky knees. A sore shoulder. Pain in your hips. It comes after sitting too long, or walking for a while, or from doing just about anything, really. Usually, we’ll just chalk that kind of pain up to a particularly intense game, long run, or some other physical activity. ...
WEIGHT LOSS

