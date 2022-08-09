what about Hillary destroying her subpoena classified documents. What about Hillary fake Russian dossier. this whole thing is messed up, they could have been low key and not used all the lights and sirens. they are trying to keep him from running again, thats it. oh and by the way, they didn't remove 15 boxes, the fake media spoke to soon. the 15 boxes Trump had already turned over to the archives.
Division is exactly what the Communist Democrats are all about. They come up with off the wall excuse for the raid. In other words you can never expect an honest answer from any of them. They're trying to discourage voting for President Trump but, they're only making his voting base stronger.
They should release the warrant. If not then Have a bunch of judges look at it from a state level and vote if it has Probable cause for a search. It appears the Democrat party is doing anything and everything they can to stop him from running in 2024. If this is the reason the. God help us, this is like a nazi or communist move to get rid of political opponents. We need answers regardless of who it was.
