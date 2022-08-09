Cincinnati – A Columbus man was involved in a police-involved shooting after attempting to breach a visitor’s entrance at an FBI field office in the city yesterday. 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer has been identified as the shooter. The man reported on Truth Social that he had in fact tried and failed to attack the FBI, ““Well, I thought I had a way through bulletproof glass, and I didn’t, If you don’t hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the FBI, and it’ll mean either I was taken off the internet, the FBI got me, or they sent the regular cops while.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO