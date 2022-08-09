Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
sciotopost.com
Three Juveniles Go on Theft Spree in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Three female juveniles are now in the custody of their parents after going on a theft crime spree and stealing from more than a half dozen stores. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of North Bridge street when thefts were reported. When they arrived at the Guernsey Crossing shopping center they made contact with three juveniles two female 13-year-olds and a 16-year-old who all were reported shoplifting in the local shops.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Man with Gun, Shots Fired in Circleville
Circleville – Police are heading to the scene of shots fired and an assault in the area of 159 Hayward Street in Circleville around 11:40 pm. According to early reports, a male with a flannel shirt and curly hair has supposedly assaulted someone and fired a few shots from a gun in the air. He was seen leaving the area with the gun in hand.
sciotopost.com
1,300 Dollars Worth of Cigarettes Stolen from Circleville UDF Smash and Grab
Circleville – Local Police are searching for at least one smash and grab bandit after a break-in at a local gas station. On August 12, 2022, at 1:43AM the Circleville Safety Forces Communications Center received an alarm activation at the United Dairy Farmers convenience store located at 520 E. Main St. On arrival officers.
WHIZ
Two Arrested in Perry Co. Drug Bust
A Shawnee man is under arrest after investigators from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at 430 Walnut St. in Shawnee. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said David Skinner and Emily Neal were arrested after detectives...
Ironton Tribune
Bad deal — People facing fines after haulers dump trash on side of the road
When it could end up with you facing jail time and fines because of the person you hired to do a job for you. That’s why Seth Summers, the enforcement officer for the Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste District, is warning people about using the services of people on Facebook Marketplace offering to haul off your trash at a low price.
Mother of man killed by Columbus police drops appeal of wrongful death lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of a 23-year-old man killed by Columbus police is dropping her federal appeal after officers were found not liable in a wrongful death lawsuit. Henry Green was shot and killed in 2016 during a confrontation with officers Zachary Rosen and Jason Bare who were working undercover in the South […]
Police: Child shot twice in leg at Hilltop apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was shot in the Hilltop area of Columbus Friday night, according to police. Columbus police said officers responded to a report of a shooting outside an apartment complex in the 700 block of Doulton Court off Eakin Road around 8:45 p.m. The child was...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Wants Priceless Fishing Pole Back After Stolen from Porch
Chillicothe – A man called police after finding something he cant replace missing in a theft, a fishing pole. According to Chillicothe police they were called to the scene of 100 block of Brownell road in reference to a Theft complaint. Upon arrival made contact with resident who stated that between 9 am to 2 pm three fishing poles were stolen off his porch.
WHIZ
Barry Sentenced in Manslaughter Case
A Zanesville man who provided a 25-year-old friend with drugs that killed him will spend the next 10 to 15 years in prison for the crime. Kyle Barry was sentenced in common pleas court this week after he previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound in relation to the death of Timothy Corder.
cwcolumbus.com
Police: women caught on camera shoplifting in Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two women caught on camera shoplifting from an Old Navy at Easton Market. Police say, the two women entered the store and stuffed 11 pairs of boys' pants into a tote bag. The two women then exited...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Man Lifeflighted After Hitting Deer May Be Charged With Crimes
Ross – Around 8:30 pm on Wednesday emergency crews were dispatched to a deer vs motorcycle in the area of Bull creek road in Ross County. When Emergency crews arrived on the scene they found the man had serious injuries and checked him on a helicopter for emergency transport. Emergency squads transported the driver to Adena where he was flown to Columbus emergency hospital.
Records: Columbus woman charged with husband's murder after repeatedly punching him
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman whose husband died earlier this month from injuries that caused bleeding on the brain is now charged with his death. Dana Colbert is charged with murder in connection to the death of Harry Gaines, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said...
Cop goes cowboy: Video shows Columbus officer lassoing highway cow
A Columbus cop became a cowboy Tuesday night after lassoing a loose highway cow back to safety.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Arrested for Stealing Electricity From Neighbor by Extension Cord
Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after running an extension cord to the neighbor’s house to steal electricity. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of 200 block of South Paint street when a homeowner found an extension cord attached to the side of his building. The homeowner told police of a man that they had problems with in the past that lived in the barn on the property behind the house and had him trespassed from the property at the beginning of the month.
Columbus police arrest woman accused of killing her husband
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman has been arrested on charges she killed her 64-year-old husband by punching him repeatedly. On July 4, Harry A. Gaines, 64, and Dana K. Colbert, 39, were seen by witnesses in their home at the 2800 block of Grasmere Avenue when Colbert pushed Gaines down, causing his head […]
sciotopost.com
Ricky Shiffer, Columbus Man Identified as Cincinnati FBI Shooter
Cincinnati – A Columbus man was involved in a police-involved shooting after attempting to breach a visitor’s entrance at an FBI field office in the city yesterday. 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer has been identified as the shooter. The man reported on Truth Social that he had in fact tried and failed to attack the FBI, ““Well, I thought I had a way through bulletproof glass, and I didn’t, If you don’t hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the FBI, and it’ll mean either I was taken off the internet, the FBI got me, or they sent the regular cops while.”
Test Drive Turns into Grand Theft Auto at Columbus Honda Dealer
COLUMBUS, OH – A test drive at a local Honda dealer in Columbus turned into...
Franklin County report shows fentanyl plays role in most fatal overdoses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has released its annual overdose fatalities report, providing a snapshot of who is overdosing in Franklin County as well as the drugs involved. Fentanyl-related deaths continue to account for the majority of overdoses, but Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said her office is more frequently […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking Crash In Downtown Circleville
Circleville – A two car crash has occurred in Downtown Circleville around 1 pm. Two vehicles crashed in the area of 122 South Court street. On the scene two vehicle are involved and one person is hurt.
Charges to be dismissed against final Columbus police officer accused of misconduct in 2020 protests
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The case against the third and final Columbus Division of Police officer accused of misconduct during the summer 2020 protests will be dismissed. Prosecutor Brad Nicodemus confirmed to 10TV he will be dismissing the charges against officer Phillip Walls next week. He declined to comment on the reason while the case is still pending.
