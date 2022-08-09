ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

Three Juveniles Go on Theft Spree in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Three female juveniles are now in the custody of their parents after going on a theft crime spree and stealing from more than a half dozen stores. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of North Bridge street when thefts were reported. When they arrived at the Guernsey Crossing shopping center they made contact with three juveniles two female 13-year-olds and a 16-year-old who all were reported shoplifting in the local shops.
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Man with Gun, Shots Fired in Circleville

Circleville – Police are heading to the scene of shots fired and an assault in the area of 159 Hayward Street in Circleville around 11:40 pm. According to early reports, a male with a flannel shirt and curly hair has supposedly assaulted someone and fired a few shots from a gun in the air. He was seen leaving the area with the gun in hand.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Two Arrested in Perry Co. Drug Bust

A Shawnee man is under arrest after investigators from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at 430 Walnut St. in Shawnee. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said David Skinner and Emily Neal were arrested after detectives...
SHAWNEE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Circleville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Circleville, OH
Crime & Safety
10TV

Police: Child shot twice in leg at Hilltop apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was shot in the Hilltop area of Columbus Friday night, according to police. Columbus police said officers responded to a report of a shooting outside an apartment complex in the 700 block of Doulton Court off Eakin Road around 8:45 p.m. The child was...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Wants Priceless Fishing Pole Back After Stolen from Porch

Chillicothe – A man called police after finding something he cant replace missing in a theft, a fishing pole. According to Chillicothe police they were called to the scene of 100 block of Brownell road in reference to a Theft complaint. Upon arrival made contact with resident who stated that between 9 am to 2 pm three fishing poles were stolen off his porch.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Adams
WHIZ

Barry Sentenced in Manslaughter Case

A Zanesville man who provided a 25-year-old friend with drugs that killed him will spend the next 10 to 15 years in prison for the crime. Kyle Barry was sentenced in common pleas court this week after he previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound in relation to the death of Timothy Corder.
ZANESVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police: women caught on camera shoplifting in Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two women caught on camera shoplifting from an Old Navy at Easton Market. Police say, the two women entered the store and stuffed 11 pairs of boys' pants into a tote bag. The two women then exited...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Man Lifeflighted After Hitting Deer May Be Charged With Crimes

Ross – Around 8:30 pm on Wednesday emergency crews were dispatched to a deer vs motorcycle in the area of Bull creek road in Ross County. When Emergency crews arrived on the scene they found the man had serious injuries and checked him on a helicopter for emergency transport. Emergency squads transported the driver to Adena where he was flown to Columbus emergency hospital.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#High Street#Marijuana
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Man Arrested for Stealing Electricity From Neighbor by Extension Cord

Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after running an extension cord to the neighbor’s house to steal electricity. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of 200 block of South Paint street when a homeowner found an extension cord attached to the side of his building. The homeowner told police of a man that they had problems with in the past that lived in the barn on the property behind the house and had him trespassed from the property at the beginning of the month.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police arrest woman accused of killing her husband

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman has been arrested on charges she killed her 64-year-old husband by punching him repeatedly. On July 4, Harry A. Gaines, 64, and Dana K. Colbert, 39, were seen by witnesses in their home at the 2800 block of Grasmere Avenue when Colbert pushed Gaines down, causing his head […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ricky Shiffer, Columbus Man Identified as Cincinnati FBI Shooter

Cincinnati – A Columbus man was involved in a police-involved shooting after attempting to breach a visitor’s entrance at an FBI field office in the city yesterday. 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer has been identified as the shooter. The man reported on Truth Social that he had in fact tried and failed to attack the FBI, ““Well, I thought I had a way through bulletproof glass, and I didn’t, If you don’t hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the FBI, and it’ll mean either I was taken off the internet, the FBI got me, or they sent the regular cops while.”
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
sciotopost.com

Breaking Crash In Downtown Circleville

Circleville – A two car crash has occurred in Downtown Circleville around 1 pm. Two vehicles crashed in the area of 122 South Court street. On the scene two vehicle are involved and one person is hurt.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy