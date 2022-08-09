ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

dordt.edu

Dordt's Agriculture Department to host field day discussing carbon economy

Dordt University’s Agriculture Department is partnering with Consortium for Cultivating Human And Naturally reGenerative Enterprises (C-CHANGE), and Iowa Learning Farms, to host a joint field day on Wednesday, September 7 at the Dordt University Agriculture Stewardship Center. The event includes a free meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by the program from 6:30-8 p.m.
voiceofalexandria.com

Christian group holding week-long prayer gathering in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Volunteers from Time to Revive have been visiting various locations around Sioux City this week to pray, offer support and encourage others to worship Jesus Christ. Time to Revive partners with a local church in each community to bring believers together across denominational lines and inspire them...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

City Of Sioux Center To Give Money To Private School

Sioux Center, Iowa — The City of Sioux Center is going to be giving money to a private school in that town. According to Sioux Center officials, the Sioux Center City Council has approved creating an economic development agreement with the Sioux Center Christian School for the expansion of the school’s facilities.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

New name, denomination for Primghar church

PRIMGHAR—An 85-year-old church in Primghar will soon go by another name. American Reformed Church, located at 280 First St. NE, will officially switch its name to Christ Community Church on Sunday, Aug. 28. The congregation will celebrate the new moniker that day following morning worship services with a community...
PRIMGHAR, IA
ksux.com

NEW COUNTRY STAR BAILEY ZIMMERMAN HAS SIOUX CITY DRUMMER

New Country Artist Bailey Zimmerman is on tour with a Sioux City native. Zimmerman’s songs have been viewed on Youtube MILLIONS of times. His drummer, Max Miller, is a Bishop Heelan graduate, who met Zimmerman in Nashville. Get all of the details on Zimmerman’s rise to fame and his first encounter with Miller here with KSUX 105.7!
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Invasive Plant That Can Inhibit Navigation Found In Five NW Iowa Lakes

(Spirit Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly, and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa D-N-R says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August First. He says Eurasian watermilfoil is very aggressive and can create large mats of floating plants and cause navigation issues. The D-N-R now confirms the plant is also growing in Lower and Upper Gar, East Okoboji, and Minnewashta Lakes. The initial treatment plan will focus on boat ramps, to make sure the plant is killed in an area where it could be taken to another location.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Thursday News, August 11

An 8 year old boy suffered fatal injuries Wednesday in a UTV accident near Hinton. The Plymouth County Sheriffs Department received a 911 call shortly before noon that a child was injured in an accident at a residence on Hill Lane west of Hinton. Authorities were told that a boy was driving an unregistered Polaris Ranger at the residence, and lost control of the vehicle on a grassy area. The vehicle rolled over on its top. The boy was partially ejected, causing serious injuries. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City, where he was later pronounced dead. His name was not released. The accident remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol and Hinton Ambulance and Fire Department assisted at the scene.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kynt1450.com

Bomb Threat Reported at University of South Dakota

Vermillion Police Department says that a bomb threat was reported today regarding a suspicious device in the Lee Medical building on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion. The University Police Department, Vermillion Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Vermillion Fire EMS Department quickly began an evacuation and...
VERMILLION, SD

