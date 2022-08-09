ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Defense Attorney Pressured Clients Into Sex: AG

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ey1HU_0hArokaL00
Corey Kolcharno Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/inset: Corey Kolcharno (Facebook)

A 47-year-old defense attorney in Pennsylvania pressured his clients into sex and either paid them for it or used it as an exchange for payment, authorities said.

Corey Kolcharno, a former assistant district attorney in Lackawanna County, is facing four felony counts of promoting prostitution for targeting four women who struggled with addiction, had a history of being sexually abused, and were financially strapped, PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday, Aug. 8.

“Kolcharno picked these victims because they had limited choices, because he thought they would be easy to silence, and less likely to be believed if they ever came forward," Shapiro added.

The victims accused Kolcharno, of Peckville, of initiating contact by requesting nude photos or worn underwear in lieu of payment for legal services between 2018 and this year.

He would then transition into requesting sex acts in exchange for legal services or payment, prosecutors said.

One victim allegedly told investigators that although Kolcharno knew she was in recovery, in jeopardy of incarceration, and struggling financially, he offered her $500 in exchange for sex.

Kolcharno did not end up charging the victim for the legal services provided during that period, the AG said.

The former attorney also allegedly told a woman he was representing that he would take $500 off her bill if she had sex with him. She also wasn't charged.

Kolcharno apparently asked for nude pictures and sex in exchange for payment from a single mom who was struggling financially and seeking help in her brother's case, prosecutors said.

After each encounter, he paid the mom $500, authorities said. The victim noted that she "felt ashamed."

A search of Kolcharno’s cell phone turned up hundreds of nude or sexually explicit images of his female clients, Shapiro said.

"Cases like this often present great difficulty for the victims and require an enormous amount of courage for the victims to come forward," said Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Richard, Deputy Commissioner of Operations.

Kolcharno worked with the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office from 2005 to 2011.

He was released on $20,000 bail, records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Men Convicted Of Running $13M Money Laundering Scheme

Two Maryland men have been convicted after running a $13 million business email compromise scheme, authorities say. Onyewuchi Victor Ibeh, 33, of Mitchellville, and Jason Eugene Joyner, 42, of Hyattsville, participated in the scheme to launder proceeds by infiltrating computer systems of victim companies through phishing and malware attacks, according to the Department of Justice.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Peckville, PA
County
Lackawanna County, PA
Daily Voice

Feds Investigate 3 Deaths At NJ Amazon Facilities: OSHA

Federal officials are investigating the deaths of three Amazon workers at facilities in New Jersey. The deaths occurred during a three-week period from July 13 through Aug. 4, according to the regional director of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. (OSHA) Leni Fortson, Regional Director of Public Affairs, confirmed OSHA...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Daughter Beat Mom Dead With Broomstick: Report

A 65-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including manslaughter after she beat her 80-year-old mother dead with a broomstick, CBS reports. Florence Dicriscio was rushed to the hospital after police responded to Woodmont Circle in Washington Township for a dispute on Aug. 6, various outlets say citing the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Neighbors told CBS they heard screams.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

PETA Honors Massachusetts State Police K9 Killed In Fitchburg Standoff

Animal rights group PETA said it would honor Frankie, the Massachusetts State Police dog killed in the line of duty last month. Frankie was fatally shot during a stand-off with a 38-year-old wanted man in Fitchburg on July 26. Matthew Mack barricaded himself inside his apartment and refused to come outside despite pleas from his family and police negotiators. When talks broke down, officials sent Frankie and his handler, Trooper David Stucenski, in to try and arrest Mack. But he saw them as they approached the back door and fired several shots. Police rushed him to an emergency veterinarian, but the 11-year-old dog died later that night. Trooper Stucenski was not injured. Mack committed suicide before police could arrest him.
FITCHBURG, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Daily Voice

Missing Yorktown Teen Found Safe, Police Say

A missing Westchester teen who had been gone for more than a week has been found by police. Northern Westchester resident Kristan “John John” Lee, age 15, of Yorktown, went missing on the night of Thursday, Aug 4. After receiving the notice, Yorktown detectives immediately began an intensive...
YORKTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Defense Attorney#Sex#Prostitution#Violent Crime#Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

'American Idol' Virtual Auditions Hit NJ

Are you the next "American Idol?" Auditions for New Jersey residents are being held virtually all day Friday, Aug. 12. The auditions are being held as part of "Idol Across America," the groundbreaking virtual tour. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
336K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy