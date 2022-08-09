Read full article on original website
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.
Bengals Get Great News About Star Right Tackle La'el Collins
The 29-year-old has missed all of training camp with a back injury
Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb spoke on how he felt about Kareem Hunt staying with the team.
An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Alec Pierce Named Starter on Indianapolis Colts' First Depth Chart
The second-round pick is making a name for himself at Colts training camp.
Saints Ink a Veteran Cornerback
New Orleans adds another defensive back to compete for depth spots in the aftermath of two season-ending injuries.
Jaguars Waived A Quarterback On Tuesday
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a notable roster move this Tuesday. The AFC South franchise waived a reserve quarterback and signed another one. The Jaguars have reportedly released backup quarterback Kyle Sloter. The team signed Sloter a month ago. In a resulting move, the team has signed quarterback EJ Perry. He...
Report: Chiefs Sign Veteran DT, Bolster Interior Defensive Line Rotation
The Kansas City Chiefs have needed some additional help along the interior of their defensive line this summer, and the team has finally found its match. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kansas City is signing defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a one-year deal. Chiefs and veteran free-agent defensive tackle Danny...
3 Jacksonville Jaguars players that Cleveland Browns fans should watch
The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars and these three players are going to be worth watching. The Cleveland Browns are back in action on Friday, as they start the preseason off by taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. This marks the first of three pre-season games for the Browns, with subsequent outings against the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears up next.
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preseason opener
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Buccaneers, Preseason Week 1 The Miami Dolphins preseason schedule kicks off on Saturday with a
Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Running Backs
Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
Free Agent DT Shelton Signs 1-Year Deal with Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs added another piece to their defensive line, signing journeyman defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a 1-year contract on Wednesday for an undisclosed amount. Shelton was a 2015 first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns out of Washington, where he spent 3 years in Cleveland before spending at...
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks in preseason opener, 2022 predictions
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Preseason Week 1 The Pittsburgh Steelers preseason schedule opens on Saturday night
Dolphins Trade TE Adam Shaheen
The Miami Dolphins traded tight end Adam Shaheen to the Houston Texans in a deal involving draft picks
