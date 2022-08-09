ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Jaguars Waived A Quarterback On Tuesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a notable roster move this Tuesday. The AFC South franchise waived a reserve quarterback and signed another one. The Jaguars have reportedly released backup quarterback Kyle Sloter. The team signed Sloter a month ago. In a resulting move, the team has signed quarterback EJ Perry. He...
Report: Chiefs Sign Veteran DT, Bolster Interior Defensive Line Rotation

The Kansas City Chiefs have needed some additional help along the interior of their defensive line this summer, and the team has finally found its match. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kansas City is signing defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a one-year deal. Chiefs and veteran free-agent defensive tackle Danny...
3 Jacksonville Jaguars players that Cleveland Browns fans should watch

The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars and these three players are going to be worth watching. The Cleveland Browns are back in action on Friday, as they start the preseason off by taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. This marks the first of three pre-season games for the Browns, with subsequent outings against the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears up next.
Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Running Backs

Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
Free Agent DT Shelton Signs 1-Year Deal with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs added another piece to their defensive line, signing journeyman defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a 1-year contract on Wednesday for an undisclosed amount. Shelton was a 2015 first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns out of Washington, where he spent 3 years in Cleveland before spending at...
