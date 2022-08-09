Read full article on original website
Old Fiddlers’ Convention returns to Galax for 86th year
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The 86th annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention — known as one of the oldest and largest fiddlers’ conventions in the world — is underway in Galax, featuring a plethora of performances throughout the week. Hundreds of people have been camping out at Felts Park this week, including some band members, who say […]
WDBJ7.com
Selfie and sweets shop coming to Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In case you’re looking for a place to take some selfies and satisfy your sweet tooth, there’s a new one-stop shop for you in Christiansburg. Instaworthy Selfies and Sweets is gearing up for its August 13 grand opening in the Uptown Christiansburg Mall. The...
WDBJ7.com
Piedmont Arts to welcome four new exhibits
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville’s Piedmont Arts is welcoming four brand new exhibits Friday. One of those exhibits contains work by Virginia Dewberry, a native of Asheville, North Carolina. Her large-scale oil-on-canvas paintings explore aspects of mythology and alchemy. There will be an opening reception to view the new...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg wants help for the Hand-In-Hand playground redesign
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hand-In-Hand wooden playground was built by community volunteers in 1992, and after 30 years, is ready to be refreshed and brought up to currently safety standards. Leathers & Associates, the same company that helped design the original playground, will once again be working with the...
WDBJ7.com
Mountain Lake Lodge celebrates opening of outdoor pub
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Mountain Lake Lodge celebrated the opening of its new outdoor dining space August 11. The Salt Pond Pub is the lodge’s first walk-up style outdoor bar and dining space. The pub is designed for anyone, but the lodge says it’s great for people wanting...
thecarrollnews.com
Blue Unicorn brings zen to Hillsville
Yoga, meditation and much more offered at Hillsville business. The Healing Room is a place for treatment and healing. Some of the Blue Unicorn’s services, including pranic healing, are offered in this room. Prayer Mats, made by a new local resident recently relocated from Wisconsin, are among the many...
CARS PLM Tour race at North Wilkesboro cancelled
The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour’s plans to participate in the revival of North Wilkesboro Speedway received a major shakeup late Tuesday evening. Due to unforeseen circumstances, XR Events and the promoter of North Wilkesboro announced that the planned Pro Late Model feature for Aug. 20, which was to be co-sanctioned by the CARS Tour and JEGS CRA All Stars Tour while also including the Carolina Pro Late Model Series as a support division, had been canceled with no plans to reschedule the event.
Mount Airy News
Getting social in downtown Pilot
This photo from the Pilot Mountain Pig Out shows folks enjoying a good truck festival. The new social district would help capitalize on events such as this by increasing the number of businesses that can participate, currently brick-and-mortar bars and restaurants cannot sell alcohol to those enjoying outside events. Gov>...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews University Club of Virginia Tech open house
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The University Club of Virginia Tech is holding its largest membership open house Friday, August 26. Watch the video to see Michael Bordens and Chef Scott Watson drop by 7@four to tell us all about it.
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
WDBJ7.com
Giles Technology Center students build eighth house for Habitat For Humanity
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Not many students get to say they’ve built a house by the time they’ve graduated high school. “Going to classes in the morning over at the high school is great, but knowing that you get to come after lunch and build a house,” Giles Technology Center Graduate Aidan Miller said. “I mean, that’s awesome.”
Surry County woman finds silver lining at Tiny Tigers Rescue
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Amber Arnder is naturally drawn to a cat in need. “I can’t turn away. I won’t turn away,” she said. Seven years ago, she fostered and adopted a cat named Josiah through Tiny Tigers Rescue who is believed to have been attacked by a coyote. “Once I came to pick […]
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
cardinalnews.org
New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville
In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
WSET
Pulaski Co. celebrates repurposing old elementary school into new private school in Dublin
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pulaski County celebrated the opening of a new private school in the area on Wednesday. Gateway Private School's Dublin campus is now open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, Laura Walters, said The Board of Supervisors has...
Fast Casual
Fazoli's opening in Dublin, Virginia
Fazoli's is opening next week in Dublin, marking its first southwest Virginia location and second in the state. Located at 4416 Cleburne Blvd., next to the Pulaski County Tourism Center, the restaurant is under the direction of franchisee Kevin Young and Brian Spencer of CCCKY, according to a press release.
wfxrtv.com
Another Bobcat kitten taken in by SW Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke
(WFXR) — For the second time in a week, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help because it now has two baby Bobcats to feed. The wildlife center says it received a Bobcat kitten from Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6 that was not only very hungry and dehydrated, but also had a heavy load of parasites.
Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Blue Demons build on strong culture
CHRISTIANSBURG Va. (WDBJ) -Alex Wilkens begins his 6th year as head coach at Christiansburg where the Blue Demons have made 4 straight playoff appearances, falling to Lord Botetourt in a second round game last fall. Wilkens is leaning on experience and a solid culture that he and his staff have established to remain a force in the River Ridge District.
pcpatriot.com
Changes at Jackson Park Inn are announced
The Jackson Park Inn (JPI) in Pulaski today announced plans to renovate and upgrade its hotel facilities. JPI opened in 2015 as an independent boutique hotel, an artful renovation of an historic building located at 68 First Street NW in downtown Pulaski. Locally known as the Dunnivant Building and originally constructed in the 1920’s, the building was originally a cannery and grocery warehouse.
