ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Killeen police investigating missing person report for 20-year-old woman

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bqb8U_0hAroX3m00

Killeen police are investigating after an individual walked into headquarters to file a missing person report for a 20-year-old woman on Monday.

Police said it was reported that Kayla Kelly was last seen on Tuesday, August 2.

Officers were told by the reporting person that she had "packed two bags, believed to contain clothing, and then walked away from the residence located in the 1700 block of Sherman Drive."

"We cannot confirm is she is safe or not, however, the case is being followed up on by the Criminal Investigations Division," said Killeen police.

Comments / 1

Related
KCEN

Police identify Temple Lake Park drowning victim

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police have now identified the man who drowned in Temple Lake park Monday as 21-year-old Jared Gomez. Police received a call around 10:30 a.m. after getting reports that Gomez had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Several people tried to go in after him but were not able to save him.
TEMPLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Killeen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
borderreport.com

Temple police, FBI announce arrests and charges against suspected gang members

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police and the FBI announced new charges Wednesday against ten people in connection with Project Safe Neighborhoods. Chief Shawn Reynolds, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson, and several other law enforcement agents held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Temple. In federal grand...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Police arrest one in N. 19th Street shooting

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A shooting connected with a Sunday domestic disturbance has led to the arrest of a 31-year-old Waco man. Nicolas Tavera Martinez remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm in a municipality.
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Man shot at Austin gas station, police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in Central Austin. The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Shell gas station right off I-35 near 38th Street. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is not known...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police#Clothing
insideedition.com

Austin Police Identify Body Found While Searching for Injured Park Visitor

While looking for an injured visitor in a park in Texas, rescue personnel stumbled across a body, officials say. The individual who was found dead has been identified by Austin Police as 21-year-old Prabin Gharti, according to CBS Austin. First responders were performing a "high angle rescue” after a park...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox44news.com

One dead, six displaced in Copperas Cove house fire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead, three people have been displaced and three pets have been displaced after a house fire in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove Fire Department received an alarm at approximately 7:08 a.m. Friday, reporting a fire in a home in the 100 block of January Street. Three fire engines, one ambulance, the shift supervisor, the fire chief, and several police officers responded to the call. The first arriving firefighters found smoke coming from upstairs, and were told two residents were still up there. Mutual aid assistance was immediately requested from the Fort Hood Fire Department and Fort Hood EMS.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen man held on multiple indecent exposure charges and more

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old Killeen man remained in the Bell County Jail on bonds totalling $268,750 on multiple counts of indecent exposure and other charges after responses to social media helped Killeen Police identify him as a suspect. Jeremi Deshawn Guidry was first taken to the Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Temple gang member gets twelve-year federal sentence

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A Temple man arrested as part of a federal program called “Project Safe Neighborhoods” back in 2020 has been sentenced to twelve years in federal prison on charges of interfering with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of making fake websites of ex arrested

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 35-year-old man is in jail, and is accused of making fake web pages of his ex-girlfriend and posting nude photos of her there. Bond has been set at $150,000 for Raymond Vasquez Velasquez – who remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday on charges of online impersonation, a third-degree felony.
TEMPLE, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy