Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Ocean City Today
Ocean City’s Sun & Surf Cinema donating recliners
The heated reclining seats that gave movie-goers a comfortable spot to watch the latest releases at the Sun & Surf Cinema the past several years are up for grabs. Officials with Fox Theatres, the company that owns the shuttering 143rd Street eight-plex, announced in a news release this week that they will be donating the facility’s more than 200 electric, heated recliners to local community organizations.
oceancity.com
Here is the Best of Ocean City!
Every year, thousands of people visit Ocean City, and every year, we are asked, “Where’s the best place to …” Well, after reading this article, you will know. The winners have been announced, and the prize plaques handed out! Here is a list of the Best of Ocean City, for everything from pizza, crabs, and chicken wings, to drinks, watersports, sunsets and more. This is the ONLY competition in Ocean City that has absolutely nothing to do with advertising or other schemes. If you see a business on this list, it means that voters on Facebook and on OceanCity.com thought those businesses were the best! There are two winners in most categories, the one with the most votes in our polls, and one voted on by a local editorial team who thought they were worthy of the title. Read on to make the most of your visit to Ocean City, and to find the Best!
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 12, 2022
(Editor’s Note: With thousands of people converging on the Harbour Island Marina this week for the White Marlin Open, we thought it would be opportune to look back at the site before it was home to a housing community and host to the largest billfishing tourney in the world.)
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Boardwalk trams not running for Oceans Calling
Transportation alternatives involving buses in works. Boardwalk trams are officially nixed for the upcoming Oceans Calling music festival as resort officials look into alternative options for shuttling people to and from the inlet venue. Members of the city’s Transportation Committee initially thought they would bring back the trams, which stop...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City’s Harbor Inn still under construction
Barring a miraculously quick renovation completion, Ocean City’s Harbor Inn will not be meeting its grand reopening date. Closed since December for repairs from a fire at an apartment next door, a Facebook post from July 31 said the popular dive bar was supposed to re-open on Aug. 12. The message got nearly 400 reactions and more than 100 comments, mostly from people eager to come back and revel in the excitement and nostalgia of the hole-in-the-wall spot.
Cape Gazette
Drift now open on Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach
After nearly a year of construction, Drift, a seafood and raw bar, is open in Rehoboth Beach. Drift is located in a 130-year-old camp meeting house on Baltimore Avenue and is the first project completed by Second Block Hospitality Group, a team comprising The Pines owners Bob Suppies, Tyler Townsend, David Gonce and Chef Lion Gardner. The structure underwent a top-to-bottom, front-to-back renovation.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City icon wins golf tournament with age-less score
A woodworker with roots in several Ocean City restaurants had the golf game of his life last week after shooting five strokes less than his age of 78. Maynard Esender, a resident of the South Point community, won his division of the Ocean City Golf Club Championship tournament last weekend after taking a 14-stroke lead the first day, when he shot a score of 73.
WBOC
White Marlin Open Feeding More Than Hungry Anglers
Diakonia Food Pantry in Ocean City, Md., shows some of the fresh tuna donated by captains participating in the White Marlin Open. Many captains donate part of their catch to food pantries on the Lower Eastern Shore.
Ocean City Today
Development on Route 611 in Berlin includes 52 cottages
A proposed development on Stephen Decatur Highway calls for 52 rental cottages and a pool being constructed just north of a shop where people can build their own cookie in West Ocean City. West O.C. Properties LLC is listed as the owner of the 4.6-acre propertyat 9543 Stephen Decatur Highway...
oceancity.com
Alanis Morissette at Oceans Calling
A Wave Of Music:A three day festival in partnership with musicians O.A.R. featuring over 30 performances on 3 stages, all on the classic Ocean City Boardwalk.
The Dispatch
Park Visitors Share Horse Management Concerns
SNOW HILL– Despite new safety initiatives, several park visitors continue to have concerns with Assateague Island’s horse management practices. While Assateague Island National Seashore announced new efforts to ensure the safety of the park’s wild horses less than a week after a mare was hit by a car, some say those measures will do little to help. They believe the key to protecting the horses is enforcing the park’s rules and keeping humans away from the animals.
WBOC
2022 White Marlin Open Kicks Off in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - It is touted as the richest billfishing tournament in the world. Now, the White Marlin Open is back in Ocean City. Tournament Director Madelyne Rowan says over 400 boats have entered into this year's contest. "Fuel prices are more than double what they were last year,...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Let’s Have A Blast: Short Track Super Series Invades Georgetown Speedway Aug. 30
GEORGETOWN, DE – Let’s have a Blast. Georgetown Speedway returns to life on Tuesday, August 30 when the stars of the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco invade the Sussex County half-mile oval. Melon 1 and Sussex Diesel present the ninth edition of...
delawaretoday.com
New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All
These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 10
ANNAPOLIS Md. – Families are fitting in those last summer vacations and simple relaxing times close to home. From local ponds and tributaries to the waters off Ocean City, Maryland’s waters are ideal places to spend time with children and allow them to experience the joys of fishing.
Cape Gazette
Little Jackasses In Georgetown
Georgetown, DE.... Rare baby animals will be making appearances at local landmarks and businesses throughout Georgetown this week. Jasper and Duncan are four month-old miniature donkeys, and they’re part of one organization’s efforts to help break the cycle of addiction. Christian Grace LLC, a company with peer-supportive homes...
Diamondback Terrapins, Stolen by Tourists, Returned to Ocean City
There’s a happy ending to a disheartening wildlife incident in Ocean City, Md. Earlier this summer, visitors from Buffalo, N.Y. apparently collected two diamondback terrapins in Ocean City and brought them back to Buffalo. The turtles were confiscated by the SPCA in Erie County, N.Y. New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation reached out to Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to make them aware of the turtles.
Cape Gazette
Tomatoes rule the day at Lewes farmers market
Each year, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market’s Tomato Festival celebrates the red fruit – yes, it’s considered a fruit and not a vegetable – grown in abundance throughout the area, and not only by local farmers, but in backyards as well. This year’s event Aug. 6...
The Dispatch
New Beaver Run School To Welcome Students Next Month
SALISBURY – After five years of planning and construction, officials say a school replacement project is nearing completion. This week, Wicomico County Public Schools (WCPS) Public Information Officer Tracy Sahler announced demolition of the old Beaver Run Elementary School is complete. A new school building, which was constructed behind the former site, is expected to welcome students in September.
Cape Gazette
One from Column A and one from Column B. With hot mustard, pleeeze…
I don’t think that any ethnic cuisine inspires a more varied combination of carryout, sit-down dining, delivery and phone/online ordering than Chinese food. Even the carryout containers have become an icon unto themselves!. Considering the relatively limited size of our Cape Region, we have a pretty good lineup of...
