Minnesota State

Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
The Associated Press

US places Paraguay vice president on corruption list

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Paraguay Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno was included on a U.S. corruption list for his alleged involvement in offering bribes to a public official, U.S. Ambassador Marc Ostfield said Friday morning. The news rocked Paraguay’s political world not only due to Moreno’s role in...
POLITICS
marketplace.org

More supply chain trouble could be on the horizon

Supply chain challenges, initially brought on by pandemic distributions been have exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China. These disruptions have led to higher prices and headaches for consumers and businesses. But there might be more supply chain shocks to come, warns Scott Lincicome, director of general economics and trade at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
ECONOMY
nativenewsonline.net

Interior Sec. Haaland Announces Members of Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names

Using the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) announced on Tuesday, August 9, the names of the members of the Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names, a federal advisory group to help identify and recommend changes to derogatory terms still in use for places throughout the country.
U.S. POLITICS
ScienceBlog.com

3 Questions: Amar Gupta on an integrated approach to enhanced health-care delivery

Covid-19 was somewhat of a metaverse itself. Many of our domains turned digital — with much attention toward one emerging space: virtual care. The pandemic exacerbated the difficulties of providing appropriate medical board oversight to ensure proper standard of services for patients. MIT researcher and former professor Amar Gupta explores through his research on how different states approach quality, safety, and coordination issues related to telemedicine and health care — and how we need to take an integrated approach to address the interoperability challenge and enhance care delivery.
HEALTH SERVICES

