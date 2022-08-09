Read full article on original website
Related
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
US places Paraguay vice president on corruption list
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Paraguay Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno was included on a U.S. corruption list for his alleged involvement in offering bribes to a public official, U.S. Ambassador Marc Ostfield said Friday morning. The news rocked Paraguay’s political world not only due to Moreno’s role in...
marketplace.org
More supply chain trouble could be on the horizon
Supply chain challenges, initially brought on by pandemic distributions been have exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China. These disruptions have led to higher prices and headaches for consumers and businesses. But there might be more supply chain shocks to come, warns Scott Lincicome, director of general economics and trade at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
nativenewsonline.net
Interior Sec. Haaland Announces Members of Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names
Using the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) announced on Tuesday, August 9, the names of the members of the Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names, a federal advisory group to help identify and recommend changes to derogatory terms still in use for places throughout the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forage Raises $22M to Help Merchants’ Efforts to Accept SNAP Benefits
A growing number of organizations are working to make it easier for grocers to accept, and recipients to use, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments, which are commonly known as “food stamps.”. One, Forage, has raised a $22 million Series A funding round to speed...
ScienceBlog.com
3 Questions: Amar Gupta on an integrated approach to enhanced health-care delivery
Covid-19 was somewhat of a metaverse itself. Many of our domains turned digital — with much attention toward one emerging space: virtual care. The pandemic exacerbated the difficulties of providing appropriate medical board oversight to ensure proper standard of services for patients. MIT researcher and former professor Amar Gupta explores through his research on how different states approach quality, safety, and coordination issues related to telemedicine and health care — and how we need to take an integrated approach to address the interoperability challenge and enhance care delivery.
China surpasses the US in scientific research volume and quality, study claims
Chinese research comprised 27.2 percent of the world's top one percent of most frequently cited papers. US research made up 24.9 percent of the top one percent of most frequently referenced research studies. The report was released on the same day US President Joe Biden authorized $200 billion in research...
Fraud is the killjoy at the telehealth party
Congress is rushing to maintain telehealth access it promoted during the pandemic, but some fear virtual medicine without safeguards could enable fraud.
Comments / 0