Authorities are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing Rexburg boy and girl. Kayzin Hansen and Addison Cook, both age 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities said the teens are believed to be together and are possibly driving a 2003 white GMC Sierra two-door extended cab pickup truck with the passenger window missing, no tailgate and pealing paint on...

REXBURG, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO