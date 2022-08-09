ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

WJHL

Father-daughter duo go on breakfast tour of the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It all started at a Waffle House. For Chad and Alysse Rowland, it was the beginning of a year-long journey that brought the two together as father and daughter before she officially left the nest. During a Waffle House birthday breakfast for Alysse’s brother in the fall of 2021, Chad […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Meet the Mountains Festival returning to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Our region is a perfect place to get outdoors and a festival dedicated to all activities outside is happening soon in Johnson City. Meet the Mountains Festival Director Ashley Cavender sat down with Kelly Grosfield to touch on what this year’s festival will have to offer.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

A Life Lived: Brian Mathes showed us how to live despite our losses

Life was not easy for Brian Mathes, who had suffered physically most of his life. But, if you had never seen him, only heard him, you would have not known he lived with diabetes most if not all his life. He had lost a kidney, a leg, most of one finger and was soon to have another finger amputated, and at the end of his life was on dialysis. He was also blind in one eye — all because of diabetes.
HAMPTON, TN
Elizabethton, TN
WJHL

Carter County Bank beautifies downtown with banners

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Bank purchased 80 additional banners to display throughout downtown Elizabethton. A gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton made the contribution possible, according to a news release, and the donation totals 160 rotating banner designs to beautify the area. They’re displayed along Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

New mural coming to downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City will have a new mural come November. According to a release from Connect Downtown Johnson City (CDJC), Thursday marked the deadline for artist applications to create a “community paint-by-numbers mural” on South Commerce Street. CDJC partnered with the Johnson City Development Authority and the Tennessee Arts Commission […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bays Mountain to host ‘Park after Dark’ event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park will host its “Park After Dark” event Saturday, August 13. Guests will have the chance to experience Bays Mountain Park at night from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release from the park. People planning to attend the event can choose from two packages. The first […]
WJHL

New to Town: Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -It’s the perfect stop on a hot summer day, complete with Blue Bell’s best selections and an array of specialty sandwiches. Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor is an expansion for co-owner Randy Slagle, who also owns Two Dads Cafe up the street from Charlemont Avenue. He said he and […]
KINGSPORT, TN
erwinrecord.net

Dennis Mull is new Unicoi County Veteran Service Officer

After years of parachuting from military aircrafts and responding to counter-terrorist missions, Dennis Mull will support servicemen on the opposite side of combat lines starting a new job this month as the Unicoi County Veteran Service Officer. “I’ve always had a compulsion to help. I feel like it’s my role...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
993thex.com

Prison gang leader linked to meth sales in Carter County sentenced to life

The head of the Brotherhood Forever prison gang based in Tennessee has received a life sentence for trafficking methamphetamine through several areas including Carter County. Charles Elsea, Jr., 44, was convicted in March in US District Court in Greeneville on several drug charges related to the drug trade he operated behind bars using smuggled cell phones.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Sullivan Co. Sheriff elected into VP role for sheriff’s association

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will be taking on a statewide leadership role. Sheriff Cassidy will serve as Vice President of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, Division I, and represent sheriffs in northeast Tennessee. According to the announcement, Cassidy was elected in a vote held […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police: Bristol boy at center of search found safe

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Wednesday confirmed that a 15-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found and is safe. The agency on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding a juvenile, identified as Skyler Anthony Cook, who may have had a handgun, according to police. He […]
BRISTOL, VA
Speedway Digest

CARS PLM Tour race at North Wilkesboro cancelled

The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour’s plans to participate in the revival of North Wilkesboro Speedway received a major shakeup late Tuesday evening. Due to unforeseen circumstances, XR Events and the promoter of North Wilkesboro announced that the planned Pro Late Model feature for Aug. 20, which was to be co-sanctioned by the CARS Tour and JEGS CRA All Stars Tour while also including the Carolina Pro Late Model Series as a support division, had been canceled with no plans to reschedule the event.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
wjhl.com

New breakfast menu items at Cakebuds Bakery

Cakebuds owner Timmy Norman, shares with us the tasty new biscuits and other breakfast menu items available on Thursdays and Fridays at Cakebuds!. For more information call 423-946-5263 or go to mycakebuds.com.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

