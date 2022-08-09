Read full article on original website
Father-daughter duo go on breakfast tour of the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It all started at a Waffle House. For Chad and Alysse Rowland, it was the beginning of a year-long journey that brought the two together as father and daughter before she officially left the nest. During a Waffle House birthday breakfast for Alysse’s brother in the fall of 2021, Chad […]
elizabethton.com
Jenkins wants ‘family atmosphere’ to endure at Hampton Elementary
As Jake Jenkins enters Hampton Elementary as its new principal, he’s not interested in making a lot of changes. In fact, he doesn’t believe attempting to reinvent the wheel is a smart move when everything is already running perfectly well. “I’ve always seen Carter County as a family,”...
Meet the Mountains Festival returning to Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Our region is a perfect place to get outdoors and a festival dedicated to all activities outside is happening soon in Johnson City. Meet the Mountains Festival Director Ashley Cavender sat down with Kelly Grosfield to touch on what this year’s festival will have to offer.
elizabethton.com
A Life Lived: Brian Mathes showed us how to live despite our losses
Life was not easy for Brian Mathes, who had suffered physically most of his life. But, if you had never seen him, only heard him, you would have not known he lived with diabetes most if not all his life. He had lost a kidney, a leg, most of one finger and was soon to have another finger amputated, and at the end of his life was on dialysis. He was also blind in one eye — all because of diabetes.
Carter County Bank beautifies downtown with banners
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Bank purchased 80 additional banners to display throughout downtown Elizabethton. A gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton made the contribution possible, according to a news release, and the donation totals 160 rotating banner designs to beautify the area. They’re displayed along Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and […]
New mural coming to downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City will have a new mural come November. According to a release from Connect Downtown Johnson City (CDJC), Thursday marked the deadline for artist applications to create a “community paint-by-numbers mural” on South Commerce Street. CDJC partnered with the Johnson City Development Authority and the Tennessee Arts Commission […]
Bays Mountain to host ‘Park after Dark’ event
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park will host its “Park After Dark” event Saturday, August 13. Guests will have the chance to experience Bays Mountain Park at night from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release from the park. People planning to attend the event can choose from two packages. The first […]
New to Town: Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -It’s the perfect stop on a hot summer day, complete with Blue Bell’s best selections and an array of specialty sandwiches. Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor is an expansion for co-owner Randy Slagle, who also owns Two Dads Cafe up the street from Charlemont Avenue. He said he and […]
erwinrecord.net
Dennis Mull is new Unicoi County Veteran Service Officer
After years of parachuting from military aircrafts and responding to counter-terrorist missions, Dennis Mull will support servicemen on the opposite side of combat lines starting a new job this month as the Unicoi County Veteran Service Officer. “I’ve always had a compulsion to help. I feel like it’s my role...
Johnson City Press
Lawsuit settlement funds designated for Roan Mountain drug treatment center
Washington County officials have agreed to contribute $1.9 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds to a new regional in-patient drug treatment center for state inmates being developed in Carter County. The county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to approve a package of funding requests...
‘Bone-crushing’ dog discovered at Tennessee’s Gray Fossil Site
The Gray Fossil Site has produced numerous since its discovery in the last 20 years, but this latest discovery is particularly exciting.
Following public camping ban, Bristol man shares his experience with homelessness
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On Tuesday night, the Bristol, Virginia City Council approved an ordinance making it illegal to camp on city property. Meanwhile, downtown businesses and their employees have varying opinions on the ban. The ordinance bans camping on sidewalks, alleys, or other public rights-of-way, and those in violation will face a Class 4 […]
993thex.com
Prison gang leader linked to meth sales in Carter County sentenced to life
The head of the Brotherhood Forever prison gang based in Tennessee has received a life sentence for trafficking methamphetamine through several areas including Carter County. Charles Elsea, Jr., 44, was convicted in March in US District Court in Greeneville on several drug charges related to the drug trade he operated behind bars using smuggled cell phones.
Sullivan Co. Sheriff elected into VP role for sheriff’s association
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will be taking on a statewide leadership role. Sheriff Cassidy will serve as Vice President of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, Division I, and represent sheriffs in northeast Tennessee. According to the announcement, Cassidy was elected in a vote held […]
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
Police: Bristol boy at center of search found safe
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Wednesday confirmed that a 15-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found and is safe. The agency on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding a juvenile, identified as Skyler Anthony Cook, who may have had a handgun, according to police. He […]
CARS PLM Tour race at North Wilkesboro cancelled
The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour’s plans to participate in the revival of North Wilkesboro Speedway received a major shakeup late Tuesday evening. Due to unforeseen circumstances, XR Events and the promoter of North Wilkesboro announced that the planned Pro Late Model feature for Aug. 20, which was to be co-sanctioned by the CARS Tour and JEGS CRA All Stars Tour while also including the Carolina Pro Late Model Series as a support division, had been canceled with no plans to reschedule the event.
wjhl.com
New breakfast menu items at Cakebuds Bakery
Cakebuds owner Timmy Norman, shares with us the tasty new biscuits and other breakfast menu items available on Thursdays and Fridays at Cakebuds!. For more information call 423-946-5263 or go to mycakebuds.com.
Multiple agencies could receive Washington County opioid settlement money
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — An inpatient recovery center planned for the former Carter County Work Camp stands to get a bit less than $2 million of Washington County Tennessee’s $4.2 million in Baby Doe opioid settlement money. The county’s budget committee approved a slate of recipients at its meeting Wednesday. If passed by the full […]
Report shows wildlife activity, deaths in Smokies I-40 crashes; suggests safe passages
The study is meant to offer a framework that identifies areas along the corridor where wildlife crossing structures could best be implemented. The goal is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions or WVCs and increase wildlife habitat connectivity in the area.
