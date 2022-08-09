Read full article on original website
Truancy officers reminds Laredo parents about consequences of student absences
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Even though the school year might just be starting, it’s never too early to start thinking about attendance. UISD and LISD are speaking out about the consequences some might face if kids miss too many days of school. It’s time to get back on track...
Backpacks with school supplies distributed to Laredo students
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 100 students at Michael S. Ryan Elementary School got backpacks filled with school supplies Thursday morning, August 11. District 4 councilmember Alberto Torres, Driscoll Health Plan, and the city of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department partnered up to distribute these materials. The supplies were collected during a back-to-school concert held over the summer. This is the fifth year in a row an event like this helps students at Laredo Independent School District (LISD). Gabriela Berlanga, the assistant principal at Michael S. Ryan Elementary School, said, “It is very important for us to continue to hold these events in order to help our students to be prepared for when they come to our campus, in order for them to be able to learn and gain more knowledge.”
Parents concerned over bus access near new campus; UISD explains policy
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some parents at Ricardo Molina Middle School are concerned about their children having access to a bus route. The new campus recently opened and the students had previously attended Los Obispos Middle School which had a bus stop close by because that campus was more than two miles away. Now, the new school is much closer, thus the students no longer have that option.
Laredo school districts discuss enhanced security measures for school year
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students are not the only ones returning to classes this week, police officers and security guards are also back in action. After the tragedy in Uvalde, thousands of parents are questioning how both school districts will keep their kids safe during the school year. Public schools...
Laredo teachers ready for a successful year
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With nearly 60,000 students returning to school this year, teachers have been preparing for the start of the year for several days now. Teachers and staff members play a pivotal role in a student’s success and many local educators are ready to fulfill their duties.
LISD invites students to get a Jump Start on academics this Saturday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the new school year officially underway, LISD is providing its students with an opportunity to get ahead on their academics. Starting this Saturday, LISD will hold its Jump Start Program at all of its LISD campuses from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The program is...
500+ applicants take Laredo Police entrance exam
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 559 applicants started the process of becoming potential Laredo Police Academy cadets. The aspiring officers took the test at the Sames Auto Arena on Wednesday morning, August 10. During this first exam, the Laredo Police Department is testing the applicants’ reading, mathematical, and comprehension skills. Those who pass the test will then move on to an agility exam.
Laredo to take part in 3-day budget workshop
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Public safety, city streets, and fixing the water system are just a few of the dozens of items that will be discussed today, tomorrow, and Friday by city of Laredo leaders. Wednesday, August 1 is the first day of the city’s budget workshop meetings. Every...
Back-to-School information
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a long summer, it’s time for the kids to go back to the classrooms. All week long, KGNS News will be providing Laredo-Webb County with all of the latest back-to-school information and headlines. Classes for public schools for both UISD and LISD will start...
WBCA to announce 2023 Mr. South Texas
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While the WBCA festivities are still months away, organizers already working on next year’s celebration. The WBCA will reveal who will be next year’s Mr. South Texas. Since 1952, the WBCA has honored a person for their contributions to the growth and development of...
School district police: drive safely when kids head back to school
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As students head back to school, traffic will be back in the morning and afternoon. School districts want to make sure the community is ready for it. School district police will be directing traffic and everyone needs to drive safely, especially around school buses. United Independent School District (UISD) Police Department’s Sergeant Sergio Garcia said, “when the bus driver initiates the stop sign in the bus to pick up or drop off students, all drivers should stop. It is a violation if you ignore the stop sign, especially if a student is crossing, or another pedestrian is walking. They can be conducted to a criminal investigation as well.”
UISD students return to the classrooms
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thousands of public-school students in Laredo headed back to the classrooms on Wednesday morning to start their first day of the school year. It’s been a few hours since the school bell rang and both districts say the return to classes has been a success.
LISD helps students return to class with a free haircut
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the back-to-school season in full swing, there is not better way to kick off the new school year than with a fresh cut. Dozens of middle school students stopped by Nixon High School for a free haircut. The Nixon High School’s Cosmetology and Barber Students...
City of Laredo approves budget for 2022-2023
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo could be seeing some new construction projects and paved streets in the near future. The budget has been approved for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The three-day workshop was cut short after council approved it Wednesday night and they say the anticipated expenses...
El Salvador consulate mobile unit setting up in Zapata on Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The consulate of El Salvador will be offering services in the neighboring city of Zapata. Their mobile unit will be there offering passport services, as well as permits and consulting for Power of Attorney (POA) privileges. They are setting up at The Steak House restaurant located at 117 US-83 in Zapata on Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Authorities investigate San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threat against Laredo student
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threats made toward a Laredo high school student. In a statement, Laredo Independent School District said, it was notified on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in the afternoon about an allegation of a serious threat to one of its current J.W. Nixon High School students.
Webb County Sheriff’s Office holds school supply giveaway
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - With less than 24 hours to the start of the new school year, a law enforcement agency is providing supplies to students in need. On Tuesday, August 9, several county-area students showed up at the Webb County Sheriff’s headquarters for a free school supply giveaway. Students lined up to receive backpacks full of supplies.
Non-profit searching for ‘The Voice of Laredo’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is inviting residents to belt their lungs out and hit the high notes for a good cause. The Women’s City Club of Laredo is hosting open call auditions for its second annual ‘The Voice of Laredo’ competition. Contestants must be...
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation by the ‘KGNS On Your Side’ team reveals that the City of Laredo was the victim of a phishing scam that resulted in the loss of over 1 million in taxpayer dollars. In February 2022, KGNS obtained a grievance filed by then...
Brownsville trucker stopped at border checkpoint in Jim Hogg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville trucker was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, which resulted in him being charged with the sexual assault of a child. This comes after agents saw that the passenger was a young girl. 44-year-old Alejandro Martinez Nava, is from...
