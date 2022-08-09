ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday morning. According to deputies, 33-year-old Kenny Webster was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. on Bruce Road. Webster is six-feet-three, weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Suspect stole truck, trailer, excavator in Anderson, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect who stole from a business in Anderson overnight. Deputies said the suspect stole a truck, a trailer, and an excavator from Jimmy L. Davis Construction on Welpine Road around 2:30 a.m. Below is a...
One person stabbed in downtown Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Greenville. Police said they got a call about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday about an assault on the sidewalk in front of 525 S. Academy Street. That is the address for Project Host. Officers said they found one person with a...
'Large amount' of drugs found in home near school leads to arrest of Greenville man, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenville man was arrested and charged after authorities in another county say they found a large amount of drugs in a home near a school. Authorities with the Greenwood Police Department, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office and the ATF said they went to a home on Sumter Street Thursday morning to serve warrants on Jeremy John Smith, 36, of Greenville.
Coroner releases name of man shot, killed during argument in Anderson

The coroner released the name of a man who was shot and killed following an argument early Tuesday morning. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said Channing Chester, 32, of Lexington, South Carolina, died at 6:40 a.m. at AnMed Health Medical Center from his injuries. Shore said his office responded about...
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Westminster, coroner says

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died following a crash in Westminster on Aug. 4. The coroner said 38-year-old was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries that he received from a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Creek Road. Mauldin sadly passed...
'A lifetime to think about what he did:' NC man sentenced after smothering infant son

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina will be spending the rest of his life in prison after admitting to killing his infant son. District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced Jesse Wilson, 26, of Franklin, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2022 in Macon County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the May 11, 2017 death of three-month-old son Liam Wilson.
Man visiting Anderson killed in overnight shooting, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a man died after he was shot overnight. Police said around 2:20 a.m. they found a victim, 32-year-old Channing Chester, shot multiple times in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street. Chester is originally from Anderson, was currently living...

