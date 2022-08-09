Read full article on original website
Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday morning. According to deputies, 33-year-old Kenny Webster was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. on Bruce Road. Webster is six-feet-three, weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Video shows Pickens County deputy used shock weapon 17 times on teen with autism, lawyers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The family of a teenager with autism who says he was shot by a shock weapon at the hands of a former Pickens County Sheriff's Deputy is now suing the office. Attorneys and the family announced the lawsuit in front of the Greenville Federal Courthouse Wednesday....
Suspect stole truck, trailer, excavator in Anderson, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect who stole from a business in Anderson overnight. Deputies said the suspect stole a truck, a trailer, and an excavator from Jimmy L. Davis Construction on Welpine Road around 2:30 a.m. Below is a...
Motorcyclist dies days after Oconee Co. crash
A motorcyclist has died, days after being injured in an Oconee County crash.
Laurens Co. residents secure their mailboxes after recent thefts, issues
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person they said could be connected to recent mail thefts across the county.
Parents charged after child was injured in accidental shooting
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the parents of a child that accidently shot herself have now been charged with unlawful neglect. That shooting happened July 14th, at a home on Taylor Road in West Union.
One person stabbed in downtown Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Greenville. Police said they got a call about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday about an assault on the sidewalk in front of 525 S. Academy Street. That is the address for Project Host. Officers said they found one person with a...
'Large amount' of drugs found in home near school leads to arrest of Greenville man, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenville man was arrested and charged after authorities in another county say they found a large amount of drugs in a home near a school. Authorities with the Greenwood Police Department, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office and the ATF said they went to a home on Sumter Street Thursday morning to serve warrants on Jeremy John Smith, 36, of Greenville.
Coroner releases name of woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a woman killed a week ago in a two-vehicle crash in Greenville. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the intersection of Mauldin Road and Pleasantburg Drive in front of First Cash Pawn. The Greenville...
Third family member charged with murder in 'depraved' Upstate neglect case
A group is asking for help getting a van for a local Air Force veteran living with multiple sclerosis. Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed while in Anderson for a visit. Parents of 7-year-old charged after accidental shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers in South Carolina caught on camera
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video shows the crash. A head-on crash involving two tractor-trailers blocked a South Carolina highway for hours Wednesday and was caught on camera. The crash happened just after noon on Easley Highway in front of Rogers Feed, in Anderson County. West Pelzer Police Chief...
NE Ga police blotter: burglary arrest in Elberton, school bus accident in Gainesville
A man from Stephens County is booked into the Elbert County jail on burglary charges: suspect Jordan Collins is 33 years old, from Martin. There were no injuries in what is described as a Wednesday afternoon fender bender in Gainesville: a Hall County school bus hit a parked car. A handful of students from an elementary school were on the bus, but none were hurt.
Coroner releases name of man shot, killed during argument in Anderson
The coroner released the name of a man who was shot and killed following an argument early Tuesday morning. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said Channing Chester, 32, of Lexington, South Carolina, died at 6:40 a.m. at AnMed Health Medical Center from his injuries. Shore said his office responded about...
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 25 years in prison following 2021 attack
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges after he sexually assaulted a woman in an Ingles parking lot last March. According to the Office of the Solicitor, Jamaal Harvey pled guilty to charges of CSC first degree,...
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Westminster, coroner says
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died following a crash in Westminster on Aug. 4. The coroner said 38-year-old was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries that he received from a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Creek Road. Mauldin sadly passed...
'A lifetime to think about what he did:' NC man sentenced after smothering infant son
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina will be spending the rest of his life in prison after admitting to killing his infant son. District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced Jesse Wilson, 26, of Franklin, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2022 in Macon County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the May 11, 2017 death of three-month-old son Liam Wilson.
Spartanburg Co. Sheriff delivers message to other law enforcement agencies
The Spartanburg County Sheriff visited Union County with a message to all law enforcement officers.
Man visiting Anderson killed in overnight shooting, police say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a man died after he was shot overnight. Police said around 2:20 a.m. they found a victim, 32-year-old Channing Chester, shot multiple times in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street. Chester is originally from Anderson, was currently living...
Man sentenced to 18 years for violent assaults in Spartanburg Co.
A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the violent assaults on two people.
Victim in fatal crash identified
The woman who died in a crash in the Upstate last week has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 70 year old, Linda Bobo.
