We finally know when Overwatch loot box sales will end
Overwatch is finally abandoning loot boxes sales and while we've known this'll happen for sometime, we've now got a confirmed end date. As Blizzard prepares for Overwatch's transition into Overwatch 2, you may have seen it's kicked off one final event for the original game. Calling this 'Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol.3', that's running from August 9 until August 30 and while you can earn 'Anniversary Loot Boxes' for taking part, the official Overwatch website (opens in new tab) issued this disclaimer:
Blizzard Responds To $100k Diablo Immortal Issue
"Diablo Immortal" is a mobile and PC game that's set between the events of "Diablo 2" and Diablo 3." While it's technically free-to-play, many players have quickly grown disillusioned with the pay-to-win growth mechanics that require them to either pump money into the game, or else suffer through the insufferably slow grind required to progress naturally. In fact, it was actually estimated that it would cost a user over $100,000 to fully upgrade a single character. This led to "Diablo Immortal" receiving a user score of .3 on Metacritic, the lowest score of any game Blizzard Entertainment has ever made and an unfortunate milestone to cross. But somehow, in spite of all this, continued success proves controversy isn't slowing "Diablo Immortal" down.
‘Call Of Duty’ stream to reveal ‘Modern Warfare 2’ multiplayer and “future” of ‘Warzone’
Activision Blizzard has announced Call Of Duty Next, a livestream that will reveal Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer and what’s next for Warzone. Call Of Duty Next will take place on September 15, though no specific time has been confirmed just yet. However, Activision Blizzard has...
The User Spent $100,000 On Diablo Immortal, But He Has No One To Battle In PVP Because H Has Become Too Powerful
A terrible situation happened in Diablo Immortal: a fan who had spent over $100,000 on the game and had upgraded it to the point where it was unplayable in PvP mode. If Blizzard Entertainment does not resolve the issue, the User known by the handle jtisallbusiness will seek legal counsel. Unfortunately, even after waiting for two to three days, the unfortunate guy can still not discover the perfect match. While the pumping system functions as it should, other users condemn the sad player’s acts while pointing out that he is solely responsible for them.
Leaked Images From Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer Mode Confirm The Escape From Tarkov Style DMZ
After many football players were invited to play the new game early, Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first pictures were displayed in the game. Online leaks of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer screenshots. Thanks to a few esports competitors who violated the embargo, some photographs showing the multiplayer interface have been leaked.
Bungie has announced a huge nerf to a big problem in Destiny 2, plus a bunch of exotic buffs
Next season Thunderlord will get Overload rounds? Please stop, I can only Thor so hard. Believe it or not, one of the joys of slavishly playing a live service game is that a big patch note post is treated with the reverence of the Dead Sea Scrolls 2 being hand-delivered to your door. And let me tell you, Bungie just dropped an absolute banger. Ahead of the launch of Season 18 on August 23rd, the developer has detailed a swathe of changes coming to Destiny 2's combat sandbox. There are buffs and nerfs to some of the most used (and abused) gear, plus granular changes to specific perks, including the addition of much needed anti-Champion functionality on four exotic weapons.
Gaming companies miss earnings expectations
Video games are cool, but have you ever…gone outside?. Yesterday, Roblox became the latest gaming company to report weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Not only did the gaming platform not have as many daily active users as analysts predicted, but its users didn’t buy as much of Roblox’s in-game currency and main source of revenue, Robux.
‘Apex Legends’ Season 14 has snuck in a ‘Titanfall 2’ cameo
Apex Legends’ recent Season 14 update appears to have a sly reference to another Respawn Entertainment game, Titanfall 2. Whilst likely nothing major, it’s interesting to see as the new lobby in Apex Legends has a silhouetted figure in the background, which Twitter user KralRindo managed to find, showing off in the video below (via The Loadout).
FIFA 23 will bring back loot boxes, EA confirms as it defends the practice
EA's final FIFA will continue to make use of randomzied FUT Packs.
Overwatch Will Stop Using Paid Loot Boxes As The Sequel Draws Nearer After Its Final Anniversary Event
The third and final Anniversary Remix event for Overwatch will begin on Tuesday. It will offer veteran players of Blizzard’s hero shooter new skins and the option to go through some of the game’s previously-expired game types. Unfortunately, loot box sales in the game will also end due...
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nopon Register sidequest
As the first lengthy side quest introduced in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, “Nopon Register” may seem a bit daunting at first. However, the quest is meant to accompany you throughout your journey through Aionios while completing the game’s main story. In this Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nopon Register guide,...
Destiny 2 cheat maker claims it hasn't harmed the game, says Bungie should work with it
AimJunkies is preparing legal action of its own to prove that its software did not cause damage to Bungie. Bungie ran into a bit of a snag in its legal campaign against Destiny 2 cheat sellers in May when a Seattle judge dismissed its copyright infringement complaint (opens in new tab) against cheat maker AimJunkies. Bungie had argued that the development of cheats was an infringement of its copyright, while AimJunkies defends its software as an original creation—and the judge agreed with AimJunkies.
Xbox is bringing your games to the cloud
IN its June showcase, Xbox promised a number of changes coming to its cloud gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and it appears users will soon be able to play their games straight from the cloud. Currently, Xbox Game Pass members can play the games which are part of the service...
Apex Legends Is Having Its Biggest Day Ever On Steam
It looks like Apex Legends players were very ready to jump into Season 14, the new update that went live on August 9. They broke Apex Legends' all-time player count record on Steam and achieved a new peak of around 510K concurrent players. Apex Legends was released in 2019, and...
Splatoon 3 features a 1v1 competitive card game
A new game mode called Tableturf Battle debuted during the Splatoon 3 Direct
FIFA 23 Cross-play Explained: Matchmaking, Transfer Market, Leaderboards
FIFA 23 cross-play systems were revealed and explained in the FIFA Ultimate Team Deep Dive. Cross-platform play has become, what many consider, a necessity in modern gaming. Popular titles like Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite and more have modernized the feature and FUT is finally getting that treatment in FIFA 23. There are three key areas detailed in the Deep Dive: matchmaking, the Transfer Market and Leaderboards.
Xbox Series S Performance Boost & an Activision Update - Unlocked 556
With the news that the Xbox Series S Performance Boost benefiting developers after direct feedback, the Podcast Unlocked crew discusses the success of the Series S console and why they like it. In addition, Activision Blizzard not only covered an upcoming Modern Warfare stream in the coming months,, but there were also a few news bits about the merger with Microsoft that we missed last week. There was a hefty bit of news to discuss this week so join us as we discuss each story together this week on IGN's Podcast Unlocked.
How to raid on Twitch
WHEN you’re looking to give a fellow streamer a bit of an uplift - there's nothing better than a Twitch Raid. But what is this streaming feature and how does it work? Here's everything you need to know. What is a Twitch Raid?. A Twitch Raid is one of...
10 Days, 10 Games, $10 Best Buy Sale Kicks Off With Call of Duty: Vanguard
Best Buy is in the midst of an anniversary sales event that includes a pretty fantastic sale on video games. For 10 days, Best Buy will roll out a featured game priced at only $9.99, and it starts with Call of Duty: Vanguard. That's an insane deal that you can take advantage of right here until the end of the day today, August 10th. Just make sure to check out the latest deal each day through August 19th.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Canceled Campaign Details Leaked - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,Details of the canceled campaign from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – the only game in the franchise without a dedicated single-player mode – have been leaked after four years. Developer Treyarch had created a number of original characters and cutscenes to go alongside the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 single-player campaign.Xbox is back at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany this year, and it's released an official line up and schedule. Plans include a six-hour livestream and insight into a number of previously announced games.Mobile software company AppLovin has offered to buy Unity for $17.5 billion dollars. AppLovin has put in an all-stock bid for Unity, which has been used to make games as diverse as Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokemon Go.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
