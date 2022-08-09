ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Chargers Training Camp Observations: Defense Shines, Keenan Allen’s Film Drawing Attention of Teammates and Other Notes From Day 11

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 observations from Cowboys depth chart for Broncos game

The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to play their first preseason game on Saturday night, traveling east from Oxnard to take on the Denver Broncos. With only three exhibition games this year, it’s highly unlikely the Cowboys will play all of their starters for many snaps. Instead, expect to see those fighting for roster spots to get the majority of the work.
FOX Sports

Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again

The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
State
Georgia State
Costa Mesa, CA
Football
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Luis Obispo Tribune

At 6-Foot-9, Jones Makes Giant Strides

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Caleb Jones quietly has been one of the big stories of Green Bay Packers training camp. “Big” being the operative word. At Indiana’s pro day before this year’s draft, he measured 6-foot-8 7/8 and 370 pounds. With 36-inch arms and an 86 5/8-inch wingspan, getting around Jones to get to the quarterback is like going from Green Bay to Chicago via the Mackinac Bridge. Once he gets his hands on a defender, it’s typically been game over.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present

HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Woods
FOX Sports

Will Raiders' Derek Carr prove he's an elite quarterback?

Derek Carr is entering his ninth season with the Las Vegas Raiders, and his sights are set on a deep playoff run after falling in a wild-card game to the Cincinnati Bengals last season. The AFC West, of course, is full of talented quarterbacks with the same goal, but is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy