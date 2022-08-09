Chargers Training Camp Observations: Defense Shines, Keenan Allen’s Film Drawing Attention of Teammates and Other Notes From Day 11

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb decks Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at joint practice
The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys for a joint training camp practice on Thursday and the practice featured several fights between Denver’s defense and Dallas’ offense. The Cowboys’ media team streamed the practice, so one of the Broncos’ big hits on defense was caught on film. Denver...
3 observations from Cowboys depth chart for Broncos game
The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to play their first preseason game on Saturday night, traveling east from Oxnard to take on the Denver Broncos. With only three exhibition games this year, it’s highly unlikely the Cowboys will play all of their starters for many snaps. Instead, expect to see those fighting for roster spots to get the majority of the work.
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Preseason Week 1 @ Denver Broncos, 2022 predictions
Dallas Cowboys schedule: @ Denver Broncos, Preseason Week 1 The Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule begins on Saturday with a 9
FOX Sports
Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again
The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
At 6-Foot-9, Jones Makes Giant Strides
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Caleb Jones quietly has been one of the big stories of Green Bay Packers training camp. “Big” being the operative word. At Indiana’s pro day before this year’s draft, he measured 6-foot-8 7/8 and 370 pounds. With 36-inch arms and an 86 5/8-inch wingspan, getting around Jones to get to the quarterback is like going from Green Bay to Chicago via the Mackinac Bridge. Once he gets his hands on a defender, it’s typically been game over.
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
Evaluating 3 potential outcomes for the 2022 Washington Commanders season
The 2022 NFL season is fast approaching and the Washington Commanders will take the field in Week 1 with the
Pete Carroll consults Richard Sherman for input about young Seahawks secondary
The Seattle Seahawks have a young secondary with numerous rookies in the fold who may be promising pieces for the near future and could be expected to make an impact early on in the 2022 season. Head coach Pete Carroll has been consulting with a very familiar face regarding the young defensive backs.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Will Raiders' Derek Carr prove he's an elite quarterback?
Derek Carr is entering his ninth season with the Las Vegas Raiders, and his sights are set on a deep playoff run after falling in a wild-card game to the Cincinnati Bengals last season. The AFC West, of course, is full of talented quarterbacks with the same goal, but is...
Derek Carr on the Latest from Las Vegas Raiders Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr delivered the latest from training camp as the Silver and Black prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings
ESPN
Fantasy football daily notes: Jimmy Garoppolo rumors, Seahawks backfield intrigue
Fantasy football daily notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: The Browns will "consider" acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson's...
Pete Carroll showers Seahawks’ Ken Walker III with praise amid Rashaad Penny injury
The biggest worry about Seahawks running back Ken Walker III in the lead-up to the 2022 NFL Draft was that the former Michigan State star wasn’t a three-down back because of his lack of pass-catching prowess. According to Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton is Russell Wilson's solution in pressure situations
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- So far during Denver Broncos training camp, when quarterback Russell Wilson is in trouble he consistently turns to one receiver. When he's flustered, hurried and chased off his spot, when he really, really needs a completion, Wilson looks to Courtland Sutton. "[Sutton] and I, we've had some...
Comments / 0