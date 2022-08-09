ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

BBC

Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners

Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liam Sutcliffe: Hull FC sign Leeds Rhinos centre on three year-deal

Hull FC have signed Leeds Rhinos centre Liam Sutcliffe on a three-year deal, starting from the 2023 season. The 27-year-old England international has won one Grand Final and two Challenge Cups with the Rhinos. "I'm very excited. We're looking to build our team for next season," coach Brett Hodgson told...
RUGBY
SB Nation

The Irish Sunderland fans at Bristol City - Now, that was an away day!

The famous line from the Carlsberg adverts springs to mind as I reflect back on what was a wonderful way to spend a Saturday down in Bristol last weekend. If the Danish beer company did in fact do away days then they certainly would have done well to surpass last weekend.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#St Andrew#Wasps Group#Championship#Commonwealth Games#Coventry
BBC

Reg Harrison: Bust of Derby County legend unveiled at stadium

A bust commemorating one of Derby County's greatest-ever players has been unveiled at Pride Park. Reg Harrison, who died in September 2020, was the last-surviving member of the club's only FA Cup-winning side, which defeated Charlton 4-1 at Wembley in 1946. The Normanton-born winger played 281 games for the Rams...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Haydn Griffiths: Body found in search for man, 23, who disappeared ‘swimming to wind farm’ in heatwave

A body has been found in the search for a 23-year-old last seen swimming during Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave. Haydn Griffiths went missing after swimming in the River Mersey, Wirral at around 10.30pm last Tuesday. Police have now confirmed a body was found on Sunday night. A spokesperson said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-morten examination will take place to establish the cause. “The body is yet to be formally identified.”Mr Griffiths, from Wigan, was last seen at Derby Pool in New Brighton when he went swimming with a friend on Tuesday night. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed

A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
WORLD
BBC

Paul Green: Australian rugby league coach and former player dies aged 49

Australia rugby league coach and former player Paul Green has died aged 49. Green guided North Queensland Cowboys to their first National Rugby League (NRL) Premiership title in 2015. He also coached the Queensland side in the State of Origin series in 2021. As a player, he made 162 appearances...
RUGBY
BBC

Ian Cockbain: Batter to leave Gloucestershire after 12 years

Gloucestershire batter Ian Cockbain will leave the club after 12 years at the end of this season. The 35-year-old joined Gloucestershire in 2010 and has since made 267 appearances across all formats, scoring 7,787 runs. Cockbain also holds the club record for the most T20 appearances, with 19 fifties and...
SPORTS
BBC

Brendan Galloway: Zimbabwe defender's return from injury delights Plymouth boss

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says it is a "massive positive" that Zimbabwe defender Brendan Galloway has returned after a serious knee injury. Galloway, 26, played 70 minutes in his side's 2-0 Carabao Cup loss to Peterborough United on Wednesday. He had not played since dislocating his kneecap last November...
SOCCER
BBC

Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan

Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Motherwell: Steven Hammell appointed permanent boss at Fir Park

Motherwell have appointed Steven Hammell as the Fir Park club's new manager on a two-year deal. The 40-year-old had been in interim charge against St Mirren and St Johnstone following the departure of Graham Alexander. Hammell held the role of academy director after two stints with Motherwell which made him...
SOCCER
BBC

Eurovision Song Contest 2023: 'Underdog' Darlington bids to host

Darlington has joined cities around the UK bidding to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the town's proximity to Teesside International Airport was "one of the big drivers" allowing it to qualify. He said the area "may be the underdogs that people frequently underestimate".
WORLD
BBC

Black Sabbath: Birmingham MPs call on Queen to honour band

A group of Birmingham MPs are calling for Black Sabbath to be honoured for their services to music. They have written to the Queen asking for her "direct intervention". The band, formed in 1968 by guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Bill Ward, bassist Geezer Butler and vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, "seem to have been overlooked by the usual process", said the MPs.
MUSIC
BBC

Jack Kirmond: Man in court over Wakefield rugby club assault death

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following an alleged assault outside a Wakefield rugby club. Jack Kirmond, 33, died in hospital on Monday after being attacked in the street outside Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club on Sunday evening. Lee Robinson, 38, of Fryston Road, Castleford, appeared via video...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Marchant de Lange: Gloucestershire sign Somerset fast bowler

Fast bowler Marchant de Lange will leave Somerset at the end of the season to join Gloucestershire on a three-year deal. Former Glamorgan seamer De Lange, 31, has taken 61 wickets for Somerset since joining the club in 2021. The ex-South Africa international is hoping to qualify as an English...
SPORTS
BBC

One Day Cup: Duke knock gives Yorkshire edge over Glamorgan

Yorkshire 257-9 (50 ov): Duke 87, Tattersall 55, Fraine 40; McIlroy 2-37, Weighell 2-52 Glamorgan 234 (48.5 ov): Carlson 64; Shutt 4-46, Revis 2-33, Waite 2-50 Yorkshire's depleted young side turned in a mature all-round performance to inflict a first defeat by 23 runs on defending one-day champions Glamorgan. Harry...
SPORTS
BBC

Telford couple's delight at £1m EuroMillions lottery win

A couple who won £1m in a EuroMillions draw plan to help family members by paying for their house extension. Ruth and Rob Giblin, of Telford, Shropshire, are among 22 people who became millionaires on 22 July. Mrs Giblin's sister has additional needs and is cared for by their...
LOTTERY

