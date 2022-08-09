Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners
Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
BBC
Premier 15s: DMP Durham Sharks given extra 24 hours to find funding
DMP Durham Sharks have been given an extra 24 hours to secure further funding to compete in this season's Premier 15s. The side launched a crowdfunding bid last week to make up the £50,000 shortfall they would need to compete in this year's competition. Sharks posted an open letter...
BBC
Liam Sutcliffe: Hull FC sign Leeds Rhinos centre on three year-deal
Hull FC have signed Leeds Rhinos centre Liam Sutcliffe on a three-year deal, starting from the 2023 season. The 27-year-old England international has won one Grand Final and two Challenge Cups with the Rhinos. "I'm very excited. We're looking to build our team for next season," coach Brett Hodgson told...
SB Nation
The Irish Sunderland fans at Bristol City - Now, that was an away day!
The famous line from the Carlsberg adverts springs to mind as I reflect back on what was a wonderful way to spend a Saturday down in Bristol last weekend. If the Danish beer company did in fact do away days then they certainly would have done well to surpass last weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Reg Harrison: Bust of Derby County legend unveiled at stadium
A bust commemorating one of Derby County's greatest-ever players has been unveiled at Pride Park. Reg Harrison, who died in September 2020, was the last-surviving member of the club's only FA Cup-winning side, which defeated Charlton 4-1 at Wembley in 1946. The Normanton-born winger played 281 games for the Rams...
Haydn Griffiths: Body found in search for man, 23, who disappeared ‘swimming to wind farm’ in heatwave
A body has been found in the search for a 23-year-old last seen swimming during Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave. Haydn Griffiths went missing after swimming in the River Mersey, Wirral at around 10.30pm last Tuesday. Police have now confirmed a body was found on Sunday night. A spokesperson said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-morten examination will take place to establish the cause. “The body is yet to be formally identified.”Mr Griffiths, from Wigan, was last seen at Derby Pool in New Brighton when he went swimming with a friend on Tuesday night. He...
BBC
Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed
A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
BBC
Paul Green: Australian rugby league coach and former player dies aged 49
Australia rugby league coach and former player Paul Green has died aged 49. Green guided North Queensland Cowboys to their first National Rugby League (NRL) Premiership title in 2015. He also coached the Queensland side in the State of Origin series in 2021. As a player, he made 162 appearances...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Ian Cockbain: Batter to leave Gloucestershire after 12 years
Gloucestershire batter Ian Cockbain will leave the club after 12 years at the end of this season. The 35-year-old joined Gloucestershire in 2010 and has since made 267 appearances across all formats, scoring 7,787 runs. Cockbain also holds the club record for the most T20 appearances, with 19 fifties and...
BBC
Brendan Galloway: Zimbabwe defender's return from injury delights Plymouth boss
Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says it is a "massive positive" that Zimbabwe defender Brendan Galloway has returned after a serious knee injury. Galloway, 26, played 70 minutes in his side's 2-0 Carabao Cup loss to Peterborough United on Wednesday. He had not played since dislocating his kneecap last November...
BBC
Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan
Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
BBC
Motherwell: Steven Hammell appointed permanent boss at Fir Park
Motherwell have appointed Steven Hammell as the Fir Park club's new manager on a two-year deal. The 40-year-old had been in interim charge against St Mirren and St Johnstone following the departure of Graham Alexander. Hammell held the role of academy director after two stints with Motherwell which made him...
BBC
Eurovision Song Contest 2023: 'Underdog' Darlington bids to host
Darlington has joined cities around the UK bidding to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the town's proximity to Teesside International Airport was "one of the big drivers" allowing it to qualify. He said the area "may be the underdogs that people frequently underestimate".
BBC
Black Sabbath: Birmingham MPs call on Queen to honour band
A group of Birmingham MPs are calling for Black Sabbath to be honoured for their services to music. They have written to the Queen asking for her "direct intervention". The band, formed in 1968 by guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Bill Ward, bassist Geezer Butler and vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, "seem to have been overlooked by the usual process", said the MPs.
Manchester City close to signing Sergio Gómez from Anderlecht
Manchester City are closing in on a deal to sign the Spanish left-back Sergio Gómez from Anderlecht
BBC
Jack Kirmond: Man in court over Wakefield rugby club assault death
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following an alleged assault outside a Wakefield rugby club. Jack Kirmond, 33, died in hospital on Monday after being attacked in the street outside Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club on Sunday evening. Lee Robinson, 38, of Fryston Road, Castleford, appeared via video...
BBC
Marchant de Lange: Gloucestershire sign Somerset fast bowler
Fast bowler Marchant de Lange will leave Somerset at the end of the season to join Gloucestershire on a three-year deal. Former Glamorgan seamer De Lange, 31, has taken 61 wickets for Somerset since joining the club in 2021. The ex-South Africa international is hoping to qualify as an English...
BBC
One Day Cup: Duke knock gives Yorkshire edge over Glamorgan
Yorkshire 257-9 (50 ov): Duke 87, Tattersall 55, Fraine 40; McIlroy 2-37, Weighell 2-52 Glamorgan 234 (48.5 ov): Carlson 64; Shutt 4-46, Revis 2-33, Waite 2-50 Yorkshire's depleted young side turned in a mature all-round performance to inflict a first defeat by 23 runs on defending one-day champions Glamorgan. Harry...
BBC
Leah Williamson: Lionesses' captain 'couldn't dream this big as a girl'
"I didn't have the luxury of dreaming this big when I was younger," the England Lionesses' captain has said. Leah Williamson, 25, led the team to victory in the Euro 2022 tournament. But her parents had to "search around for a long time" to find a boys' team prepared to...
BBC
Telford couple's delight at £1m EuroMillions lottery win
A couple who won £1m in a EuroMillions draw plan to help family members by paying for their house extension. Ruth and Rob Giblin, of Telford, Shropshire, are among 22 people who became millionaires on 22 July. Mrs Giblin's sister has additional needs and is cared for by their...
Comments / 0