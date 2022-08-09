ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Amid violent Milwaukee weekend, group targets prevention

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's weekend got off to a violent start, five shootings wounding six people in a roughly four-hour span Saturday morning, Aug. 13. While those people are expected to survive, the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Education Fund (WAVE) said it still leaves damage for victims. "Our hearts are breaking for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Weyauwega man charged in 1992 double homicide

WAUPACA COUNTY - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced Friday, Aug. 12 that Tony Hasse, 51, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, has been charged with two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide in connection to the March 21, 1992, deaths of Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad, in Waupaca County.
WEYAUWEGA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Endangered bee found at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE - A critically endangered species was discovered at the Milwaukee County Zoo during its annual "Backyard Bumble Bee Count." The rusty patched bumble bee was spotted and documented during the count, which ended on Aug. 1. "This is a very exciting moment for all of us. Knowing that this...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Public Schools' Early Start students return to class Monday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools' "Early Start" students start school Monday, Aug. 15. Milwaukee Public Schools follows the "Early Start Calendar" for its high schools, middle schools, and some elementary schools. Students on the "Traditional Start Calendar" will begin Tuesday, Sept. 6. "We are thrilled to welcome our early start...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

79th and Hampton shooting; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Hampton. It happened around 10:45 a.m. Police say a woman was shot by her male neighbor. She sustained a non-fatal injury. The neighbor was arrested. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 5 incidents leave 6 injured

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least five separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 13. Six people were wounded in the shootings. 40th and Villard. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 12:40 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 shot in parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee

GURNEE, Ill. - Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee Sunday night. According to a park spokesperson, shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle then immediately drove away. Six Flags security and...
GURNEE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee drainage tunnel drownings, fencing installation planned

MILWAUKEE - Fencing will be installed Monday, Aug. 15 along Milwaukee's drainage tunnels near 27th and Loomis, where two men and a 10-year-old boy drowned in June. Officials with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District said more than four miles of fencing will go up along the concrete-lined waterways "to keep people away from the concrete channels, especially after heavy rain when currents become extremely dangerous."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Motorcyclist killed in Oak Creek crash

OAK CREEK, Wis. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Oak Creek Sunday evening, Aug. 14. It happened around 6 p.m. near College and Pennsylvania. The operator was found dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer injured, squad smashed: video

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a man outside District 7 after he allegedly smashed police squad car windows and hit an officer in the head on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 33-year-old Julius Neylon with felony battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee double shooting; woman dead, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Saturday night, Aug. 13 near Buffum and Clarke. It happened around 10:34 p.m. One person is dead and another was wounded as a result of the shooting. Police say a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained fatal gunshot injuries and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Revitalize Milwaukee's annual Block Build in Lindsay Heights

MILWAUKEE - Making a difference one home at a time, dozens of volunteers fixed up homes in Milwaukee's Lindsay Heights neighborhood this weekend. Saturday was the organization's annual Block Build. "We're ready to rock and roll and change the lives of 23 families," said Lynnea Katz-Petted, CEO of Revitalize Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 1 dead, 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Friday, Aug. 12. A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and killed at Northridge Lakes, just northeast of 76th and Brown Deer, around 9 a.m. Police believe the shooting was the result of an argument, but it remains under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Beach among ‘most contaminated in nation,' group says

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is surrounded by water, and that's what one group celebrated Sunday, Aug. 14 at South Shore Beach, water was part of a much deeper conversation. The annual "We Are Water" event returned for the first time after a two-year break during the pandemic. The focus this year was on reconnecting people with the water and finding ways to keep it clean.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

20th and Layton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side Thursday night, Aug. 11. Police said the victim, 18, was shot near 20th and Layton around 10:20 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation, and police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side, man arrested: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Fond du Lac and Congress on Friday, Aug. 12. Police said a 71-year-old Milwaukee man was headed west when he was hit by another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries. Two people...
MILWAUKEE, WI

