MILWAUKEE - Fencing will be installed Monday, Aug. 15 along Milwaukee's drainage tunnels near 27th and Loomis, where two men and a 10-year-old boy drowned in June. Officials with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District said more than four miles of fencing will go up along the concrete-lined waterways "to keep people away from the concrete channels, especially after heavy rain when currents become extremely dangerous."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO